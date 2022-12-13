Andrew C. Wallace

December 13, 2022

We are ruled by the barrel of a gun, with total contempt for the Supreme Law of the Land. Our “Rulers” therefore have no Constitutional authority, and are subject to provisions of the Declaration of Independence .

As I have said in previous articles, we must GUT the Parasitic Super-Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC), the wealthy one-half of one-percent, who are the effective government by using their controlled WOKE corporations to bribe officials to impoverish and enslave us. We must take away their power over us, or, as God is my witness, both sides of the issue will experience total destruction, suffering and death.

“We the People” must realize that whether we bow down and KISS ASS or NOT, we will suffer in the short run. But if we accept Communism, we will suffer FOREVER . History is replete with examples of those who drank the Kool Aid (Cuba, Russia, China, etc). We must pity the Canadians, French and Australians who recently lost their freedoms for lack of firearms and courage. That will not happen in America WHEN our tolerance level is exceeded!

I am not now, nor have I ever, advocated violence to regain our Republic when alternatives exist, because I am a student of history. But conditions in the United States today mimic those in France, which brought on the terrible Reign of Terror . I am not naive, I know that time is rapidly running out to resolve these issues peacefully.

The PSRRC and their Communist minions in corporations, government, etc., have the most to lose, so I don’t expect them to capitulate without one hell of a fight with no-holds-barred. History teaches that they will destroy anyone and anything in the “Chinese style” that stands in the way of their power and money . This means that murder, rape, and pillage at a horrendous level can be expected, based upon the millions of people the PSRRC have slaughtered in our name in Wars for Profits. Ask your ancestors in the South how the PSRRC destroyed the South during the Civil War, without mercy, for money and power. Slavery had nothing to do with it. The PSRRC and Communists have been scheming to take over America for more than 200 years. They will not give up, without serious bloodshed, their ability to continue stealing billions from you!

I have been told that during the Revolutionary War, two-thirds of Americans were on the fence or supported the British. We now have over 50% of the people supporting the Constitution, which is more than enough to prevail. King George was a piker when compared to evils of the PSRRC and their Communist minions in ‘woke’ corporations and government.

I will say this in the plain language of Flyover Country: Any State or Federal Elected Officials, Bureaucrats, Judges or Military Flag Officers, et al., SUPPORTING UNCONSTITUTIONAL ACTS ARE TRAITORS. PERIOD.

Unconstitutional Federal Reserve Bank, Unconstitutional Fiat Currency (paper or digital , Unconstitutional Tax Free Foundations . These are the primary tools used by our Domestic Enemies for the destruction of our Republic, looting of the people, wars for profit, depressions, democide, and all things evil.

The Federal Reserve Bank is owned by private banks and is one of the Big-Three Looters that make it possible for the PSRRC (upper one-half of one-percent) to impoverish and enslave the people. Every time they print more money, it reduces the wealth and purchasing power of the people while benefiting the wealthy. It also allows the government to wage wars for profit, finance foreign governments, and finance boondoggles. But the really dark side to the runaway printing presses is that soon the dollar will be worthless, interest on the debt will exceed revenues, refinancing will be impossible, and there will be no money for government programs or anything else, like food and energy.

Unconstitutional Fiat Currency (either paper or digital) allows the excesses of government at the sacrifice of the people. Our Constitution specifies and mandates the use of only gold and silver as money. Constitutional money makes inflation, wars for profit, foreign aid, boondoggles, most money laundering and theft, etc., very difficult.

Tax-Fee Foundations are the ultimate devil’s gift to the PSRRC (upper one-half of one-percent) because it allows them to park their money in a foundation, tax-free forever, while the people pay their share of taxes. Donors to tax-free foundations appoint themselves directors and spend the tax-free income FOREVER in many evil crazy ways, many to the detriment of the people. The bottom line is that these enemies of the people use stock owned by the foundations, parked in foreign banks or in their own names, to direct the ‘woke’ corporations to bribe and control government officials.

The Constitution Says it is Treason to have open borders and give aid and comfort to invaders, contrary to law!

This means that most officials and bureaucrats of all three branches of federal and state government are guilty of treason! People who hire invaders or give them any assistance are also traitors. Our country is being destroyed by invaders who have no education, skills, or even speak our language. They can only survive on the dole, or by crime. Invaders must be stopped at the border with deadly force by either STATE or FEDERAL officials (both have the authority and responsibility). Those that are already here must be deported forthwith. Regardless of the cost, deportation is by far the less costly alternative. Then we must prosecute the traitors in our Woke Courts (JOKE), otherwise wait for revolutionary courts (NO JOKE).

The Wealthy thru Woke Corporations and 17th Amendment Buy all Elections.

The PSRRC ( wealthy elites) passed the 17th Amendment, which transferred appointment of senators from the legislatures to a popular vote. This allowed the wealthy thru their woke corporations to buy every election (and not just the senate!). Open Secrets reports that $215,414,816 was raised in Georgia, $140,024,635 in Pennsylvania, and a total of five states raised over $100,000,000 for senate races. PS RRC and ‘woke’ corporations gave the Democrats roughly double the money received by Republicans . Maybe someday Democrat voters will realize that their party is of and by the wealthy Communist-Democrat corporations. It is also reported that George Soros bought 75 prosecutors who have destroyed our larger cities with un-prosecuted crimes. The only solution is to restrict all political contributions to individual citizens who can vote for the politician who gets the money. The size of the donation must be a restricted amount. This is also the primary cause of centralization of power in the federal government contrary to the Enumerated Powers in the Constitution. Blame the cowardly governors, all of them.

Most Media is Owned by the Enemy; It Lies like Hell, Withholds and Distorts the News, and Smears People.

Any purported media firm so described should lose its license to broadcast or do business because it is a corrupt fraud. Our Founders knew we could not function as a Constitutional Republic unless the people had access to the truth. Most people in the inner-city plantations get a poor education, fake media, and brainwashing. Twitter, Facebook, Google, etc., must be subject to the same laws as publishers. Read about Operation Mockingbird to see how the CIA uses the media to control propaganda.

60% of Government is Unconstitutional

There are 108 agencies in the federal government, and only 12 are Constitutionally-authorized, with another 15 that may be Constitutional.

Simply stated, only 27 agencies (12+15) are Constitutional, and 81 agencies (a majority!) are not.

The legitimate 27 agencies have a budget of $4.8 trillion and the 81 unconstitutional agencies have a budget of $6.5 Trillion.

The preceding details were in Paul Engels article The cost of constitutional illiteracy

Conclusion: 60% or a majority of federal budget is an unconstitutional fraud on the people. The legitimate agencies spend no more than government revenue, with no deficit. If our worthless, ineffective, corrupt, cowardly and despised officials in state and federal government followed the Constitution, we could end the income tax and return to tariffs.

There is no problem that could not be solved by putting most of our despised state and federal officials in jail for cowardice, theft, or treason, etc.

God Bless Our Constitutional Republic

