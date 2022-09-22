By Frosty Wooldridge

September 22, 2022

Part 5: You cannot escape the numbers. What do you do about the cultures? How will you solve what cannot be solved once it manifests? Islam’s only intention in the West.

First of all, let’s repeat Joe Biden’s speech from 2019. Let it sink into your mind, heart and soul. Then ask yourself, do you want “his” future manifested on your children and our country?

Joe Biden said, “We want an unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop. Non-stop. Folks like me who were Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time, we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of people in America, from then on, will be of white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s the source of our strength.” (Biden speech, Washington DC. April 26, 2019)

In reality, instead of immigration being our source of strength, that kind of a future will be the complete and total unraveling and/or destruction of our society. You have to wonder about Biden who has lived on the public dole his entire life as a politician…who has never worked a real job…who is 80 years old and TOTALLY out of touch with history…who carries a mindset that fails to comport with reality—how did such a sidewinder rattlesnake like Biden claim the White House?

Once he made the presidency, he’s been an absolute abysmal failure on multiple fronts. He and/or his handlers possess NO comprehension of what he or they are doing. He does not understand what he’s causing. He created $5.00 a gallon gas prices. He created an invasion of our southern border that has rendered us a “destination” for millions of refugees from around the world. He’s inviting fentanyl and dozens of drugs across the border to be distributed to our children. Note: as reported on major networks, fentanyl kills 220 Americans every single day of the year. He’s piling millions of refugees onto our welfare rolls to the tune of billions of our tax dollars for illegal migrants. He’s doing NOTHING for our 540,000 homeless Americans and veterans. He’s making a mockery of our laws by not enforcing them. He’s leading our country into a lawless, no-man’s-land with endless murders every weekend in Chicago, NYC, Detroit, St. Louis, Baltimore, San Francisco, Denver, Houston and many more.

Somewhere along the line, there will be no escape for the American people.

At some point, there’s no way for our country to handle the immigrant load. At some point, they will be living in refugee tent cities in our country. At some point, they will be marauding our cities, our schools, our children and our lives. At some point, they will recreate their own poverty and misery in our country—because there is no way we can pay for them, feed them, educate them or save them.

This past week’s example of Martha’s Vineyard dealing with 50 refugee immigrants shows you exactly what’s transpiring. The rich will not tolerate the immigrants in their midst. In my travels around the world, I discovered that there are always “rich” people in every country. They isolate and insolate from the poor people—and don’t care about their misery. They shun them. Martha’s Vineyard people shipped all 50 illegals out within 24 hours…saying they couldn’t house them. Yet, they professed to be a “sanctuary city.” What a crock!

At the same time, Biden invited over 2,000,000 illegals already this year, with another 1,000,000 waiting to cross. Again, the numbers lining up at our border will continue into the millions. That’s how nasty it is out there in the third world.

But the more we import the third world people into America, the more the United States will become a third world country itself. So, what happens when all those millions who cannot speak English, are totally illiterate, possess no viable skills, and simply cannot function in this first world society—grow their numbers to a point where we cannot feed, house or work them?

With these numbers and these realities facing us, do you think our culture can survive? How? Who will maintain our Western Culture?

Again, we remain on course to add 100,000,000 immigrants to the USA by mid-century. This is what it looks like in sheer numbers. Every American should see this video because this is what’s coming:

“Immigration by the numbers—off the chart” by Roy Beck

This 10-minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!” www.NumbersUSA.org

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muw22wTePqQ

If we remain on this course set by Biden and Congress, those numbers will manifest. Those refugees from around the world with all their incompatible religions and cultures, along with their languages—will manifest in our Western Culture. But they won’t mesh with our culture because they can’t. Absolutely for certain, Islam cannot and will not mesh with Christianity, period. There’s no middle ground for Muslims.

“Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any faith, but to become dominant. The Qur’an should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” Omar Ahmed, director of Council on American Islamic Relations.

“It is the nature of Islam to dominate, not to be dominated, to impose its law on all nations and to extend its power to the entire planet.” -Hassan Al-Banna

Mary Ann Frieling said, “Between 2000 and 2010 the number of Mosques in the US doubled to 2,500. All of the money to build these Mosques has come from Saudi Arabia. Most of these Mosques are being located in areas where there are no Muslims….in the strong-hold heart of America. These are seeded areas for Muslim groups to cluster….and spread from there. Mohammed Muslimseed will spread across our great land.”

“For Muslims, Islamic Law has Allah as its author. Any other legislator is illegitimate.” Mohammed Hocine Benkheira, Le Point, 3/21/2016

There you have it. They spell it out for us. And we keep importing them until they simply destroy our Constitution and our Western Culture.

Part 6: Conclusion, violence, dissension, poverty, failed society, Jarod Diamond’s book: Collapse: How Societies Choose to Fail or Succeed.

