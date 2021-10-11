By: Devvy

The new jobs report which came out last week shocked even Biden cheerleaders in the prostitute media: a measly 194,000. The manufactured estimate of new jobs, 500,000, was simply made up of whole cloth. The Fake $700 Billion Bailout Rescue Plan, October 2, 2008 (Mine):

“Here’s a quote from that Forbes story: “It’s not based on any particular data point,” a Treasury spokeswoman told Forbes.com Tuesday. “We just wanted to choose a really large number.” They made it up to be sufficiently ginormous to frighten everyone into rapid action. And it worked.

“A Treasury spokes mouth said the $700 billion dollar figure was made up. The number is fake! These elitists who run our lives believe in their arrogance they could simply pluck a big enough number out of the sky and the American people would swallow it out of fear.” Remind you of the deliberately engineered COVID hysteria?

Of course they did since Congress had no idea what they were doing even though the 100’ x 100’ red flags had been screaming at them for years about the true condition of banks and the other factors. “No one knows what to do. We are in new territory here. This is a different game. We’re not here playing soccer, basketball or football, this is a new game and we’re going to have to figure out how to do it.” Sen. Harry Reid [D-NV], September 17, 2008 (Mind)

Allegedly, the people of Nevada continued voting that career crook back into office. Reid retired in 2017 but make no mistake: He still runs the State of Nevada for the Democrat/Communist Party USA and their corrupt cheating ways. Dirty Harry Reid served in Congress (House & Senate) for 34 years.

Everything the fake Biden “administration” has done from day one has been the biggest sh*t show one might live through in a nightmare. Commies coming out of the woodwork.Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security is doing everything in his power to make sure our southern border is over run by drug cartels, terrorists, murderers, rapists, thieves and hundreds of thousands of new welfare recipients paid for by you.

And the keeper of the money: Biden’s Globalist Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Says Raising the Debt Limit Is Just a ‘Housekeeping Chore’ – “Modern Monetary Theory is arguably the greatest threat to our nation’s existence. If it becomes policy in the United States, the dollar will be negated as the world reserve currency as well as the preferred “petrodollar” used to pay for oil. When those things happen, the massive debt we have incurred will come crashing down on the nation harder than anything seen in world history. It would be a cataclysmic collapse that will erase our nation and anyone living here.”

Usurper Biden nominee, Saule Omarova, to run the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Biden Nominates Literal Communist To Be In Charge Of Banks And Currency – “She was born in the Soviet Union and graduated from Moscow State University in 1989 on the Lenin Personal Academic Scholarship. After communism collapsed, she came to the United States in hopes of reviving it here by becoming a professor at Cornell School of Law. As The NY Post reports, she’s still a commie through and through:” Rest at link. This from my Sept. 8, 2009 column when the other usurper, Hussein Obama, was busy transforming America:

“Willliam Z. Foster said there would someday be a communist in the White House. That day arrived on January 20, 2009. In his book, Toward Soviet America, on page 271, Foster writes, “The American Soviet Government will be organized along the broad lines of the Russian Soviets.” He goes on to give the blue print and how it will be done. As he outlined, it has been done to America right under everyone’s nose. You can read the forward to the book as I have scanned it here. Written by Francis E. Walter, Chairman, Committee on un-American Activities, House of Representatives. Never mind the screeching and squalling from the Hollyweird “progressives” or university intelligenzia. Get the facts and let the useful fools spew their bombastic gas.

“Oh, but, who cares what some old dead guy said in a dusty old book years ago? Well, try: ‘The Venona Secrets: Exposing Soviet Espionage and America’s Traitors,’ for some light reading. This book is fully foot noted with sources and copies of documents. It should shake denial right out of your vocabulary.

“When you’ve finished with those, read The Communist International, of the three tomes, read this one first: 1919-1943 Documents.

“The author acknowledges her work would not have been possible without the “generosity” of the Rockefeller Foundation. These three volumes (at a cost of about $135.00 each when you can find one), go step by step how the countries on the globe will first be colonized, who will get destroyed in war and the relentless march towards world communism. You can see history laid out right before your eyes. The quest for global domination under communism isn’t dead, folks.

“Kevin Hornbuckle was elected to the city council in Eugene, Oregon, in 1992, as a registered Democrat and then came out of the closet to proudly announce in an interview: “I’d simply point out that Communists in the United States are fighting for health care, housing and jobs as a human right. I’m proud to be a communist.”

