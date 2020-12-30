By Bradlee Dean

“That’s part of its sovereign immunity.” —Dorit Reiss, professor at the University of California Hastings College of Law

It’s pretty crazy, to say the least, as to what is going on in America today (Psalm 9:17). The corruption stinks to high heaven, no doubt (Jeremiah 9:24)!

Here we have corrupt politicians working hand in glove with the mainstream media, who are pushing fear 24-7, over a narrative that they cannot prove, in an attempt to corral everyone into taking their vaccinations (Leviticus 17:11, 19:19).

On the other hand, they also want you to know that they, the politicians who are to serve the people but are instead working on the behalf of Big Pharma companies against the will of the people (Judases – Luke 22:48), have created unconstitutional policies to indemnify vaccine companies from consequence if you were to have serious side effects (Proverbs 17:15).

Look at their brazen and haughty arrogance, as if to suggest that we are to submit to their lawlessness and there is not a thing that we can do about it (Psalm 94:20).

CNBC reported:

You can’t sue Pfizer or Moderna if you have severe Covid vaccine side effects. The government likely won’t compensate you for damages either.

Under the PREP Act, companies like Pfizer and Moderna have total immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines.

A little-known government program provides benefits to people who can prove they suffered serious injury from a vaccine.

That program rarely pays, covering just 29 claims over the last decade.

The federal government has granted companies like Pfizer and Moderna immunity from liability if something unintentionally goes wrong with their vaccines.

“It is very rare for a blanket immunity law to be passed,” said Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. “Pharmaceutical companies typically aren’t offered much liability protection under the law.“

You also can’t sue the Food and Drug Administration for authorizing a vaccine for emergency use, nor can you hold your employer accountable if they mandate inoculation as a condition of employment.

Congress created a fund specifically to help cover lost wages and out-of-pocket medical expenses for people who have been irreparably harmed by a “covered countermeasure,” such as a vaccine. But it is difficult to use and rarely pays. Attorneys say it has compensated less than 6% of the claims filed in the last decade.

Immune to lawsuits

In February, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar invoked the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act. The 2005 law empowers the HHS secretary to provide legal protection to companies making or distributing critical medical supplies, such as vaccines and treatments, unless there’s “willful misconduct” by the company. The protection lasts until 2024.

That means that for the next four years, these companies “cannot be sued for money damages in court” over injuries related to the administration or use of products to treat or protect against Covid.

HHS did not respond to CNBC’s request for an interview.

Dunn thinks a big reason for the unprecedented protection has to do with the expedited timeline.

“When the government said, ‘We want you to develop this four or five times faster than you normally do,’ most likely the manufacturers said to the government, ‘We want you, the government, to protect us from multimillion-dollar lawsuits,’” said Dunn.

They continue, but pay close attention to the word play here with the phrase “Sovereign Immunity.”

Is anyone liable?

Remember, vaccine manufacturers aren’t the ones approving their product for mass distribution. That is the job of the FDA.

Which begs the question, can you sue the U.S. government if you have an extraordinarily bad reaction to a vaccine?

Again, the answer is no.

“You can’t sue the FDA for approving or disapproving a drug,” said Dorit Reiss, a professor at the University of California Hastings College of Law. “That’s part of its sovereign immunity.”

Sovereign immunity came from the king, explains Dunn, referring to British law before the American Revolution. “You couldn’t sue the king. So, America has sovereign immunity, and even each state has sovereign immunity.”

There are limited exceptions, but Dunn said he doesn’t think they provide a viable legal path to hold the federal government responsible for a Covid vaccine injury.

Bringing workers back to the office in a post-Covid world also carries with it a heightened fear of liability for employers. Lawyers across the country say their corporate clients are reaching out to them to ask whether they can require employees to get immunized.

In conclusion: As much as they would have you believe that they are above the law with their “sovereign immunities,” I am here to remind you that is not true. I am humored by their arrogance and stupidities (Romans 1:22).

Article 6, Clause 2 reminds us otherwise:

“This Constitution, and the Laws of the United States which shall be made in Pursuance thereof; and all Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land; and the Judges in every State shall be bound thereby, any Thing in the Constitution or Laws of any State to the Contrary notwithstanding.”

Again, as much as they want you to believe that they are above the law (Isaiah 14:12-13), they are not.

They receive delegated authority from “We the People,” and you can rest assured that “We the People” did not delegate to the politicians an authority to give immunities to vaccine companies from the very laws that they have sworn to uphold.

