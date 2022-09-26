By Frosty Wooldridge

September 26, 2022

Part 6: How will this anti-Western Culture end up?

“We are already destroying meritocracy,” said Victor Davis Hanson. “We are reverting to tribal racial branding. We are strangling energy and food production because of green superstition.

“We are unleashing the criminal upon the weak and innocent. (Look at Chicago every weekend.)

“Destroy the bounty that produced and empowered the woke decadence, and we won’t have anything—the woke included. Wokeism is, for now, an affordable irrelevancy that rests on the wealth and lessons produced by those long dead and now much rebuked. But it won’t remain affordable.

“Instead, we will learn what woke itself produces—barbarism, chaos, poverty, and civilization in reverse.” Victor Davis Hanson

What do you do with that absurd “woke” philosophy? What kind of mind devolves to such lunacy?

“I always ask: When did a diverse country/empire exist which was not extremely authoritarian? Soviet Union, Yugoslavia? Roman Empire? Diversity is not our strength, it is our imposed weakness, if not total destruction. Just imagine our DIVERSE/WOKE military involved with a war with a peer military. Our military leaders are not chosen for military competence, but for their PC.” Best, R.J. (Notice the total incompetence of pulling out of Afghanistan and leaving $90 billion in military hardware.)

We are being diversified to death and multiculturalized to death, and immigrated to death by the hands of our own Congress and this president. Reality: we don’t need one single more immigrant added to our country, period. In fact, every new immigrant added is another brick of destruction that will crumble as they invade our society.

Samuel Huntington said, “…for centuries civilizations have been kept apart by distance and serious geographical obstacles. However, modern technologies are eroding these obstacles and as civilizations begin to interact on a more regular basis they will find each other so repugnant they will be unable to resist trying to slaughter one another.”

“Immigrants devoted to their own cultures and religions are not influenced by the secular politically correct façade that dominates academia, news-media, entertainment, education, religious and political thinking today,” said James Walsh, former Associate General Counsel of the United States Immigration and Naturalization Service. “They claim the right not to assimilate, and the day is coming when the question will be how can the United States regulate the defiantly unassimilated cultures, religions and mores of foreign lands? Such immigrants say their traditions trump the U.S. legal system. Balkanization of the United States has begun.”

Here Is What You Don’t See Happening Across the USA and Canada

Fort McMurray will have the Largest Mosque in North America upon completion.

$50 million complex. 150,000 sq.ft. The largest mosque currently is in Dearborn, Michigan (92,000 sq ft) wherein Islam has infiltrated all levels of gov’t and society, taking over businesses and out-numbering citizens through higher birth rates. Muslim takeover in Dearborn, Michigan. This is unfolding precisely according to the Explanatory Memorandum wherein Silent Jihad is instructed… the only way to stop it is to ban all manifestations of Islam. Nations around the world are recognizing this as the only option. Trying to separate so called progressives (good Muslims) from bad Muslims is an impossible task and one in which Canadians should not be held hostage by some false moral obligation. The enormity of such a task is comparable to trying to take a silo filled with salt and sugar and then be instructed to separate the two.

This is unfolding precisely according to the wherein Silent Jihad is instructed… the only way to stop it is to ban all manifestations of Islam. Nations around the world are recognizing this as the only option. Trying to separate so called progressives (good Muslims) from bad Muslims is an impossible task and one in which Canadians should not be held hostage by some false moral obligation. The enormity of such a task is comparable to trying to take a silo filled with salt and sugar and then be instructed to separate the two. We are under siege by a crafty enemy who is using self-victimization, manipulation and strategically maligning our Charter of Rights to use against us. Islam is not a religion but a dangerous set of political ideologies intending to dominate the World. The burden to protect so called progressive Muslims becomes even more complicated when you consider Taqiya…Muslims directive to lie …as instructed in the Quran, to advance their agenda. We are losing our freedoms and democracy just as we see rapidly unfolding throughout Europe and the UK.

Muslims will never ever assimilate. For their Religion/boring/harsh/strict way of life, not any fun allowed, prevents them/forbids them from assimilating. Like no booze, no dancing/no music/no smiling/ total segregation of men & women/no any fun allowed & the more boring & miserable life you lead, the better Muslim you are; is the mindset.

The Islamic religion-political system: a highly emotionally infectious, contagious, repugnant and debauched ethnic disease masquerading as a religion–added to a diabolical Sharia Law mandate. It warps minds of all adherents and forces them toward brutal, violent, cruel, vicious and insane behavior toward men, women and children. It creates suicidal maniacs and insensate intellectual morons. Humans under its spell lose their sensibilities, rational values, dignity and minds. They resort to wanton acts of murder, cruelty, perversion and barbarism. Because of mass immigration into first world countries, this insane religious disease floods into every corner of the planet—and with it a complete destruction of women’s rights, children’s rights, intellectual rights, gay rights, free speech, free choice of religions, dress, free choice of spouse, killing of gays, honor killings of women and a complete loss of humanity by Islam’s adherents. If not stopped by the willpower and force of first world countries, it will ravage the free world back into the Dark Ages. FHW

Loss of culture will absolutely KILL America. We must fight to maintain it. THE AMERICAN WAY OF LIFE must be preserved at all costs, at all junctures, and for all future generations. It matters little what your color is…you are lucky as hell to be an American in our Western Culture.

“People growing up in the West today remain among the luckiest people in human history,” said Douglas Murray, author of The War On The West. “But luck is not an entirely abstract thing, and nor is it a complete lottery. Societies are not simply lucky. As Branch Rickey said, “Luck is the residue of design.” We in the West are lucky because men and women before us worked hard to make it so and performed feats extraordinary and mundane to see that luck was what we got.”

Historians will write 30 years from now, “Why didn’t the American people understand their predicament as they allowed themselves to be invaded, and once the invaders reached significant numbers to overwhelm American culture, the Americans became victims of their own stupidity.”

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com