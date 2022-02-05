Sidney Secular

February 5, 2022

Today we have acronyms for everything; this is probably a throwback to America’s military history as such means of ID (identification) are favored among soldiers. In this article I provide a definition of a “disease” afflicting large portions of the populations of both America and the rest of the world that is making everybody more than a little daffy – and dangerous for those unafflicted.

VDS is an easily recognizable condition that is an unfortunate admixture of psychology, sociology and physical conditions in which the afflicted blindly follow government edicts however lacking in sense and wisdom these edicts may be. These “instructions” frequently violate both the rights and heath requirements of the individual as well as being contrary to the good that the individual is told these “instructions” provide. Many Americans have come to believe that any medical directive issued by “an authority” whether in the health field or of some health related government entity, is absolute!

One very important aspect of this syndrome is the unfailing belief that such directives are based on real “science”even when those who question them are themselves physicians and scientists. Indeed, the term “science” has been politicized to the point at which conclusions are determined first and then the “research” is manipulated to produce the predetermined conclusion – if in fact research is conducted at all. Meanwhile, those afflicted with VDS submit themselves and even their children – born and unborn – to spurious – and experimental – “cures,” thus becoming experimental tests subjects without even knowing that that is what they are.

This use of hapless human guinea pigs is forbidden by the Nuremberg Code passed after the trial of Nazi doctors who used unwilling prisoners in their medical experiments.The ten points of the code given in the section of the judges’ verdict and were entitled “Permissible Medical Experiments:”

The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision. This latter element requires that before the acceptance of an affirmative decision by the experimental subject there should be made known to him the nature, duration, and purpose of the experiment; the method and means by which it is to be conducted; all inconveniences and hazards reasonably to be expected; and the effects upon his health or person which may possibly come from his participation in the experiment. The duty and responsibility for ascertaining the quality of the consent rests upon each individual who initiates, directs, or engages in the experiment. It is a personal duty and responsibility which may not be delegated to another with impunity. The experiment should be such as to yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other methods or means of study, and not random and unnecessary in nature. The experiment should be so designed and based on the results of animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or other problem under study that the anticipated results will justify the performance of the experiment. The experiment should be so conducted as to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. No experiment should be conducted where there is an a priori reason to believe that death or disabling injury will occur; except, perhaps, in those experiments where the experimental physicians also serve as subjects. The degree of risk to be taken should never exceed that determined by the humanitarian importance of the problem to be solved by the experiment. Proper preparations should be made and adequate facilities provided to protect the experimental subject against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death. The experiment should be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons. The highest degree of skill and care should be required through all stages of the experiment of those who conduct or engage in the experiment. During the course of the experiment the human subject should be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end if he has reached the physical or mental state where continuation of the experiment seems to him to be impossible. During the course of the experiment the scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage, if he has probable cause to believe, in the exercise of the good faith, superior skill and careful judgment required of him that a continuation of the experiment is likely to result in injury, disability, or death to the experimental subject.

It is interesting to note that today in Germany, efforts are being made to nullify this code as it directly reflects the ongoing situation of those who take these “vaccines” without understanding that, like the victims of the Nazis, they, too are participating in medical experimentation!

Many of those afflicted with VDS unfortunately have attained prestigious positions of influence in government, the religious sector, sports and entertainment, academics, gurus of technology and military leadership circles. Alas, there do not appear to be large numbers of politicians and bureaucrats willing to donate their lives to “science” but that is probably because they know very well the risk involved.

However, as far as politics is concerned, it would certainly appear that Democrat voters are particularly beset with VBS– at least with regards to their opinion of those of us who apparently are not and therefore reject “the jab!” A recent Heartland Institute and Rasmussen Report national poll of January 13, 2022 shows that among Democrats, 55% support fining Americans who refuse the jab, 59% support house arrest of the unvaccinated, 48% support imprisoning those who question vaccine efficacy on social media, 45% support internment camps for the unvaccinated, 47% support government surveillance of the unvaccinated, and 29% support the State removing children from unvaccinated parents especially if those children have not been vaccinated. VDS affliction has apparently reached critical condition among our Social Justice warriors just as the percentage of the clinically sane in that group is falling precipitously! From these statistics, it is obvious that these deadly “vaccines” are even more dangerous than knowledgeable people first thought! For whether one willingly embraces spurious “gene therapy” and nano-technology designed to create AI “transhumans” or depopulate the world, a la the call of Bill Gates and his ilk, or, in the alternative, one stands up for individual liberty and refuses to participate in mass murder, it would appear that the results don’t favor those of us who do not have VDS.

© 2022 Sidney Secular – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Sidney Secular: Success_Express@yahoo.com