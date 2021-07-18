By Rob Pue

Everywhere you go these days, you’ll see businesses that remain closed, following the 2020 Scam-demic and the Leftist coup of our nation during what Biden called “the most extensive and inclusive voter fraud organization in the history of American politics.” Of course, the mainstream media, the most popular social media sites, YouTube and most other online sources will cover for the current RES ident of the White House, saying it was merely a “slip of the tongue,” and that Biden meant to say the exact opposite of what he actually said. What else is new? But I digress.

Many of the businesses that are open now have limited hours. They’re closed part of the week, and when they are open, they have reduced hours of operation. Most fast food joints still have their dining rooms closed — it’s drive-through only. I expect this to remain as the “new normal.” After all, they’re still raking in the same amount of money. But now they don’t have to pay workers to clean the dining room, stock the dining room supplies or tend to dine-in patrons’ needs. You just get your food in a bag and eat it in your car.

And everywhere I go, I see signs begging for employees. I’ve spoken to many business owners and managers over the past few months and their biggest problem right now is finding workers. “Nobody wants to work anymore,” they lament. “We can’t find workers and it’s crippling our business. If this continues, we’ll soon be out of business!” They post signs on the door asking patrons to “Please be patient. We are short staffed and doing the best we can.”

In the last couple of weeks new signs have sprung up in front of many stores and restaurants, that read, essentially, “Thank you to our employees — they’re the real heroes!” I’ve also been told that it’s proper now to go out of your way to thank every worker you see in every business you enter — simply for working. You’re supposed to thank the employees for coming to work. I’ve also been told that when dining out, it’s expected that you tip your server a substantially higher amount than you normally would, regardless of the quality of service they provide — and even perhaps write a note on the bill saying, “Thank you for working!”

Really? Now, I have no problem saying “thank you” to someone who helps me in a store, or who checks out my groceries. It’s just polite to do that. But thanking people just for coming in to work, simply because so many currently refuse to work and have no intention of going back to work anytime soon? Something about that just doesn’t sit right with me.

The problem is that our federal and state governments have been doling out free money to people for NOT working. In March, Biden signed the “American Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” providing more free money and other benefits through September 6th. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if politicians put together yet another program to keep people dependent on their government handouts indefinitely . It’s already been discussed. And why not? This is how they’ve kept millions enslaved in the inner city slums for decades, creating multi-generational welfare dependents. This creates a lack of personal responsibility, a trait that’s passed on to the children and grandchildren. The system provides free cash, housing, education, healthcare, and more. There’s no incentive for people within a system like this to get a job, set any goals for the future or seek a better life…so they don’t. Now, it seems our politicians have decided to take their inner-city ghetto program nationwide.

Understand, I have no problem helping the poor and needy. But I prefer a “hand up” rather than continuous hand-outs. Further, it should be the Christian churches helping the poor, not the government. When government does it, it’s simply a redistribution of financial resources. In other words, theft. The government steals the paychecks of the workers so they can enslave the non-workers, lulling them into a mind-numbed sense of entitlement and complacency. These non-workers subsist on their government “benefit” checks and they’re happy with that arrangement. As I said, it creates an attitude of entitlement. But let’s be clear on this: these are not “benefits.” “BENEFITS” are things you get with a JOB. A good job will include a “Benefits Package” as part of one’s salary. You work, you get paid, and a generous employer will include additional benefits as rewards for your hard work and dedication to helping build the company. So these aren’t benefits, and they certainly aren’t benefiting anyone, except the politicians seeking to dumb people down and keep them controlled.

The New World Order Globalists, led by KlousSchwaab, among others, have a plan, and it’s been unfolding right before our sleepy, ignorant eyes for a while now. They call it “equity,” or “a Universal Basic Income.” Let me translate that for you: what they really mean is “ Universal Basic Poverty and Dependence .” When people are dependent on their rulers for their basic needs, like food, shelter and clothing, they’re much easier to control. And like the Planned-demic, this, too, is all about control. Schwaab has stated openly that soon no one will own anything. Personal property and private homes will be eliminated — and, he says, we will “like it that way.” I suppose once these insane tyrants have everyone dependent upon their good graces, most people will, indeed, be happy to comply with whatever their “masters” command. Understand: this is all about control. So if you think the government is helping you, you better open your eyes to the bigger picture. As I’ve stated before, the mouse in the trap didn’t understand why the cheese was “free” either.

All of this is also part of the Globalist plan to further destroy our economy and bring about hyper-inflation. With so few people actually working, our supply chains have suffered serious repercussions. It’s hard to get needed supplies these days and that scenario is only going to get worse. Just look at the price of goods and services today, compared to a year ago this time. A piece of 2×4 lumber, which cost $1.99 in 2019 is now $19. A piece of 4X8 plywood now costs $69. (I know this from very recent personal experience).

