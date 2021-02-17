By Ron Ewart

“I do not have a 10-point plan or a formula for reversing our accelerating slide into tyranny. But any fool can see what doesn’t work and what has no chance of success.” Tom Tancredo, a former Republican Congressman from Colorado (1999 – 2009)

If it isn’t apparent to you, it should be. As Republican Congressman Tom Tancredo stated, “….. any fool can see what doesn’t work and as no chance of success.” The Democrat’s plan to govern America is a fool’s errand, won’t work, has no chance of success and is anti-American and blatantly unconstitutional. In fact, the Democrat’s plan for America could lead us straight into outright civil war if it isn’t stopped dead in its tracks.

The Democrat’s plan for America includes opening up our borders to all comers, (all 7 billion of them) granting them amnesty and providing them with the same benefits to which legal Americans are entitled, many of the benefits being free to the illegal alien, but paid for by the legal American taxpayer. Of course the socialist Democrat’s motive is not altruism, empathy, or sympathy. The Democrat’s goal is to install a permanent class of voters that will vote Democrat in perpetuity. (See: “Overrun and Overwhelmed By Illegal Aliens”) But don’t take our word for it. Here are the words of President Joe Biden from his Executive Order 14012:

“Consistent with our character as a Nation of opportunity and of welcome, it is essential to ensure that our laws and policies encourage full participation by immigrants, including refugees , (illegal aliens) in our civic life; that immigration processes and other benefits are delivered effectively and efficiently; and that the Federal Government eliminates sources of fear and other barriers that prevent immigrants from accessing government services available to them. Our Nation is enriched socially and economically by the presence of immigrants, and we celebrate with them as they take the important step of becoming United States citizens . (amnesty) The Federal Government should develop welcoming strategies that promote integration, inclusion, and citizenship , and it should embrace the full participation of the newest Americans in our Democracy.”

First, we are not a Democracy. America is a Constitutional Republic. Biden should know that but doesn’t. Second, illegal aliens are NOT newest Americans and in fact many of them are drug pushers and terrorists, not to mention that many are very poor, uneducated and carry diseases like the Coronavirus. Third, many illegal aliens are lawbreakers and we don’t celebrate or reward law breaking or lawbreakers, otherwise the rule of law is meaningless. Fourth, illegal aliens should not be accessing government services because that would be rewarding law breaking. Fifth, strong border policy, like Trump’s immigration policies, the border fence and yes fear, keep hordes (caravans) of illegal aliens from invading America by the millions. Sixth, Biden’s policy allows illegal aliens to jump the line to gain American citizenship while other legal immigrants that have applied for citizenship must wait patiently in the wings for years.

Intellectually-challenged Biden just illegally opened the door to this invasion with his Executive Order 14012 and seriously endangered America’s culture, national identity, national sovereignty, our economy and our national security. Biden’s actions to stop all deportations has resulted in the release of hundreds if not thousands of criminal illegal aliens on the street to prey on legal Americans. He has essentially turned America into a sanctuary nation. For these reasons alone Biden is guilty of high crimes, misdemeanors and even treason. It is not Trump who should be impeached. It is Joe Biden.

Weakening immigration law to the point of open borders isn’t the only thing for which Joe Biden and the socialist Democrats are guilty.

Forcing Americans to pay trillions FOR and to comply WITH massive regulations governing the alleged non-proved threat of climate change under sections of the Democrat’s Green New Deal and the Paris Climate Agreement, are straight out of the pages of government tyranny and dictatorial rule. Revoking the permit of the Keystone XL pipeline, canceling all mineral and fossil fuel leases on government land and stopping all drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge by presidential fiat, based on the non-proven threat of climate change due to human causes, (EO 13990) not only threatens our national security but makes us more dependent on foreign fossil fuel producers, many of which are our sworn enemies.

Clean energy that Democrats are touting is a farce. First, it is economically, environmentally and physically impossible to replace fossil fuels with “green” energy. (See: “Climate”) Second, it will force gas prices and everything else much, much higher. You’ll pay three times for the “privilege” of clean energy; once in higher taxes, once in the unseen tax of inflation and finally in higher gas prices. By the summer of 2021 Americans, when vacation driving kicks in, could be paying as much as $4.00 or more per gallon again. When it happens, and it will, remember that Democrats did that to you.

Revoking the Keystone XL pipeline permit is even more egregious. The project was under construction, contracts had been let, materials were ordered and stacked on sight and the necessary high-skilled labor had been hired to the tune of at least 11,000 specialized, high-paying jobs. Those jobs, that material and those contracts went poof with the stroke of Biden’s insidious pen. In one insane act, Biden ripped apart common law, contract law and the Uniform Commercial Code. If you break a contract there can be severe consequences. If Biden nullifies a contract, environmentalists applaud him. Just imagine the lawsuits from contractors, suppliers and labor unions that will no doubt sue the federal government because of the environmental nut case that occupies the White House.

Biden isn’t done with Executive Orders and Directives yet. But the ones he has signed so far, since taking office on January 20, 2021, tell a tale of more bad things to come.