“How many more Communists are in the closet undermining and subverting our Constitution and sovereignty? Not only are they being elected to public office under false pretenses, these America haters are teaching in high end colleges and universities throughout the country.”

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s former top health official, was confirmed by the Democrat controlled Senate and is now the Assistant Secty of HHS. A mentally ill individual who is forever a biological male playing dress up.The list goes on but it makes one nauseated.

Recent polls show Americans number one worry is the economy and the invasion at the southern border, not the hoax called climate change or COVID-19. As well Americans should be very concerned. I hope millions today see the warning signs they didn’t see starting in mid-2005 until everything started to crater in July 2008 and by September, panic was saturating Wall Street and Main St.

This new “Greatest” Depression started in 2019 and cannot be stopped – even if President-Elect Trump was still in the WH. Why? Because the cancer of 2008 wasn’t cut out. Congress simply put Band Aids on a hemorrhaging wound. Unconstitutional bail outs of auto manufacturers, banks and insurance companies bleeding dollars like Niagra Falls, insanity.

Why? Because, first, most congress critters, house or senate, have little to zero understanding of the disabilities of our monetary system (fiat currency) and the history of what happens to countries when they bury themselves in debt. The PIIGS (Portugal, Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece, and Spain) by 2008 because of their weak economies and debt load nose-dived big time.

In 2020, the U.S. government spent $6.5 TRILLION dollars while being $30 TRILLION in the hole. They spent over $6 million a minute and borrowed $4 billion a day. And America keeps reelecting the same incumbents every two years, R or D, that have destroyed the middle class, enabled poverty and enriched dirty, anti-American players and their mega corporations. “On President Trump’s first day in office (January 2017), the total debt load of the nation was $19.947 trillion. So, over the course of a little less than 4 years, the United States added roughly $7.733 trillion in debt.”

This latest “battle” regarding raising the debt ceiling limit: Mitch McConnell, a crook of the first order, caved last week giving Democrats more time to try to ram through their economy killing trillions in spending. Oops: Mitch McConnell says the GOP will vote for the US to default on its debt, Sept. 20, 2021. Derek Hunter says he did the right thing during that chess session.

This game has been going on a long time:

“Congress has tinkered with the debt ceiling, the statutory limit on amount of money the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its legal obligations, a grand total of 78 times since 1960 – 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents.

“If the debt ceiling is exceeded, the Treasury can no longer borrow money by selling new notes and must rely instead on incoming revenue—like taxes—to pay ongoing federal government expenses.” You cannot print your way out of debt.

“…rely instead on incoming revenue—like taxes—to pay ongoing federal government expenses.” Wrong.

President’s Private Sector Survey On Cost Control – A Report to The President (Reagan)

January 15, 1984. Available from the Congressional Research Service. The excerpt below can be found on page 12: “Resistance to additional income taxes would be even more widespread if people were aware that: With two-thirds of everyone’s personal income taxes wasted or not collected, 100% of what is collected is absorbed solely by interest on the Federal Government contributions to transfer payments. In other words, all individual income tax revenues are gone before one nickel is spent on the services which taxpayers expect from their government.”

That’s why Congress doesn’t want the “Fed” abolished. They have to keep borrowing from the central bank and our mortal enemy, Communist China, to fund monster spending, most of which is unconstitutional and it is going to sink the ship. Constitutional taxes, i.e., cigarettes, tobacco, firearms, tires, gasoline, corporate taxes don’t come anywhere close to what YOUR incumbent and mine are spending. Republicans chant “smaller government” but all the times they’ve had the majority not one single unconstitutional agency or cabinet (Dept of Ed, USAID, EPA and that endless list) has been abolished.

This is a short excerpt of testimony by William Grieder, an insider, who wrote the book, Secrets of the Temple: Testimony, House Banking Committee October 7, 1993

“The veil of secrecy certainly does enhance the mystique surrounding the Fed – and the general ignorance about it. Otherwise confident and intelligent people including members of Congress – defer to the Fed’s wisdom mainly because they do not understand it. They are understandably intimidated by its mystery and power…”

“And, as every governor freely acknowledged to me, the Fed also makes mistakes just like the rest of us mortals. The difference is that the Fed’s mistakes can have devastating impact on the lives and fortunes of millions. It can sink viable business enterprises and force debtors to the wall and put millions of people out of jobs. It can reward some investors and punish others….

