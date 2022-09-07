By Frosty Wooldridge

September 8, 2022

Part 1: America’s identity, pride in country, what’s next?

In the last week, a sexual predator, felon and habitual criminal, African-American Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, raped and killed Eliza Fletcher, a 34 year old kindergarten teacher with two small children. After grabbing her off the sidewalk during her daily jog, he left her mangled body behind an old house in Memphis, Tennessee.

As reported by the media, Memphis’ murders reached over 352 in 2021. Even more tragic, if the two had reversed skin colors, Memphis would still be in flames as of this writing. But because she was white, the legal process will move forward without BLM rampaging throughout the city.

Chicago reported 50 shootings and eight deaths over the Labor Day weekend. St. Louis reported four shootings, five deaths. New York City saw 15 wounded from shootings. Detroit featured 32 shootings, four dead.

Virtually all those shootings arrived at the hands of African-Americans in our inner cities. What’s wrong with this picture?

If you look back at Flint, Michigan, virtually a minority city, as well as Jackson, Mississippi…you remember contaminated water. This past week in Jackson, toilets can’t flush and contaminated water systems poison residents. Jackson is minority dominated city.

In Canada, two guys stabbed ten people to death. In London, England, people fear for their lives on the streets of that once peaceful city. In Paris, you cannot walk down a street without fearing for your person being robbed. In Sydney, Australia, you just don’t know what’s going to happen if you walk down the streets. You could be the next victim.

What’s happening to Western Culture? For one thing, it’s being denounced with a litany of name-calling. It’s being degraded as inferior to other cultures. It’s being attacked as slavery-based, systemically racist and violent to other cultures.

But if you look out over history’s horizon, Western Culture brought toilet paper in 1857. It brought toilet systems and fresh water. It brought the arts, commerce and human rights. It lifted millions out of poverty, disease and hopelessness.

Unfortunately, since 1987 at Stanford University, “Every effort to keep alive, let alone, revive, the teaching of Western Civilization, has met with sustained hostility, ridicule and violence,” said writer Douglas Murray who wrote The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam.

Today, powerful, monied men in high places force Critical Race Theory on our children and even into colleges and the military. If continued, CRT will destroy the foundation of America’s solidarity and cohesiveness. At its foundation, it pits black people against white people for perceived racism throughout America. In other words, it pits citizens against citizens with no solutions.

But when you look out over the world, every minority in America enjoys freedom of choice, education, jobs, the arts, and more opportunities for self-expression than anyone in Africa, India, China, Bangladesh, Mexico, Indo-china and so much of the world.

If you look at Japan, where I have lived, the big R-word manifests throughout that society. A black person would not be allowed to migrate to Japan. Same with China.

In India, there are three classes. Brahmins represent the high class. Kshatriyas the middle class, Vaishyas low class, and the untouchables—Sudras. You cannot rise above the class you were born into. It’s racist beyond conceptual understanding. Ironically, scholars celebrate that India stands as the most populated democracy in the world. At 1.3 billion, in reality, illiteracy dominates, and 70 percent of the lower 1 billion do not enjoy access to a toilet, shower or lavatory.

If you travel through Bangladesh, you must be ready to endure illiteracy, poverty, starvation, disease and lack of any kind of sanitation or hygiene. This country, the size of Oregon, houses 161 million people. It’s on its way to 201 million by mid-century. One can only cringe at what they face as to the human misery index.

In other words, Africa at 1.4 billion, India at 1.3 billion, and China at 1.4 billion face consequences far beyond what’s happening in Europe, Australia, Canada and America.

So why make Western Culture the scapegoat when the non-Western World teeters on the brink of disease and mass starvation via too many people, too much illiteracy and too little resources?

“To delegitimize the West, it appears to be necessary first to demonize the people who still make up the racial majority in the West. It is necessary to demonize white people,” said Douglas Murray, historian.

Writer Robin DiAngelo wrote a book, White Fragility, that denounced all white people as racists. The logical trap is the same one favored by the witch hunters of the Middle Ages: if the woman drowns in the pond, she is innocent. If she floats, she is guilty and condemned to be burned at the stake. In DiAngelo’s world, every white person on the planet is guilty of racism. She said, “White people should strive to be less white.” Under her system, there is no racism in Africa. Instead, tribes simply massacre one another such as the Tutsi’s and Hutsi’s. The rest starve to death in refugee camps.

Wouldn’t DiAngelo’s system be like telling a Japanese person to be less Japanese or an African to be less black or a Mexican to be less brown?” Do you notice you can only get away with such academic balderdash in a free country created by European-Americans?

What Kind Of A Future Is Coming to America?

Can we as a society, whether black or white, stop the killings? Can we stop the murderers of white female joggers? Can we stop black on black crime that kills thousands of young blacks in our overcrowded and rundown cities like Chicago? Can we stop the black Minneapolis (affirmative action) Somali cop in 2017 who drew his pistol and point blank, shot a white woman walking up to the cruiser in her bathrobe after reporting a prowler? Can we stop pernicious homelessness now dominating most major cities in America?

While white people wait for the law to work its course after a murder, a significant number of black people riot, loot and burn to “get even.” How long can our cities sustain such anarchy?

You might agree that intermingling incompatible races may be at the biological heart of America’s crisis. Do we have any solutions? What happens as we continue to add millions of immigrants from incompatible cultures? Does any American possess any commonality with a Somali, Congolese or Ethiopian immigrants? How do we bridge our culture with them when they don’t want our culture? What happens when American culture vanishes? What happens when our country becomes like India’s with 122 different languages? What happens when few people live, think or act on the same page?

Could America survive under African culture? Chinese? Indian? Islamic culture?

What do I think having traveled extensively all over the globe to see racial, cultural and ethnic chaos in the past 50 years? Answer: I think we’re in more trouble than anyone understands. I think we’re importing more problems that we can ever solve. I think we are sowing the seeds of our own destruction. Do you see any change or solutions for our escaping the “dark future” of America? Do you think Canada or Europe, or Australia will survive?

Coming Part 2: Race, history, biology, culture

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com