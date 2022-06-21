By Andrew C Wallace

June 21, 2022

Title 18 USC Sec. 241 and 242

Majority Of Federal Elected Officials, Bureaucrats and Judges Exercise Power “UNDER THE COLOR OF LAW” in Violation of ENUMERATED POWERS IN THE CONSTITUTION

THIS IS TREASON AND VIOLATING OATH OF OFFICE AND IS PUNISHABLE,BY DEATH.

Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States, … shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if bodily injury results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include the use, attempted use, or threatened use of a dangerous weapon, explosives, or fire, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and if death results from the acts committed in violation of this section or if such acts include kidnapping or an attempt to kidnap, aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to commit aggravated sexual abuse, or an attempt to kill, shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned for any term of years or for life, or both, or may be sentenced to death

My objective as a patriot writer is to inform people of the truth that is not readily available in the schools or media. In the process I hope to help preclude armed revolt like the French Reign of Terror which many think is a near term certainty if nothing changes.

Elected Officials, Bureaucrats and Judges are enforcing laws that are unconstitutional because they are not authorized by the “Enumerated Powers” of the Constitution. They are ruling unlawfully “Under the Color of Law”.

The Constitution under the “Enumerated Powers” allows federal government to ONLY pass laws related to Immigration, Defense, Foreign Relations, Post Office, Commerce, Currency and some house keeping functions. This means that a majority of federal departments, agencies and related laws are unconstitutional usurpations of state powers and their enforcement is “Under the Color of Law”.

Our Constitution gave the federal government no police powers in the states, absolutely none. Constitution specifies that “federal laws” are to be enforced by the Militia of the Several States. But elected officials abolished the Militia with the unconstitutional Dick Act. So we are left with the costly, corrupt, incompetent FBI, Justice Department and Judiciary.

In November 2021 the FBI raided the homes of Project Veritas Journalists based upon a warrant issued by a federal judge for theft which is a state crime over which the FBI and Federal Judges have no authority. This is but one example of countless deprivations of our Constitutional Rights by rogue members of our government. These reporters made at least three mistakes, they allowed entry to their homes, talked to agents without a lawyer being present and didn’t bring charges against the agents.

The federal government is spending twice as much as it gets in taxes with the Private Federal Reserve Bank printing the balance. The resulting inflation is destroying the average citizen but enriching the Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC). Our economy is being destroyed along with the value of our money. At this rate those on Social Security, fixed income and government charity will STARVE.

It is my opinion, and that of many others that starvation and death are the only things that will convert the ignorant from a lifetime of Communist indoctrination..

The thought of starving gangs of Communists who think the world owes them a living, roaming the streets looting, burning and killing is really scary. Many patriotic Americans would die, but most of the Communists will be dead. This is not a wild forecast; we have already seen it done, financed by the large corporations. and protected by corrupt officials.

Everyone wants to know what can be done when federal law enforcement and the courts are corrupt? The ultimate answer is Guerrilla Warfare, but I certainly am not advocating this bloody solution. There must be other ways. You could charge federal officials with operating “Under the Color of law” when they do it. But what corrupt federal law enforcement official would arrest them and what corrupt judge would try them.

The answer may be in using the Militia of the Several States. The most comprehensive and authoritative information on the Militia of the Several states can be found in the extensive writings of Dr. Edwin Vieira Jr.

We know that the PSRRC is destroying our country to make way for the New World Order, nothing else makes any since.

We can’t give the PSRRC what they want . If you get nothing else from this paper I want you to know who controls everything, most people don’t have a clue. The Parasitic Super Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) own the stock controlling the large corporations which,in turn, control government, media, banks and most everything else. Nothing changes because both parties are paid by the PSRRC .

The PSRRC existed before our founding and was called the nobility in Europe. When the French faced a situation similar to the one we will soon face, their solution was the “French Reign of Terror” when they cut off the heads of all the nobility they could find.

God Bless Our Constitution