“The only players who are left out of this conversation are the American people and, to a large extent their elected representatives. Instead, they are provided a frustrating stream of evasive euphemisms and opaque jargon and platitudinous generalities and, sometimes, even downright deception. As more than one Federal Reserve governor confided to me, it would be very difficult – perhaps impossible – for the Fed to have an honest discussion of monetary policy with Congress or the public because the level of ignorance is so profound.

“Among elected politicians, there is also a widespread willingness not to know or understand. In fairness to Congress, the news media encourages this deference by promoting the conventional wisdom about the institution. Any politician who dares to become a critic can count upon damaging attacks from both editorial writers and news reporters….

“Frankly, the Fed does not even have to confront intelligent scrutiny from those the people have elected to represent them. That is, the Congress. In my experience, congressional oversight hearings are usually a dispiriting mixture of posturing and bile and trick questions that the Federal Reserve governors find quite easy to fend off. It is hard to take most of the congressional questioning seriously and not surprising that many at the Federal Reserve do not.

“Wright Patman once referred to the existing arrangement as `a car with two drivers.’ One driver has a foot on the gas, the other on the brake. He meant that the fiscal policy of spending and taxation is controlled by Congress and the Executive, while the money and credit policy is controlled by the central bank. These two levers interact powerfully with another – sometimes with contradictory results. “Yet, believe it or not, there is absolutely no requirement in the law that the two levers must be coordinated with one another. There is not even an intelligent process by which monetary policy and fiscal policy can be viewed together as pieces of an overall economic strategy…

“In 1998, when Congress passed the Reagan economic program, the massive tax cuts and defense buildup were powerfully stimulative to the economy. But the Federal Reserve was simultaneously embarked on the opposite course: suppressing economic growth with extraordinarily high interest rates in order to squeeze out price inflation … The stark fact is that the government was pushing the national economy in opposite directions at once. The car with two drivers wound up in a ditch – first deep recession, then an awesome accumulation of debt – and we are effectively still in it.” [End of quote]

Second, those in Congress over the past 108 years who do understand the problem with our currency and a central bank do NOT want it shut down. Bringing America to her knees for their insane global agendas, drowning us in unpayable debt is the game plan. It is the “Great Reset” that is Hell in living color.

The proposed $3.5 TRILLION dollar heist called a ‘human infrastructure’ bill is full of social spending to the point those of us who do understand are at a loss for words why Republicans would have anything to do with any of it. Like “free” tuition for community college for illegal aliens who have no right to be on U.S. soil. Let me tell you what will happen if any or all of it goes through.

First, a great deal of it reeks of communism. Second, if you think inflation is bad now, that bill, coupled with the other $1.3 TRILLION for infrastructure will juice up hyperinflation: “Hyperinflation has two main causes: an increase in the money supply and demand-pull inflation. The former happens when a country’s government begins printing money to pay for its spending. As it increases the money supply, prices rise as in regular inflation.

“The other cause, demand-pull inflation, occurs when a surge in demand outstrips supply, sending prices higher. This can happen due to increased consumer spending due to a growing economy, a sudden rise in exports, or more government spending.3

“The two often go hand-in-hand. Instead of tightening the money supply to stop inflation, the government might continue to print more money. With too much currency sloshing around, prices skyrocket. Once consumers realize what is happening, they expect continued inflation. They buy more now to avoid paying a higher price later. That excessive demand aggravates inflation. It’s even worse if they stockpile goods and create shortages.”

Inflation is stealing from you. But how many Americans have any understanding about any of this? They don’t because for longer than I’ve been alive, economics taught in colleges and universities is the poisonous Keynesian economic theories.

Warning

Our supply chain for goods and food is in trouble and grows more serious by the day. It will only worsen. Many will blame Biden but the real blame lies with YOUR congress critter and MINE for ignoring the only solution which should have happened in 2007:

R. 2755 – To abolish the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal reserve banks, to repeal the Federal Reserve Act, and for other purposes.

