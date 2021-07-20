By Cliff Kincaid

Even as China virus cases surge once again, tanking the stock market, there are Americans who don’t believe the Chinese bioweapon will injure or kill them. While Cubans on the communist island march for life-saving vaccines, this brand of “American exceptionalism” rejects coronavirus vaccine mandates and masks. They seem to think that are immune.

Alan Scott Lanoix was unvaccinated and didn’t think he would get Covid. Lisa Adler, his sister, said, “He thought the vaccine was poison and he was afraid of getting it and there’s a lot of people that have that same feeling.” As a story by WWLTV recounted, he then tested positive for the virus and spent 17 days in the hospital with several on a ventilator before passing away.

Lanoix was the father of three sons, who had to bury their father on Father’s Day. Adler says, “He was a great person and I urge anybody if they are on the fence about getting the vaccine, do it in my brother’s memory.”

According to one poll, 20 percent think the U.S. government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip the population.

Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, has appeared on shows hosted by Brannon Howse on Mike Lindell’s network, where she called the vaccines “Satan’s last hurrah.” Tenpenny’s claims have led to coverage of people sticking metal things to their skin and insisting it’s because of microchips and/or metals in the vaccine formula.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the Internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny said in testimony to the Ohio legislature. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick, because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

And the vaccines may link people to 5G though an “interface.” She said: “There’s been people who have long suspected that there’s been some sort of an interface, ‘yet to be defined’ interface, between what’s being injected in these shots and all of the 5G towers.”

5G is the next generation of high-speed wireless technology.

The American Osteopathic Association (AOA) responded that “we find the statements included material misinformation, personal perspectives without support of evidence or scientific foundation, and are not consistent with the principles and practice of osteopathic medicine.” It added, “The AOA urges all Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine is a scientific achievement that has saved countless lives. We strongly support the evidence affirming the safety of vaccine technology and reject unsubstantiated claims to the contrary.”

When I published a column about the Cuban people marching for freedom and access to life-saving vaccines, I got this message (with expletives deleted):

YOU LYING PIECE OF S—. PEOPLE OF CUBA ARE NOT CALLING OUT FOR VACCINES U LYING F— – THEY R SCREAMING FOR FREEDOM —HOLE. FREEDOM. SO F— OFF WITH YOUR LYING BULLS— PROPAGANDA & SHOVE IT UP YOUR —.

Not too long after I got the message about my column on Cubans marching for vaccines, I was informed by another anti-vaxxer that a study had concluded that people opposed to the vaccines were “highly informed,” “scientifically literate,” and “sophisticated.”

I think that is true for some people. But I did some research and found messages referring to “ALL VACCINES ARE POISON,” “VACCINE DEATH SQUADS,” and “FOOD DESTROYING CABALS OF SATANIC DEMONS.”

And this one:

RUSSIA HAS NOT BROKEN OUT WITH COVID19 BECAUSE THEY DID NOT ROLL OUT 5G IN THAT COUNTRY. RADIATION FROM 5G IS WHAT’S KILLING EVERYONE & THEY PUT POISON IN THE LATEST VACCINE TO FINISH OFF THE JOB.

In fact, Russia is reporting skyrocketing cases of Covid.

In regard to 5G, a Russian state media entity now known as RT aired a story about its alleged dangers back in 2019. Watch it here. The Russians want Americans to believe this so China can dominate the 5G wireless communications market. Thanks to Trump, Chinese company Huawei’s emerging dominance of emerging 5G telecommunications technology was reversed.

As people know, I have been a long-time proponent of vaccine safety and freedom of choice. I founded and ran the Committee to Protect Medical Freedom and held a news conference opposing a mandatory HIV/AIDS vaccine. I know the risks and benefits of various vaccines.

The government has botched the roll-out of several vaccines, costing lives. That’s why I have consistently supported and given a media platform to such people as Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine Information Center. She is a citizen vaccine safety and informed consent advocate who does careful research and does not seek to provoke or inflame people.

I was coming back from Italy with my family in February 2020 and became ill. I thought it was a bad flu. Later I learned about Covid and thought back to all the Chinese tourists in Italy during our trip. That would have been the time the disease was spreading to Europe. I’m not sure what happened to me. But it was a warning.

When the China virus vaccines were in production and being offered to people, I did several shows with critics of the vaccines being developed.

But as the death toll from the pandemic was rising, and the Chinese government was caught lying about where the virus came from and how dangerous it was, I took a second look, concluding that the vaccines developed by President Trump’s Operation Warp Speed project using new mRNA technology had a solid chance of working and saving lives. I think the evidence demonstrates that has been the case.

I got the Pfizer vaccine and had no side-effects.

Trump, at the recent Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, urged people to get vaccinated and said, “When the plague came in from China, I dragged the slow and complacent bureaucrats from the FDA, and the CDC into the Oval Office. I pushed them like they have never been pushed before, and thanks to the relentless efforts of my administration and me, we got miraculous therapeutics straight to patients with historic speed, and we produced three vaccines to end the pandemic in record time…We did it in less than nine months.”

Yet, many of my columns defending the vaccines have been censored by conservative web sites or slapped with disclaimers intended to make it seem my views are controversial.

I respect those who weigh the evidence. Some fear the vaccine more than the virus. But censorship on either side is not the answer.

In a new statement on the matter, former President Trump said, “Joe Biden kept talking about how good of a job he’s doing on the distribution of the Vaccine that was developed by Operation Warp Speed or, quite simply, the Trump Administration. He’s not doing well at all. He’s way behind schedule, and people are refusing to take the Vaccine because they don’t trust his Administration, they don’t trust the Election results, and they certainly don’t trust the Fake News, which is refusing to tell the Truth.”

In short, some people fear the Biden Administration more than the virus. The Biden Administration has only itself to blame. Its heavy-handed efforts at censorship will only backfire. That fact leads people to believe the federal government does not want the pandemic to end and instead wants to reimpose mask requirements and vaccine mandates.

In the end, as the cases mount and the unvaccinated continue to resist, the government will win. A federal judge has already upheld Indiana’s University’s vaccine mandate and requirements.

