By: Amil Imani

December 29, 2022

It is worse than appeasement to negotiate a “deal” with the Islamic theocrats in occupied Iran because any deal struck with these mullahs is only another ruse for them to further their plans. The UN resolutions are nothing more than pieces of paper good for burning, they can pass them all they want, the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei proclaims belligerently.

These Islamists go by their 1400-year-old charter of Allah, the Qur’an, the same charter that they hold in one hand while slashing the throat of an innocent infidel and yelling joyously “Allah is the greatest” the whole time.

To the misguided “Supreme Guide,” mullah Ali Khamenei of Iran, a few words are in order.

The civilized Iranians, descendants of Cyrus the Great, find you, mullah Ali Khamenei, and your cabal of Islamists guilty of heinous crimes. A partial list of charges is given below.

Domestically

♦ You do not represent the Iranian people.

♦ You are an Islamist terrorist.

♦ You are a usurper of power.

♦ You are guilty of transforming a noble nation into a world pariah.

You are denying and violating a long-suffering people all its human rights.

You are guilty of beating, imprisoning, torturing and murdering women who braved participating in a peaceful demonstration and pleading for equal family rights, and a compulsory Hijab.

You systematically beat, rape, imprison, and torture all manner of citizens, from school teachers to students to union workers, for daring to raise their voices against the plight to which you have subjected them.

♦ You savagely beat and haul to your dungeons of torture and death over tens of thousands of teachers who had gathered in front of the parliament requesting nothing more than their back pay and living wages.

♦ In late 2009 and 2022, you ordered the Basij forces, revolutionary guards, plain-clothed and government forces to massacre thousands of innocent people in a mass popular uprising.

♦ You direct systematic genocidal measures against all non-Shi’a religious minorities in Kurdistan and the Baha’is as a prime target, and genocidal actions against political groups; support of international terrorism; demolition of religious sites and cemeteries; for rape, torture, and summary execution of prisoners of conscience; forgery of documents, acts of blackmail and fraud, and much more.

♦ You arrest some Christians; even your Quran calls “People of the Book,” for observing Christmas.

♦ You implement barbaric practices of stoning, hanging and amputations for those who are convicted of crimes in your kangaroo courts without due process. You even imprison those few lawyers who rise in the defense of the innocent.

♦ You plunder, mismanage and dole out Iran’s national wealth with the result that the great majority of the people are living in poverty. Iranian women are forced into prostitution to survive or simply sold as sex slaves in Persian Gulf states.

♦ Your fascist misrule of nearly three decades has driven millions of Iran’s best children to the four corners of the world. Hundreds of thousands of educated Iranians are compelled to continue the exodus, depriving Iran of sorely needed talents at home.

♦ You spend a fortune on the nuclear program that you claim is only aimed for peaceful purposes, while turning Iran into little more than a gas station nation, with its precious oil wealth squandered and its facilities on the verge of collapse through neglect.

♦ You have created a suffocating social atmosphere that has driven masses of people to the use of hard drugs as a way of numbing their pain.

Internationally

♦ You look far and wide to support any and all terrorists. Your delusional theology mandates the creation of horrific conditions in the world so that your Hidden Imam is compelled to appear and establish his rule.

♦ You spare no efforts at sabotaging any settlement between the Palestinians and Israelis.

♦ You arm and train all Palestinian factions such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and any and all that come.

♦ You direct similar criminal schemes on your eastern flank, in Afghanistan. You consider any democratic system as the enemy of Islamofascism, and rightfully so.

♦ You work ceaselessly, expand Iran’s stolen funds, and do all you can in support of your Shi’a co-fascists Hezbollah in Lebanon.

♦ Your hands are dripping with the blood of thousands of Iraqis, victims of your bloodthirsty kin mercenaries aiming to kill a budding democracy in Iraq next door.

♦ You supplied your mercenaries with armor-piercing projectiles for killing and maiming the coalition forces in Iraq and Afghanistan. Your cowardly killing by proxy, using these roadside-planted bombs, has taken the lives of hundreds of Americans.

♦ You interpreted the highly-subdued reactions of the coalition to your savage actions as indications of weakness. So, you found it in yourself to venture into direct confrontation by capturing lightly armed British sailors and marines in Iraqi waters.

♦ You are responsible for helping Syrian forces slaughter seekers of freedom.

♦ You directly orchestrated an attack on the British embassy in Tehran last month and called the action of your “thugs,” “student protests.”

♦ You plotted to assassinate the Saudi ambassador, Adel al-Jubeir, on US soil.

Time is of the essence; the clock is ticking and the window is closing on the Iranian people. Diplomacy cannot be open-ended.

To misguided advocates of negotiation with the devil (mullahs), beware. The mullahs are on an Allah-mandated mission. They are intoxicated with petrodollars and aim to settle for nothing less than complete domination of the world under the Islamic Ummah. The pressure, led by the vanguard of freedom, university students and notable women are gathering more force. The rule of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) is crumbling. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei must be held accountable and tried in the international court for crimes against humanity.

© 2022 Amil Imani – All Rights Reserved