IN THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES -June 15, 2007 – Mr. Paul introduced the following bill; which was referred to the Committee on Financial Services *End*

The Federal Reserve Banking Act of 1913 IS unconstitutional. Neither party cares because Dr. Ron Paul’s bill had ZERO cosponsors. Not one member of Congress supported stopping the rape of We the People and the people kept right on reelecting the same incumbents destroying their lives. There will never be economic prosperity for American until the Central Bank is dead and gone. “The bank, Mr. Van Buren, is trying to kill me, but I will kill it!” – Andrew Jackson. On September 10, 1833, after a vicious fight, President Andrew Jackson killed the Central Bank.

Those who control the world through money bought off corrupt senators and back came the Central Bank with a name meant to deceive: The “Federal” Reserve. If you want to fully understand how those thieves operate, then read the item below on Congressman McFadden. Yes, it is long, but time well spent.

“On May 23, 1933, Congressman, Louis T. McFadden, brought formal charges against the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Bank system, The Comptroller of the Currency and the Secretary of United States Treasury for numerous criminal acts, including but not limited to, CONSPIRACY, FRAUD, UNLAWFUL CONVERSION, AND TREASON.”

The brain-dead socialists who serve in Congress, the stand-out star being nitwit Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, are working hard to see America’s economy end up like Venezuela. THIS is what the fake Biden regime is trying to accomplish along with the scum in Congress who support socialism which is the stepping stone to communism: How Socialism Destroyed Venezuela

The other really important read I’ve cited before is this one. Once you read it you can see what the Democrats are pushing which will end up with the same disaster: Great Myths of the Great Depression by Lawrence Reed.

Despite a lot of the screeching out there, this financial collapse doesn’t happen from Monday to Tuesday. Because of the size of our economy and games played by the “Fed”, it can take several years until the crumbling begins. I urge you now is the time to begin preparing (if you haven’t already) for the worse because its underway.

I became a prepper in 1990 when a blizzard hit Colorado Springs, CO, where my late husband was DEH at Ft. Carson. Oh, boy. A big, bad blizzard. I do have food storage which is good until 2034, long after I’m dead and buried. Water storage, you name it, I’m ready. I have Legacy brand. My Patriot’s Supply is also excellent and don’t forget to keep medical supplies on hand. I recommend the 100 hour candle besides flashlights.

Financially. I know, tens of millions of Americans are still trying to recover from the deliberate destruction from lockdowns, etc., over this COVID planned pandemic. But, this time around is going to make 2008 look like prosperity. It’s very important Americans take the time to assess their financial stability and if necessary, I think a lot of Americans need to reassess their spending. Toujoursperdrix has caused too many Americans to live beyond their means and when something like a lockdown or crash happens, they don’t even have enough food stored to feed their family for even a couple of days. What happened last year proves my point.

What’s wrong with these pictures? Florida – miles and miles of cars and expensive SUV’s lined up for food distribution from food banks. If you can afford a $40,000 SUV or $55,000 F-150, why is it you have no food stored for emergencies? I know it’s not easy but people should have one year rent or mortgage set aside so in bad times, that money is there.

I am NOT encouraging people to start panic buying such as we saw in 2020. What I am saying is NOW is the time to get your house in order. There IS a very serious chain supply problem that’s going to get worse. If you buy Christmas presents, now is the time to make purchases. Not all at once, but as much as you can over the next few weeks.

It’s not just a shortage of workers from government subsidies, it’s also the massive number of deaths from those COVID injections. Covered all this several times: This is quite a long video so I watched about half an hour at a time. Vaccines Have Killed 200,000 Americans. It is narrated by Steve Kirsch, a billionaire who has offered $1 million dollars to anyone who can prove him wrong. Kirsch has no challengers to date. Kirsch uses precise methodology in his analysis that over 212,000 Americans have now died after taking those injections and the real number of adverse “events” is 2 million. Not sure the date of that video but at the end he mentions no autopsies, but a number have actually been done.

I estimate that video is now about two months old which means, using his methodology and the horrible spike in deaths, the count now is over a quarter million dead Americans, over 40,000 permanently disabled. Scientists predicted the first spike in deaths would be March & April, they were on target, sadly. The second predicted spike is underway through December. This will continue to impact the work force – especially nurses, doctors, teachers, first responders, likely a small percentage of truckers, farmers.

