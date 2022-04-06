By Bradlee Dean

April 6, 2022

“Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me!”

How many times does the mainstream media need to be exposed for their fraud, their lies and their propaganda?

This ministry has been faithful to expose the MSM’s corruption at every given turn (Ephesians 5:11), only to have the corrupt to fill up their cup with a new deception (Ephesians 4:14).

The American people know all the while that there is no truth in them (John 8:44) and they allow them to set the next narrative without an ounce of truth in it, and the people love to have it so (Jeremiah 5:31)!

[Rumble Video]

Libertyloft.com just posted:

The US government paid the mainstream media $1 billion in tax dollars to falsely push Covid-19 vaccines

In response to a Freedom of Material Act (FOIA) request, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) provided information to The Blaze.

According to the material, the federal government spent $1 billion on advertising as part of a media push to boost public confidence in the Covid-19 vaccination.

The program is being described as a “national effort” by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The campaign is being branded as a “national push to improve public trust in, and uptake of, COVID-19 vaccines while promoting basic preventative strategies such as mask-wearing and social distance,” according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Although the data does not support these claims, the media effort was most likely concealing something more nefarious.

Anyone who has spent time reading the news or watching news coverage on television can attest to this

Virtually every one of the news organizations paid by HHS, including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times and the New York Post, covered stories about the vaccines and did not disclose they had accepted taxpayer dollars to support the vaccine effort.

Because it is normal practice for editorial teams to work independently from advertising departments, it appears that the organizations did not see the need to reveal their funding.

The ads included a humorous social media campaign starring Elton John and Michael Caine, fear-based ads presenting survivor stories, and clear factual ads supporting the safety and efficacy of the current COVID-19 mRNA injectable.

The Washington Post’s vice president of communications, Shani George, issued a comment about the federal government’s financing for media advertising, saying:

“Advertisers pay for space to share their messages, as was the case here, and those ads are clearly labeled as such. The newsroom is completely independent from the advertising department.”

In an October BuzzFeed post, health agency specialists such as CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, and epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford provided “important facts” about vaccine eligibility and skewed, pro-vaccine views.

All of this in spite of…

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

[Rumble Video]

