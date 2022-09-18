By Frosty Wooldridge

September 19, 2022

Part 4: How do we expect to survive another 100 million immigrants? How will we maintain our own culture? What do you expect will happen to your children?

If you watch what’s actually happening at our southern border with over 3,000,000 illegals projected to invade our country in 2022 (2/3 of that figure are already here), are you under any illusion that we will survive this invasion? How many of us natural-born citizens will be left when over 100,000,000 immigrants land on our shores in the next 27 ½ years from now, by 2050?

Right now, the official count for foreign-born residents of the United States stands at 45.2 million. Not counted in that census: somewhere between 20 and 25 million illegal alien foreign-born. That’s somewhere north of 70 million foreign-born—with cultures and world views totally different from average Americans. From there, you must understand that those immigrants birth 1,000,000 of their own babies annually. Thus, by 2042, Americans will become the new minority within their own country. That’s you, your children and all of us! (Source: www.PewResearchCenter.org ; www.cis.org)

That’s got to shake you up just a little bit! If not, you fail to understand the implications. For a demographic fact, Europeans are being displaced from their own countries. In fact, Sweden and Norway face total absorption by their immigrants.

Radical Imam: “Sweden is Ours” Days after Sweden’s new pro-Islamic party gloated publicly about “taking over” Skåne County, the province that’s home to the infamous city of Malmö, one of the country’s most radical Islamist preachers claimed Swedish land belongs to Muslims. Days after Mikhail Yuksel, the leader of Sweden’s new pro-Islamic party, gloated publicly about “taking over” Skåne County. He claimed Sweden belongs to followers of Islam.”

There are 55 million Muslims slowly, and methodically taking over every country in Europe. They mean business. The greater their numbers, the greater their power. They are actually using democratic laws to work their Sharia Law into place. Douglas Murray documented it in his book: The Strange Death of Europe: Immigration, Identity, Islam.

You don’t think it could happen over here? If not, you might be a tad slow on the uptake. The one thing that most people don’t learn from history…is the fact that they don’t learn from history.

As a matter of fact, “Equal if not greater ignorance can be found in America. A poll carried out in 2020 found that two-thirds of Americans between the ages of eighteen and thirty-nine had no idea that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust during World War II.” That coincides with the mall host asking simple questions like, “How many sides are there two a square?” Answer by a twenty-something kid, “How should I know?’

So here we are allowing Biden to break our immigration laws, and both houses of Congress aiding him in breaking them…and no one understands the ultimate ramifications of the end result. As long as most American aren’t affected at this moment, the nation simply watches the invasion with passive nonchalance.

Did you notice what happened in Martha’s Vineyard when Florida Governor DeSantis dumped 50 illegal aliens onto that multi-billionaire “sanctuary city”? Answer: within 24 hours, they rounded all of them up and shipped them over to a military base. In other words, the ultimate N.I.M.B.Y. fraudulent stance of the rich, famous, high and mighty!

Barack Obama’s “wife” once said, “We all need to sacrifice…we need to give up some of our own wealth to provide for others who don’t have anything.” (para) When 50 illegal migrants knocked on her door, she called for a bus to ship them out.”

Barack Obama said, “America is and always has been, a nation of immigrants. Throughout our history, immigrants have come to our shores in wave after wave from every corner of the globe. Everyone of has an ancestor who was born somewhere else. The basic idea of welcoming immigrants to our shores is central to our way of life. It is in our DNA.” Notwithstanding, Mr. Obama called for the busses to carry 50 illegal migrants away from his sprawling 29-acre mansion and estate. Maybe his “sanctuary” policy stems from his Kenyan origins. Obama was America’s first anchor baby president. Who really knows? We do know that he carries a fraudulent Social Security card number of a dead man from Connecticut—given to him by his mother who worked in that government office. The final story on Obama hasn’t been told, but one day, it will be exposed by a top journalist.

In 2019, Joe Biden said, “We want an unrelenting stream of immigration. Non-stop. Non-stop. Folks like me who were Caucasian, of European descent, for the first time, we’ll be an absolute minority in the United States of America. Absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of people in America, from then on, will be of white European stock. That’s not a bad thing. That’s the source of our strength.” (Biden speech, Washington DC. April 26, 2019) I would suggest that his dementia was in full swing at that time because such a statement proves that he was/is totally out of his mind.

How do I know? India is a nation of minorities and over 100 languages. They cannot and do not work on the same page. That’s why 70 percent of 1.3 billion Indians do not have access to a toilet and that nothing ever changes to improve that country out of its own misery.

Reframing America’s History To That Of An Evil Nation

At this point, writers, newspapers and the media push the “1619 Project” as the “true” founding of America. It’s a black perspective. Now, we have Critical Race Theory tearing down the very fabric of America’s Constitution. If you add ANTIFA, La Raza, Sharia Law and Black Lives Matter, you’ve got a wholesale destruction of the foundation of America’s origins, its Constitution and its laws. Worse, the very system that built the United States into a prospering, free country—capitalism—faces a very uncertain future. I personally, suggest, “Steady State Economics” as the only viable alternative.

In the last two years since that carjacking, drug-addict, fentanyl pusher, woman abuser, shoplifter and counterfeit-money-passer George Floyd met his self-demise, angry crowds have torn down statues of Christopher Columbus, General Robert E. Lee, General George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and many more—as if they can erase history. That’s interesting when you realize that 2/3 of America’s youth don’t know anything about the 6,000,000 Jews gassed to death in 40 death camps in Germany and Poland during WWII.

What’s the big deal? Answer: as a former educator, I understand the need for historical perspective. I understand that you must know history in order to NOT repeat the bad things of history. To pretend that you can erase those bad things proves to be sheer folly.

The harsh reality we face: if we keep allowing endless refugee immigration into America, at some point, whether it’s in Detroit or Minneapolis where a virulent religion prevails, we’ll hear something like what’s happening in Sweden…an imam will proclaim, “Michigan is America’s first Islamic State and Sharia Law dominates…long live Allah.”

In the end, enough American educators, governors, senators and mayors of all our cities need to honor America. Honor its extraordinary accomplishments as a country! Honor everyone and every event in order to understand and make-better for future generations. Because if we don’t, we’ll find our country filled with angry, illiterate and useless citizens or non-citizens that will not participate in a positive way to carry forth this republic. We will become like another India.

