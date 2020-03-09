By Frosty Wooldridge

In my last column, March 5, 2020, “Balkanization of America Accelerating Faster Than Expected” I showed the facts on how America’s culture, language and ethos are being dismantled before our eyes. Worse than that, nobody, and I mean, NOBODY stands up or speaks out to stop it.

It started in 1965 with Senator Teddy Kennedy’s passage of the Immigration Reform Act. Nothing has stopped it for the past 55 years. We’ve added 100 million people, with incredible cultural disruption, linguistic fracturing and racial conflict.

And your letters, wow, you flooded my mailbox with your frustration, anger and exasperation. I hadn’t received that many letters since I wrote, “The Eight Ways On How to Destroy America: A Speech by Governor Lamm” back in October 2003.

Unfortunately, those eight ways to destroy America play out faster and faster as we import more and more incompatible immigrants. It’s incredible how we’ve allowed our country to be saturated with 45 million foreign born people who lack any affinity to America.

One reader said, “It was not just the immigration laws that did us in but the suppression of the science of human behavior contributed greatly. You wouldn’t know that multiple sociologists have determined that increased diversity leads directly to decreased social cohesiveness or that xenophobia is hard wired into us. That hard wiring is actually observable with brain scans.

“Diversity within a nation destroys unity and leads to civil wars,” said social scientist Garret Hardin. “Immigration, a benefit during the youth of a nation, can act as a disease in its mature state. Too much internal diversity in large nations has led to violence and disintegration. We are now in the process of destabilizing our own country. The magic words of destabilizers are ‘diversity’ and ‘multiculturalism’.”

“Amy Chua recently wrote “Political Tribes: Group Instinct and the Fate of Nations” and it is brilliant because it uses actual current science that is otherwise difficult to find. That is until the last chapter where she goes optimistic on the future of America and replaces science with feel good anecdotes. I suspect she would not have been published without that chapter.

“It is certainly too late to fix our problems legislatively. I am 72 and will miss most of the coming anarchy. I would advise young people to start thinking on how they are going to get their tribe into a defensible position or consider migrating to Central and Eastern Europe.

“Of course my thinking is colored by war. I was first introduced to the science of human behavior in “African Genesis” by Robert Ardrey. I read it on a plane bound for Vietnam where I served as a paratrooper. That book and the others Ardrey wrote on human behavior (Territorial Imperative) caused me to see how the science was suppressed and continues to be suppressed. E.O. Wilson, who is one of the acknowledged greats of biology, wrote “Sociobiology, The New Synthesis” in 1975 and was immediately attacked by his fellow Harvard scientists.

“They accused him of using NAZI level science. He was shunned even to the point they would turn their backs on him as he walked down the halls. Once while giving a lecture, protestors got in through a side door and dumped water on his head. The suspicion was that the door was left open by insiders. Today sociobiology is accepted by biology and Wilson is called the “Father of Sociobiology” and the grandfather of “Evolutionary Psychology” but it does not leak out beyond those narrow boundaries.

“This suppression of science is done with malice aforethought by a tribe of powerful and influential people. I suppose their motive is a combination of profit and revenge for past hurts by Whites. They have isolated themselves from the immediate fallout which is failing schools and communities and their revenge is complete. Ironically, their revenge will bring about their own destruction, but most seem oblivious it. Well keep writing. The future of our tribe needs clear thinkers.”

Having read Robert Audrey, I follow exactly what Garret Hardin, Thomas Chittum, E.O. Wilson and other brilliant minds surmise. As a civilization, we’re in deep, DEEP doo-doo.

Stefan Molyneux axiom: “Diversity plus proximity equals conflict.”

Even France’s leader, Macron, spoke last week about losing his country,

“We must never accept that the laws of religion can be superior to those of the Republic… Islamist separatism is incompatible with freedom and equality…. We are talking about people who, in the name of a religion, are pursuing a political project, that of a political Islam that wants to secede from our Republic… In the Republic…we cannot accept that we refuse to shake hands with a woman because she is a woman. In the Republic, we cannot accept that someone refuses to be treated or educated by someone because she is a woman. In the Republic, one cannot accept school dropouts for religious or belief reasons. In the Republic, one cannot require certificates of virginity to marry.”

Unfortunately for France, and now, most of Europe, they failed themselves and face almost certain disintegration of their countries with the barbarians they allowed to enter the gates. Think the “Trojan Horse” pulled into Troy by the order of the king. Bad mistake!

They are coming to America; and they are coming faster and faster. Think of the 2,400 mosques in America as territorial markers. Once constructed, only civil war will bring them down.

In Dearborn, Michigan: $50 million complex. 150,000 sq.ft. The largest mosque currently is in Dearborn, Michigan (92,000 sq. ft.) wherein Islam has infiltrated all levels of government and society, taking over businesses and out numbering citizens through higher birth rates. Muslim takeover in Dearborn Michigan. This is unfolding precisely according to the Explanatory Memorandum wherein Silent Jihad is instructed… the only way to stop it is to ban all manifestations of Islam. Nations around the world are recognizing this as the only option. Trying to separate so called progressives (good Muslims) from bad Muslims is impossible. The enormity of such a task is comparable to trying to take a silo filled with salt and sugar and then be instructed to separate the two. It is impossible and Canadian’s must no longer be put in the position to be expected to do so.

“We are under siege by a crafty enemy who is using self-victimization, manipulation and strategically maligning our Charter of Rights to use against us. Islam is not a religion but a dangerous set of political ideologies intending to dominate the World. The burden to protect so called progressive Muslims becomes even more complicated when you consider Taqiya…Muslims directive to lie …as instructed in the Quran, to advance their agenda. We are losing our freedoms and democracy just as we see rapidly unfolding throughout Europe and the UK.”

Dear fellow American, I have traveled through Dearborn, Detroit, Minneapolis, NYC, and Miami. Those Muslims are entering every political race in this country from the lowest to the highest, and they are imbedding into our political infrastructure with a sole purpose of installing Sharia Law.

Once installed, it will take civil war to battle our way back to our own country and our own U.S. Constitution. You voice is needed, now!

How can we save America: Simple—stop all immigration, legal, illegal, diversity visas, H1b, H2b, anchor babies, period.

