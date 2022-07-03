By Rob Pue

July 3, 2022

Homosexual activity has been going on since the fall of mankind, but what began in earnest in the 1970s has now metastasized into a full-blown cancer on the earth. I’m talking about the radical homosexual agenda, which is now directly targeting our young children. We’ve become so “woke” here in America that to have any doubts that this sexual deviancy is unnatural or “not normal” makes most people question whether or not they’re actually hateful bigots.

Until 1973, homosexuality was rightly considered a mental disorder. But on December 15th of that year, the American Psychiatric Association asked all members attending its convention to vote on whether they believed homosexuality to be a mental disorder. 5,854 psychiatrists voted to remove homosexuality from the list and 3,810 voted to retain it.

The American Psychiatric Association compromised, removing homosexuality from the list of mental disorders, but replaced it with “sexual orientation disturbance” for people “in conflict with their sexual orientation.” Thus began the push for what we now know today as “transgenderism,” even though the term was actually coined in the 1960s. So now, with today’s Godless American culture, there can be no limits to the depths of perversity we will accept and affirm in order to “virtue signal” our wholehearted acceptance of “diversity.” But it’s actually perversity disguised as diversity.

According to MedicineNet.com, in addition to male and female, there are now 72 additional genders, and according to law — either unwritten “societal” laws or actual city, state and federal laws, we must all obey or pay the consequences of our bigotry.

In 1987, the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality from it’s list of mental disorders completely, asserting that “concepts of mental disorder can be rapidly evolving social constructs that change as society changes.” And according to a 2015 article published by Psychology Today, the standard of psychotherapy in the US and Europe is “homosexual affirming.” Indeed, in countless cities, counties and no less than 20 states, it is now illegal for a counselor, therapist or pastor to counsel minors who are confused about their gender or have unwanted homosexual desires.

You may have heard of Jeff Younger, the Texas father of twins who’s been in a custody battle with his ex-wife wife, a pediatrician. One of the twins — a boy — was encouraged by his mother to “transition” to a girl at the age of 2. Jeff said his son was happy, comfortable and normal being a boy, but while living with his mother, the child took a female name, and wore girl’s clothing. But it gets worse.

Jeff would drop his son off at school in boy’s clothes, but the teacher gave him a dress and school officials refused to use his real name or male pronouns. They actively taught him — in public school — how to be a girl and made him use the girls’ restroom.

Younger stated, “I’ve spent over a million dollars trying to stop my ex-wife and the courts from chemically castrating my son.” A pediatrician in Texas has planned to put him on chemical castration drugs at the age of 9. The child is 9 now. Jeff Younger added, “If they put James on chemical castration drugs, he’ll be permanently maimed and sterilized. He’ll never be able to have a family or normal sexual relationship with a wife. The American Academy of Pediatrics requires doctors to affirm children in false gender identities, rather than help them identify with their biological sex.” Texas is one of the nation’s largest providers of sex-change surgeries and chemical castration hormone treatments to kids.

Last spring, a Canadian father, Rob Hoogland, was sentenced to six months in jail for attempting to intervene in his young daughter’s “gender transition.” This all began several years ago, when Hoogland discovered that his then 12-year-old daughter’s name had been changed in the 7th grade yearbook. His daughter had been shown “education” videos at her school, which are actually “gender ideology indoctrination propaganda.” She then decided she was a boy, the school “affirmed” her as a “transgender” and proceeded to “socially transition” her without informing her parents.

The school kept all of this a secret from the parents in accordance with the British Columbia Ministry of Education’s “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Policy,” which dictates that parents have no right to know what their child’s “preferred sex, gender or name” is at school. The school later sent the girl to a psychologist who then sent her to a doctor. That doctor laid out a plan to medically “change” Hoogland’s then 13-year-old daughter into a male using injections of testosterone and a year later, the hospital informed the parents they would be medicalizing his daughter and that by law, they didn’t need parental consent to do so.

In 2019 a judge convicted Hoogland of “family violence” for using female pronouns when speaking about his daughter. Thus, his prison sentence — along with a huge monetary fine.

These are just two examples of situations very similar to this. Schools serve as powerful brainwashing facilities and their goal is to turn as many healthy young people into confused, mentally-disturbed, gender-questioning kids as possible — all without the parents’ consent or even knowledge. And as you’ve seen, parents who do dare to speak out can end up in costly legal battles and even prison. This is not only a massive human rights violation, but more than that, it’s extreme child abuse, taking place under “color of law.”

But it’s not just schools pushing the “queering” of our children today.” It’s everywhere. It’s in the atmosphere. Radio, TV, so-called “public service announcements, billboards along the highway, the internet, movies, pop music and videos and more.

June became homosexual “pride” month in 1999 when Bill Clinton declared it to be so. “Pride” celebrations include parades, marches, demonstrations, festivals, fairs, Drag Queen events and much more. Including special days at Disney World and other amusement parks around the country. Department stores like Target and Kohls celebrate homosex with rainbow-colored clothing — especially for children. But homosexual “pride” isn’t just for June anymore. It’s morphed into a hideous, demonic monster that preys on minds and souls — young and old — all year ‘round.

