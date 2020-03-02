Kelleigh Nelson

Every health care organization in the country should be dusting off any of their plans they’ve ever had for mass infection events like this where they need to hospitalize many more patients. —Minnesota Post

No power so effectually robs the mind of all its powers of acting and reasoning as fear. —Edmund Burke

Fear is an insidious and deadly thing. It can warp judgment, freeze reflexes, breed mistakes. Worse, it’s contagious. —Jimmy Stewart

Weeks ago, my husband said to me, “This virus is an attack on President Trump’s economy.” Trump’s trade demands and tariffs literally brought Red China’s economy to its knees. Perhaps the Covid-19 virus was turned loose to bring the rest of the world’s economies to the same level. Since Trump took office, America’s economy has been booming, but both Red China and America’s socialist democrats would love to see us suffer a recession.This raging virus has already destroyed $3.8 trillion in stock market value. The Chinese have set a trap for Trump as Cliff Kincaid reported and it’s ugly.

The left doesn’t care how many people suffer or die from Coronavirus if they can remove Trump from office and regain their globalist new world order movement. The Democrats have no problem murdering the unborn; the blood of 61 million is on their hands. Mao Zedong murdered millions of his own people and when Deng Xiaoping became the new leader in 1976, his population control resulted in 336 million abortions and 196 million sterilizations. Why would they be bothered in the least with a few thousand more deaths in America and around the world.

Panic is actually spreading and guess who is doing it. The CDC official helping spook Trump’s economy with Coronavirus fears is Rod Rosenstein’s sister…Dr. Nancy Messonnier. She said on an NPR interview, that it’s not a question of if this virus will spread, but when.

Flu Pandemic 1918-1919

During the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, more people died from the flu than in WWI. The war was over in 1919, and although the ravages of the flu had taken a toll, the stock market didn’t crash.

Someone looking only at a chart of the Dow Jones Industrial Average during the latter part of that decade would never guess that those years encompassed the worst epidemic in recorded history, an epidemic far worse than the Covid-19 virus.

According to a Stanford University Web site, a fifth of the world’s population was infected in that epidemic, and an estimated 20 to 40 million people died of it. The infection rate was even higher in the U.S., where 28% of the population came down with the disease and 675,000 died. Of course, the population then was about a third as large as it is today.

One statistic though does a particularly good job of communicating the magnitude of the epidemic: According to the Stanford Web site, “the effect of the influenza epidemic was so severe that the average life span in the U.S. was depressed by 10 years.”

Even those panicking about today’s forecasts don’t come anywhere near the horrid scenario of the past. And yet the stock market did not crash in the wake of the 1918-19 pandemic. Indeed, it rose smartly.

So, what is the difference? The times have changed. Nearly everything America consumes is made in China, including our prescription drugs.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Many people believe this virus was hatched in a biolab in Wuhan China. That could well be true…whether it was purposely loosed or it escaped by accident we’ll never know. We don’t even know if that scenario is true, but the communist Chinese have little regard for human life. Nevertheless, there are things with Covid-19 that are very different from other viruses.

Take the case of a woman in Japan who contracted the virus, got over it and then contracted it again. She tested negative after she got over it the first time and went back to work as a bus tour guide. Normally when someone contracts a virus, including cold viruses, we build antibodies to that virus and it wards off being re-infected with the same virus, but not with Covid-19. We have no idea how many people she infected during her alleged return to health before she became ill again.

Once the immune system has fought off viral or bacterial infections, it generally recognizes them and can block them the next time they are encountered – but not always and the protection may not last, which is another reason many believe this is a biolab creation. Depending upon the severity of the case, Covid-19 just doesn’t work like normal viruses.

Sneezing or coughing can infect others, but with this virus, even touching someone else when you have no symptoms can infect others. We still do not understand the full ramifications of how this virus spreads. The infection of large numbers of people onboard the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which did not end after people were told to remain in their cabins, still needs explanation. Most likely it is airborne.

Prof David Heymann, of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine says the transmissibility of the coronavirus is still uncertain. “It is not known how transmissible this is in the community. There have been some cases in China and other places where they have just popped up without the possibility of being able to trace back to a source. Investigations in Italy are looking for some sort of mass event that could have led to the clusters of cases found in northern cities.”

While we know there is asymptomatic transmission from somebody with the new coronavirus who is not ill, we do not know how extensive that is. Some people, known as “super-spreaders,” are more efficient transmitters of viruses than others.

Those the virus attacks are also of interest inasmuch as it doesn’t seem to affect children like seasonal flu viruses that can take a high death toll on the little ones. This virus attacks the elderly, especially those with compromised immune systems, high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes. Children who are usually susceptible do not seem to be much affected by Covid-19. This is another variable that makes lab creation more of a possibility.

As of February 28th, the outbreak has been linked to at least 2,866 deaths, and while the majority of fatalities have occurred in mainland China, Iran has now surpassed South Korea and Japan. The country has reported at least 34 deaths as suspicions about when the virus first entered the country, and why the fatality rate is so high are beginning to mount.

Remember that flu in the U.S. results in 12,000 to 61,000 yearly deaths and 140,000 to 810,000 hospitalizations annually. This year we have lost five children in East Tennessee alone.