If you need to have an appliance or vehicle repaired, you’ll discover that many parts are on “back order,” and stores literally have “no idea” when they’ll be available. You used to be able to go to your local hardware or auto parts store and pick up what you needed on the spot. Now, you’re told, “it could be six weeks or it could be six months. We just don’t know. Sorry.” Meanwhile, prices on just about everything continue to rise, even in spite of laws against “price gouging.”

So we have a nation of people who refuse to work, because the government’s sending them weekly checks. We have factories that cannot keep up with demand because they have no workers and no raw materials available to work with. Even grocery stores are short on items we took for granted not so long ago, and prices there are rising every week.

None of this bodes well for our economy or the American Dollar. We can’t continue adding digits to our national debt with wild abandon; we can’t continue with half our workforce sitting home, doing nothing but consuming. And we can’t continue to turn a blind eye to all this. I admire those with a good, solid work ethic, and refuse handouts when they’re quite able to work. And today, you can get a job just about anywhere you want, and be paid handsomely for it too.

What does God have to say about this? Proverbs 12:24, “The hand of the diligent will rule, while the slothful will be put to forced labor.” Proverbs 19:15, “Slothfulness casts into a deep sleep, and an idle person will suffer hunger.” Proverbs 20:4, “The sluggard does not plow in the autumn; he will seek at harvest and have nothing.” Nothing, that is, except what their masters choose to give them.

With all that we’ve come to know and understand regarding how the COVID psy-op was used as a means to an end — to bring about world chaos, Globalist control and “The Great Reset” — we’re being told this so-called “free money” is being handed out to those who are hesitant to work because they’re still fearful of catching the virus. Hogwash! Anyone still fearful of this nonsense has GOT to be out of their minds. The overall survival rate of COVID is now officially 99.97%. In the words of our nation’s biggest fool, “Come on, man!” But our nation’s biggest fool, and his puppet-masters have set the hook and millions have taken the bait. If it serves their purpose, they’re happy to claim they’re afraid of the ‘rona — if they can milk the system for all it’s worth. But I’m not buying it. I don’t believe these non-workers are afraid at all. We all know better now. At least we ought to. Consider Proverbs 22:13, “The sluggard says, ‘there’s a lion outside! I shall be killed in the streets!”

Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, “If anyone is not willing to work let him eat not.” I admit, I have a hard time understanding people who refuse to work and maintain an entitlement mentality. Because I’ve always worked hard. In every job I’ve ever had, I’ve always made it a point to do much more than my job description entailed. Rather than just scraping by, doing the bare minimum, I’ve always gone over and above what was called for, and that has served me well. It’s also a trait I sought to instill in my children, now all grown adults. And it’s served them well too.

Personal responsibility. Doing everything as unto the Lord. Doing your best. Going the extra mile. Above and beyond what is expected. No free lunch. Instead, working with a heart of service and humility, doing the best you possibly can and striving for perfection. These are the things we need more of in America, and things that we should be encouraging in our people. Especially now, with our country in such dire straits. We must all pull together and work harder than ever. And we have to refuse to take the bait that results in slothfulness.

My friend Coach Dave Daubenmire recently told the story of a priceless life lesson he taught his five-year-old grandson, “Davie.” Coach was working in his yard and Davie, who loves spending time with his Grampa, was there too. Coach told Davie, “if you help Grampie pick up sticks in the yard, you can earn some money. Go pick up 20 sticks and put them on the wood pile and I’ll pay you five dollars.”

Davie did that, and then Coach paid him and then took him to the store, where he could buy anything he wanted with the money he had earned, as long as it was OK with his Mom and Dad. This was another life lesson, teaching young Davie an immediate connection between work and reward.

The next day, when Davie was at his Grampa’s house again, he turned to Coach and asked, “Grampie, can I earn some more money today?” Coach said, “Sure Davie. There are many more sticks in the yard that we need to pick up. Go and pick up 20 sticks and put them on the wood pile and I’ll pay you another five dollars.” When Davie came back in the house, Coach asked him, “Did you pick up 20 sticks?” And Davie replied, “No, Grampie. I picked up 25!”

These are life lessons we all should be teaching our children. A good work ethic will serve them well their entire lives. We’re commanded by our Creator to work, to do our best, to provide — through our work — for ourselves and our families. Paul taught Timothy, “If anyone does not provide for their own family, they’ve denied the faith and are worse than an unbeliever!” God put Adam in the Garden to work it and keep it. Paul told the Ephesians, “Let the thief no longer steal, but rather let him labor, doing honest work with his own hands, so that he may have something to share with anyone in need.” There you have it: God’s instruction to us all.

Our nation needs workers. More importantly, our nation’s people need to study, understand and follow the perfect precepts of the Word of God. If we don’t, deception will continue to reign and grow in our land, until we’re destroyed from within, because of our own laziness and complacency. Pray with me today, the words of Psalm 90:17, “Let the favor of the Lord our God be upon us, and establish the work of our hands upon us. Yes, Lord, establish the work of our hands!”

