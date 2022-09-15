By Frosty Wooldridge

September 15, 2022

Part 3: Losing your identity in America, confused as to where you belong, immigrants against American traditions

One Japanese-American complained that she didn’t know whether to celebrate her “American” side or her “Japanese” side. She felt confused as to her allegiance.

In the City of Dearborn, Michigan, over 300,000 Muslims know exactly what and who they celebrate: the prophet, Quran and Sharia Law. They have created their own little Baghdad right here in America. You won’t see Old Glory flags being flown within their midst.

Notice that 125,000 Somalians in Minneapolis, Minnesota remain in their “Somaliland” enclave in order to maintain some sense of their African identity. They really don’t fit into the predominantly Scandinavian society of Minnesota. And, there’s no way that those pure white Scandinavians fit into Somali Islamic culture. So, what do they do? Most whites avoid stepping into Somaliland. Because of that harsh reality, what do the people in Washington DC hope to accomplish by importing millions upon millions of incompatible cultures, languages and unprepared immigrants into the midst of a 21st century first world country?

Not only are the immigrants confused, isolated and tolerated, but their offspring grow up angry…because they don’t have a clue as to where they fit into America.

As Americans lose their identity, or it’s meshed into a big bowl of multicultural mush, older Americans wonder what kind of a country will erupt from the ashes of the “old” America?

One black writer, Otegha Uwagba, wrote, Whites: On Race and Other Falsehoods. She complained that white friends don’t ask her how she is. “I feel abandoned.” After George Floyd’s death, she said, “My mailbox was a dumping ground for white guilt.”

Uwagba bitterly complained, “Everywhere white shame looms large…sucking the oxygen out of the room. Even the most penitent white people have a way of making it hard to breathe.”

She said, “Americans need to retrain their minds.”

How can anyone tell the Chinese to retrain their minds NOT to be Chinese, or Indians, or African or any other ethnic group? How can anyone understand their own county if they hate it?

White Privilege? White Supremacy? White Power?

Just after Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, TN suffered death at the hands of that rapist, three black kids bragged on social media that they were out to kill old white ladies. To date, their threats have been ignored by the national media. But if it were three white boys threatening to kill little old black ladies, well, you can imagine, all hell would break loose.

Is that what the media and/or the Washington DC folks want to encourage with their dumping 1,000,000 refugees onto American soil annually? And, now, with over 3,000,000 illegal refugees streaming into America in 2022 per Joe Biden’s invitation, what do you think will happen in the cities and schools they overrun?

To solve it all, UCLA law professor and leading critical race theory proponent Cheryl Harris argues, “The right to private property should be suspended, with money and land seized, and redistributed along racial lines.”

In other words, let “racism” move forward on a different rung of the ladder. Or, let’s just change the totality of America’s success as a country and turn it into another form of a racist society. In this case, people of color benefit at the expense of white people.

As we continue into this national experiment that is clearly not working, how do we “hold” America together? What happens when the baby boomer generation dies out?

At the same time, how much have we dumbed-down our educational systems? I watched a two minute video where the narrator asked simple questions of kids at a mall. The kids didn’t know how many letters are in the alphabet. How many seasons in a year? She replied, “12.” One was asked what language the people in Idaho spoke. She said, “Potato.” How many states make up the United States? He answered, “Five?…I don’t know.” What continent are we on right now? He answered, “Oh, North Africa?” “What’s 3X3 X 3?” The kid answered, “18?” How many pennies are in $1.00? The kid answered, “How should I know?” Another was asked, “What country did we gain our independence from?” A girl answered, “Mexico.” What is a shape with four sides called? Answer, “I don’t know man…I learned that in 5th grade.” Can you name three countries outside the USA? She answered, “New Mexico, Connecticut and Alabama.” What is one quarter plus two dimes? He answered, “65 cents?” Can you tell me what time this clock reads? She answered, “Oh my God…I don’t know.”

A sobering 33% of high school graduates never read another book the rest of their lives. Another 42% of college grads never read another book after college. About 57% of new books are not read to completion. And, 70% of U.S. adults have not been in a bookstore in the last five years. Finally, 80% of U.S. families did not buy or read a book last year. (from Mark Stevens)

Well dear reader, that’s the future of America. I remember as a math-science teacher starting in 1973, administrators forced teachers to pass kids up to the next grade instead of holding them back. Now, we’ve got multiple generations of adults who are functionally illiterate.

How can we expect functionally illiterate people to maintain America with reasonable participation, voting, contributing to the work force, and simple citizenship? Did you notice on NPR last week when they said that the homeless in Los Angeles jumped from 66,000 to 69,000?

What happens when those numbers explode into the millions? Can we erase poverty with so many illiterate people? Is there any chance to abate racism with THAT many illiterate people?

Let’s go back to George Floyd. When he died, Fentanyl flooded his body. That same year, 2020, 93,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses. In 2021, 107,000 Americans died of Fentanyl overdoses. China’s main drug export killed all of them. Ironically, Joe Biden invited and allowed all those drug cartels to invade our country with an endless supply of those drugs.

As to gun killings in America, 702 deaths and 2,844 wounded in 2021.

Is it possible that young Americans, young immigrants and minorities are losing their minds, as well as their affinity toward America? So, what can they do and/or what are they going to do? With such mass functional illiteracy, how will they participate in America’s future? Do they even want to participate?

Historian Seymour Lipset said, “Most great nations are not conquered by armies. They commit national suicide.”

In his book, America Extinguished: Mass Immigration and the Disintegration of American Culture by Dr. Samuel T. Francis, he said, “Nothing is more basic to assimilation of immigrants in a foreign culture than learning its language. But many immigrants are not learning English, a strong sign they haven’t assimilated and don’t intend to.”

Do you think we’re going to survive this invasion of cultures and languages? Will our youth survive the endless drug invasion? Will we survive our mass functional illiteracy? Why don’t the goofballs in Washington DC not see what’s happening? Why are they allowing, and in fact, applauding Joe Biden’s total disregard for our country’s borders?

How does it feel to be displaced and replaced out of your own country? Answer: ask today’s Europeans and/or ask Native Americans.

