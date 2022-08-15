By Cliff Kincaid

August 16, 2022

Communism has come to America but the conservative and Republican establishments can’t admit it. They are afraid of being labeled McCarthyites.

An outfit called the Conservative Action Project, comprised of the conservative elite, just released a “Memo for the Movement” entitled “Garland and Wray Must Be Impeached,” referring to Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray. It’s too little too late. We can’t impeach our way out of this predicament.

Even abolition of the CIA and the FBI won’t be enough. The corruption is too deep.

As if the CIA and FBI were not enough, an additional 87,000 IRS agents will be unleashed on those who resist.

Some say the villains are Soros, Schwab, and their ilk. The immediate problem is that, building off 8 years of Obama, we are witnessing the creation of a communist regime in a free country that is designed to use the police powers of the state to destroy the working class through socialist economic policies and Cultural Marxism.

Their champion, President Donald J. Trump, must be destroyed as well.

Communist Jan Kozak’s blueprint, How Parliament can Play a Revolutionary Part in Transition to Socialism, explains how a socialist one-party state can be accomplished through an electoral strategy. It is the Democratic Party’s playbook.

At this late date, conservatives must begin to identify the “progressives” as the communists they are and explain their tactics and strategy. Fearing the label of “McCarthyism” only confuses people about the need for congressional internal security committees to expose and identify communists and Islamists. Until that happens, Trevor Loudon has the best on-line encyclopedia, KeyWiki, to keep track of the “enemy within.” One current profile is of Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), who was caught addressing the Connecticut Communist Party’s annual awards dinner on December 12, 2021.

Blumenthal is the tip-off that the Democratic Party is their chosen vehicle.

The key ally in Congress for Obama and Biden was and is House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose communist connections included Dr. Carlton Goodlett, a notorious communist associate of the communist Peoples Temple cult leader Jim Jones, whose more than 900 followers committed “revolutionary suicide” in Guyana in 1978. Goodlett, a Lenin Peace Prize winner, was a central figure in the Democratic Party in San Francisco. House Speaker Representative Nancy Pelosi praised Goodlett after his death as a civil rights leader.

Pelosi is a fellow traveler, to put it charitably.

The Deep State assault on Trump and his supporters demonstrates that, despite Hillary’s defeat in 2016, Obama’s personnel were occupying important positions of power and continue to do so. Our report at the time explained all of this.

But some of the key Trump aides didn’t understand or appreciate the work of Senator Joseph McCarthy and the House Committee on Un-American Activities.

And many still don’t get it. Stephen K. Bannon, who was fired by the former president, has just devoted hours of his “War Room” show on the America’s Voice network to Alex Jones, even though Jones is facing millions of dollars in jury and judicial fines over his ludicrous claim that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax.

Jones will go down in history as a Texas-based radio/TV host who made millions of dollars posturing as a “conservative” while making some of the most outrageous claims in the history of American media. Those backing or promoting him are playing into the hands of those seeking to discredit Trump and his supporters.

Jones’ claims also include:

Muslim terrorists were not responsible for 9/11 and were patsies for the real villains.

The Boston Bombing, carried out by two Muslims from Russia, was a “false flag” operation.

NATO and Israel provoked the Russian invasion of its former republic of Georgia in 2008.

For those in the dark about Jones’ role as an agent provocateur in the conservative movement and an apologist for Vladimir Putin, I suggest subscribing to World Revolution Report.

I would also recommend my collection of a 500 anti-communist videos, except for the fact that YouTube has terminated them. The censorship was preceded by another smear of yours truly by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

Years before I was targeted by the SPLC and the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the communists demonized Senator Joe McCarthy, coining the term “McCarthyism.” On the eve of investigating communist infiltration of the CIA, as documented by J.C. Hawkins in the book Betrayal at Bethesda, McCarthy went in Bethesda Naval Hospital for a knee problem and came out in a body bag, dead from hepatitis.

Look at a few of the communist connections in our current predicament. Trump’s CIA director, Gina Haspel, had reportedly arranged the transfer of the phony Russia dossier (when she was London station chief) to the FBI to use against Trump. It was paid for by Hillary and used KGB sources. Haspel was mentored by Obama CIA Director John Brennan, who voted communist in college and rose briskly through the ranks of the agency.

Soviet/Russian moles in the CIA and FBI have included Aldrich Ames, Harold Nicholson, and Robert Hanssen. There are undoubtedly many more, especially of the Chinese Communist variety that are known backers of the California Democrats.

Officially, the record shows, communism came to America through Obama’s “fundamental transformation,” another euphemism.

No Administration was more important in U.S. history than that of President Barack Hussein Obama. A Marxist with Muslim sympathies, Obama deceived the people about his mentor, Communist Party operative Frank Marshall Davis, a member of the Soviet espionage apparatus in Hawaii who had been under investigation or surveillance for at least 19 years. We released his FBI file. The media attacked us for exposing Obama’s true loyalties, succeeding in terminating our YouTube channel and draining our organization of financial resources.

Our report at the time had explained how Obama made a series of personnel decisions to drive America in the direction of what we called in our book, Permanent Revolution. This is a Marxist concept that involves constant “struggle” and “change” through a direct and unrelenting assault on the traditions – and traditional institutions — of our nation. Our two other books on Obama, Comrade Obama Unmasked and Red Star Rising, explain more of the significance of America’s first Marxist president, including his secret life and legacy.

As if to pay homage, Obama in November 2017 rushed over to Beijing to clink glasses with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. The Chinese media hailed the reunion as a meeting of “veteran cadre,” an extraordinary term that means the former U.S. President has been operating as a communist agent or operative.

Obama also worked with the Russians, when he was caught telling them he needed “more flexibility” to accommodate Vladimir Putin’s objectives.

Why didn’t conservatives call Obama a Marxist? They were scared of being called McCarthyites.

GOP strategist Karl Rove had been advising Republicans to avoid calling Obama a socialist or left-winger. His Republican opponents, John McCain and Mitt Romney, took his advice, failing to brand Obama the Marxist he was and is.

Meanwhile, it has now dawned on businessman John Mackey that “socialists are taking over” the country. The Whole Foods co-founder told Reason magazine, “They’re marching through the institutions — they’re taking everything over.”

Ominously, he added, “It looks like they’ve taken over the military.” That means that we don’t have the option they had in Chile.

Remember that Chile was once run by an associate of Fidel Castro, the communist Chilean President Salvador Allende, who seized power with only 36 percent of the vote.

The military responded with a coup against Allende and General Augusto Pinochet took power.

Faced with a popular rebellion against his communist policies, Allende shot himself with an AK-47 assault rifle given to him by Castro.

Pinochet saved Chile from communism, and presided over a transition to a free-market economy and democratic system that produced the greatest prosperity in Chilean history. He led a revolution in Chile that by communist standards was virtually bloodless. Some 3,000 people were killed by the military when they overthrew Salvador Allende. By contrast, in Russia and China, millions were slaughtered.

Pinochet stepped down from power voluntarily, giving the people of Chile a chance to chart their own future.

But if the U.S. military has indeed been taken over, as Mackey suggested, what option do the American people have?

© 2022 Cliff Kincaid – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Cliff Kincaid: kincaid@comcast.net