This is even commonplace now in government. Last year, the New York Times boasted that there were nearly 1000 LGBTQP+ elected officials in the US, with the number rising fast. The Biden regime has fast-tracked this, with the appointment of Richard “Rachel” Levine as Assistant Secretary for Health and Human Services. Levine is a morbidly obese transgender — perfect for running our national “Health and Human Services” department. Levine was also named a four-star admiral in the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corp. StatNews.com states that Levine is “using ‘her’ newfound position and visibility to address a variety of inequities in health care while also serving as a role model for the LGBTQ+ community, particularly young people.” Notice the part that says“particularly young people.”

Because the emphasis is always on the kids, for several reasons. First, the homosexual mob must recruit young people into their death style because they’re unable to reproduce naturally, since homosexuality is the most un-natural thing in the world. Two men committing sodomy cannot be “fruitful and multiply.” Nor can two women. Secondly, adult homosexuals have a known lust for “young meat.” You’ll notice you see no rainbow flags flying at Senior Centers or nursing homes. But wherever children gather, the homosexual agenda is deeply embedded. The children are being groomed for sexual exploitation and rape. If you do the research, you’ll find countless examples of pedophiles within the LGBTQP+ community. The “P,” by the way, stands for “pedophilia.”

The Biden regime has continued it’s push toward national sodomy. The new press secretary meets the necessary Biden criteria of being a black female. (Whatever the word ‘female’ may mean anymore). But a headline from USA Today, dated June 8th of this year speaks volumes: “An Out Gay Woman: Karine Jean-Pierre Hopes to Empower LGBTP youth as White House Press Secretary.” There we go… the YOUTH again. Pay attention. They’re coming for your children and grandchildren.

Last year, the Washington Post reported that 1 in 6 Gen Z adults are LGBT. Meanwhile an article from US News and World Report stated the number of teens who now identify as LGBTQP+ is at 20% — so one in five of our teens is now fully brainwashed into mental illness, and that number is rising daily with the steady flow of massive propaganda.

All of this is being funded heavily by just about every major corporation in the country. An organization known as the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) basically blackmails companies into compliance. If they do not support the homosexual and transgender agenda — financially and in other ways — companies will receive a “bad score” from HRC. So the more these corporations donate to the cause, the higher approval score they receive, thereby “virtue signaling” their commitment to so-called “equality.”

In case you’re wondering, companies that top the list as “Platinum Partners” with HRC include Amazon, American Airlines, Apple Corporation, Coca Cola, Google, Intel, Lyft, Macy’s, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Nationwide Insurance, Pfizer, Target and UPS. But there is virtually no company in the country you can do business with anymore that does not support this agenda, openly and proudly. Financial support for the LGBTQP+ agenda is in the trillions of dollars.

I’m going to assume that few, if any of you, have ever attended a “pride parade.” I’ve been to a half dozen in Columbus, Ohio, where a group of Christians has tried to witness to those in attendance. The first year there were only 22 of us. The last time we went, there were over 200. Only during the first year, was I able to have a meaningful conversation with a group of lesbians and their friends. After coming to attack me, they relented and agreed to have a dialogue. In the end, they began to see the light, had tears in their eyes and said, “I think I have a lot to think about.” Then they left the parade and went home.

Columbus has the second largest “pride parade” in the country, with a half-million people. The atmosphere is shocking, to say the least. City ordinances against public nudity and lewd behavior are shelved. At these events, you’ll see the deepest, darkest, most vile displays you can comprehend. The sodomites target Christians for physical attack and constant harassment. Meanwhile, the police view US as the “bad guys” and should we so much as brush up against one of the hundreds of thousands of transgenders, homosexuals or their allies (which is very difficult to avoid in a crowd of a half million people), they scream to the police that we have “assaulted them.” Meanwhile, we endure pushing, shoving, kicking, spitting, punching and more…all to the delight of the police as we are their entertainment.

Every company, corporation and organization you can imagine is present. The last event we went to included no less than FORTY so-called Christian “churches” marching IN the parade, in support of sodomy, transgenderism, sado-masochism and pedophilia. I am not exaggerating. If anything, I’m sparing you the gory details.

It’s very much like the story of Sodom in Genesis, where the men of the city marched to Lot’s house and surrounded it, demanding they send out the two angels so they could have sex with them, and then attempted to break down the door. Violence against Christians at these “pride parades” has ramped up substantially with the complicity of the local police. It’s grown worse with each passing year. Without the indwelling of the Holy Spirit, there is no depth to which the human mind and soul will not sink. No restraint, just hedonism, debauchery, and unbridled vile filth. And people take their small kids there — and literally parade them in front of a half million lust-filled sodomites, literally IN the parade. This has nothing to do with “equality.” It’s pure, demonic evil. It shall be more tolerable for the land of Sodom and Gomorrha in the day of judgment, than for that city…and any nation that continues to be proud of THIS.

© 2022 Rob Pue – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Rob Pue: Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com

Audio CDs and text versions of this message are available when you call me at Wisconsin Christian News, (715) 486-8066. Or email Rob@WisconsinChristianNews.com. Ask for message number 364.