Long-tern food storage companies are already having difficultly filling orders because so many Americans are taking this seriously and know when the grocery store shelves are empty, there’s no one to rely on but you and the preparations you’ve made.

As for financial assets, the stock market is all most Americans look at – oh, boy! An all-time high! Been there before: October 6, 2006: The Dow’s Phony High (Mine). Less than two years later the big bust hit. Just my own estimate, but I would say 90% of adults in this country have no clue about all the different factors regarding the economy, banks, the Basil Agreements, Baltic Dry Index, derivatives and the list goes on.

Below are links to what I consider very informative about the economy. I’m sure there are many more, but these individuals live and breathe this stuff for decades. They are the ones to listen to, not the liars who work for the federal government who regularly cook the numbers for political reasons.

I don’t sell precious metals like gold and silver, but I know a lot about it after all these decades of learning about them and the “Fed”. The consensus is you should convert at least 15% of your assets into gold with some silver. Owning gold is the hedge against inflation. It’s not an ATM machine but a long-term investment. Deficits + Debasement + Decadence = Death of Dollar & Rising Gold

My friend Rob Westfall is a precious metals dealer for many decades. I’ve known Robbie well over 20 years. While a lot of precious metals dealers have a minimum purchase requirement, like $4 million (yeah, they do), Robbie does help people with less assets get the best for their money. Give him a call and tell him I sent you on over; his office is in Florida: 813.977.7200 – ALWAYS take physical possession of your gold and silver.

Emotionally and Spiritually

The lockdowns, restrictions of our freedoms – ALL COMPLETELY UNNECESSARY – has caused enormous mental health issues for millions of Americans. School children/teens. Damn those people to Hell and back for what they’ve done – IGNORANT, POLITICAL SCHOOLS BOARDS AND GOVERNORS.

Churches shut down. Small to medium businesses destroyed over nothing but a mountain of lies. The benefactors: Amazon, China (Wal) Mart and other big box stores and their billionaire owners. Dreams destroyed over media manufactured hysteria, FAKE PCR test results which led to locking down this country because of “cases”.

As things worsen, so will the mental burden on Americans. That’s why it’s so important to stay informed and share what we’re all learning with family and friends. Watch for danger signs with family and friends. The suicide rates over the past nearly two years is just awful.

Please share this information far and wide because the worst is coming at us like a ballistic missile. Because the “Fed” is backed into a corner, the race is to the bottom – but fret not! Part of the plan of this plandemic is the “Great Reset” which will be anything but great .

Greyerz: We’ve Entered The Dangerous Period And Final Endgame For The Global Financial System – Here Is How Much Time Is Left, August 15, 2021

Greyerz – We Are About To Witness The Violent End Of The Epic Everything Bubble, September 19, 2021

Rickards: No Recovery Until 2045?– “ U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is now approaching 130%… We will not recover from this pandemic fully until 2045 or later in terms of savings, consumption, disinflation, low interest rates and low growth. The only exception to this estimate would be if the pandemic were followed by another equally shocking event such as war or a financial panic. Isn’t that reassuring?” War is always profitable. Stay tuned.

Video interview: Fed Has Lost Control; Weight of Debt Will Cause Bonds to Crash, Gold to Soar | Egon von Greyerz

Check this daily or at least several times a week: Shadow Stats

Albert Edwards: “It’s Starting To Feel A Bit Like July 2008”

Interview well worth listening to: Matterhorn principals Egon von Greyerz and Matthew Piepenburg exchange thoughts on the real vs. surreal financial system: Sharing Real Facts Within a Surreal Financial System

Nothing is Real: A Visual Journey Through Market Absurdity – “What did I learn after watching the NASDAQ rise to the moon in 2000 before puking by greater than 80% in 2003, and a sub-prime bubble that had investors giddy in 2006 yet on their knees by the autumn of 2008, or far more recently, a decade+ bull market hitting needle-peak highs on the backs $28T in national debt and a Fed balance sheet that had bloated from $800 billion in 2000 to over $7 trillion by 2020?” Rest at link above.

Note: For a thorough, comprehensive education on the Fed, the income tax, education, Medicare, SS, the critical, fraudulent ratification of the Seventeenth Amendment and more, be sure to order my book by calling 800-955-0116 or click the link, “Taking Politics Out of Solutions“. 400 pages of facts and solutions.