We still do not have proper testing and the FDA is just now allowing more labs to do testing. The original tests were bogged down by a botched rollout and inaccurate readings. A patient in northern California went to the hospital last week, but was not tested despite requests from local health officials. He was sent home and he had the virus.

China’s Prescription Drugs Weapon

Just how much of what America consumes is made in communist Red China? Too much! The coronavirus situation has exposed a Chinese secret – essentially a monopoly on U.S. medical supplies and prescription drugs. They could shut down hospitals in America in a matter of months.

Rosemary Gibson, a senior advisor at the Hastings Center said, “If China shuts the door on exports of medicines and the ingredients to make them, within a couple of months our pharmacies would be empty. Our healthcare system would cease to function. That’s how dependent we are.” Gibson is also the author of ChinaRx — Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine. She reiterated that China’s aim is to “become the global pharmacy” to the world. “It wants to disrupt, to dominate and displace American and other Western companies.” We cannot even make penicillin in America anymore, the last plant closed in 2004. China has a long-term strategy of lowering costs to drive U.S. drug manufacturing out of business.

Most of our drugs, including 97 percent of our antibiotics and 80 percent of the active pharmaceutical ingredients needed for domestic drug production come from China. The United States’ growing reliance on China’s pharmaceutical products has already put us in jeopardy. What in hell were our previous leaders thinking to allow the production of American drugs to be manufactured in Red China? And what about Big Pharma? “For the love of money…”

Gary Cohn, then chief economic advisor to President Trump, argued against a trade war with China by invoking a Department of Commerce study that found that 97 percent of all antibiotics in the United States came from China. “If you’re the Chinese and you want to really just destroy us, just stop sending us antibiotics,” he said.

Centralization of the global supply chain of medicines in a single country makes it vulnerable to interruption, whether by mistake or design. If we are dependent on China for thousands of ingredients and raw materials to make our medicine, China could use this dependence as a weapon against us.

Retired Brigadier General John Adams told FOX News that China would not hesitate to consider weaponizing its dominance of the pharmaceuticals market.

Drug Shortage Reported

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already reported the first shortage of a human drug because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but they have not released the name of the drug. The FDA is taking special note of almost a dozen products manufactured in China.

This first shortage is compounding already-existing concerns that the coronavirus has the potential to disrupt the medical supply chain. Some are calling for action to bring more drug manufacturing back to the U.S. as worries grow around the safety of generic drugs made overseas. Many active ingredients in generic pharmaceuticals are sourced from China and other countries.

The FDA says the Covid-19 outbreak will likely impact the medical product supply chain, including potential disruptions to supply or shortages of critical medical products in the U.S. There are big risks with China becoming America’s pharmacy.

Worse yet, drugs to treat symptoms of Coronavirus are all manufactured in China. President Trump is calling on US industries to manufacture drugs here at home, instead of outsourcing to China. Drug companies — which now rely on China for active ingredients that go into antibiotics, heart medicines and other drugs we need to stay alive — should be the first to respond to Trump’s plea.

Chinese Drug Contaminants

In 2018, a common blood pressure medicine made in China was recalled by the FDA because batches of it may have contained a chemical that’s used to induce cancer in lab rats.

The Heparin scare in 2008 that killed 81 Americans was all because of America’s purchase of Chinese Heparin when the U.S. was at a shortage. The Heparin was sold to companies such as Baxter International, Inc., in Deerfield, Ill., and they used it in blood-thinner products.

The incident added to fear about the safety of products made in China first raised in 2007 when the industrial poison melamine was found in pet food that sickened and killed hundreds of U.S. cats and dogs. Melamine was also later found in dairy products, including baby formula made in China, blamed for sickening thousands of infants and killing four. China seems to be a major source of counterfeit drugs as well. Fake drugs have killed thousands, most originate in China and India and have been found to contain everything from printer ink and paint to arsenic.

The Chinese have peddled numerous toxic products to American consumers including everything from children’s toys to adult vitamins to pet foods. The U.S. government regularly stops more poisonous or faulty products at the border that were imported from Red China than from any other nation. China’s monopoly on medical supplies and drugs come with great risks. (Bowing to Beijing by Brett Decker)

State Department Employee Ignores Orders

President Trump is furious with the State Department after an employee ignored his orders and allowed Americans infected with the coronavirus to return to the U.S. from Japan.The employee, Ian Brownlee decided that he was going to send them all back anyway on two separate airplanes.

The CDC did not want them returned on the same plane with those not infected with the disease, but Brownlee said it was safe because they were kept in an isolation area. The thing is nobody knows if the isolation area was even effective or not.

Brownlee should be fired immediately for ignoring orders and probably spreading the virus, and perhaps for murder.

Conclusion

President Trump has a huge health situation on his hands. Pray for him and the people who are working to stem this virus in America. Weeks ago, airline traffic going in and out of our country probably should have been shut down.

The President announced new strict travel “edicts” affecting Iran, Italy and South Korea after Covid-19 claimed the first American life in Washington State. He also confirmed he’s looking to potentially tighten the U.S.-Mexico border. I’d like the border closed.