As an example, President Joe, “I love my criminal son Hunter” Biden, had to dip his fingers into the gender pie, as if it wasn’t muddied up enough already. He wrote an Executive Order (EO 13988) on gender that will force girls to compete with more physically capable boys, boys that decided to become girls. With one ill-conceived swipe of his EO pen, he decimated girl’s sports in the Democrat’s never-ending effort to pander to the LGBTQ community.

He also is forcing the military to accept men and women that have decided to change their gender, resulting in the military (taxpayers) having to pay for gender re-assignment, a medical procedure that can amount to six figures. This doesn’t even take into account the degradation in combat readiness with having gender-challenged individuals in the ranks.

Democrats are obsessed with race, so much so they are dividing America up into constituency groups made up entirely of a single race and pitting each racial group against the other racial groups, mostly blacks against whites and vice versa.

So President Joe, “I never sniffed that ladies hair” Biden, under his EO 13985, revoked President Trump’s Executive Order EO 13950 prohibiting the teaching and training of Critical Race Theory (CRT) to federal government employees. You know! Critical Race Theory is where mostly black racists teach that all white people are inherently racist, especially against blacks, and must be de-programmed to take the black racism out of the lily white person’s “Little Black Boxes.” They also teach, under CRT, that America is a systemic racist nation, prone to white supremacy and populated by millions of white supremacists that hate blacks. These are blatant lies and they know it.

CRT is now so pervasive it is taught in K-12, colleges and even taught to state and local government employees. We strongly recommend to all white Americans being persecuted and brainwashed by CRT, to walk out of the training seminars, en masse. Only then will the other side get the message.

Here is a question for you. Why is it that only black males are seen killing, rioting, burning and looting buildings? Where are the Asians? The history of Asian discrimination throughout American history is well documented, especially during the build up of the railroads. There was even a time when Asians weren’t allowed in the country. Today, Asians are discriminated against almost as much as blacks but you don’t see them out in the streets violently protesting, burning and looting. Neither are most whites, legal Latinos, American Indians, or Pacific Islanders.

Another question for you is why Democrats literally sanctioned or ignored black, Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA violence in cities all over America. Your current vice president Kamala, “not legally eligible to be vice president” Harris, raised money to get the rioters, looters and fire bombers out on bail. But boy is she bent out of shape over the rioters invading the U. S. Capitol Building, some of which were her own people.

Besides Biden’s flood of unconstitutional Executive Orders, you should see what the Democrats in Congress are planning for your guns. Take a look at HR 127. It will make you want to throttle a Democrat. Should the bill pass and that is in question, to own a gun you will have to obtain a license from the federal government, undergo a deep background check, fill out long forms, register the gun, type and serial number, prove they are locked up and get a psychological examination, all at your cost. It amounts to literal gun confiscation in direct violation of the 2nd Amendment. There are several other Democrat gun bills in the works right now similar to HR 127.

Democrats mean to take your guns away and repeal the 2nd Amendment, your last line of defense against a tyrannical government. They mean to trample on or censor your right to free speech, the freedom of religion, the right to assemble and the right to seek redress from government. They have already taken over the so-called free press. They mean to repeal the 4th Amendment and turn America into a police state. They mean to eliminate your property rights under the 5th and 14th Amendments to appease their environmental God. They mean to enslave you with the help of the press and high tech corporate America! The flag of tyranny flies over the Capitol.

Ladies and gentlemen, we can’t wait for the 2022 Mid Terms for Republicans to take back both houses of Congress, if that is even possible. Sadly, most Republicans are part of the swamp. They can’t and won’t help you. Democrat damage is being done right now in front of our faces by Executive Orders and pending anti-American, socialist legislation that is surely to pass and impossible to undo. Civil war is coming unless we defeat the socialist onslaught of America now.

One way to combat this onslaught is to establish thousands of Constitutional zones all across America, patrolled by patriots where all outside government agents and law enforcement are repelled at the zone borders. Check points would be established and manned by zone occupants. All illegal aliens within the zone would be expelled, by force if necessary. Those occupants who want to be part of the zone would determine the size of the zone, large or small.

The law within the zones would be based on the Constitution and common law, “laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” Within each zone, under constitutional guidelines, legislative, judicial, law enforcement and school entities would be formed by the people to govern their affairs. Each zone would be a little Constitutional Republic, not un-similar to America’s individual states.

To fund the zone, fair and just taxes would be levied against real property and retail sales only. Taxing authorities outside the zone would have no jurisdiction and their tax levies ignored by all zone occupants. Personal independence, responsibility and honor, along with America’s great history, would be heavily emphasized and taught. Within the zone, churches and group charities would assist the poor and disabled. Socialist policies would be banned. The people would be allowed to work or attend schools outside the zone but would be issued identity cards for the purpose of re-entering the zone. This is a potential solution to our dilemma but we aren’t holding our breath in anticipation of any of you picking up on the suggestion unless this article went viral.

You can hide in your apathy and indifference for a while longer but eventually the Democrats will find you and they will want to de-program you like the Chinese are doing to the Muslim Ughyur’s in labor camps in Western China where forced indoctrination and sterilization are taking place.

Actress Gina Corano, fired by Disney, was right when she compared modern-day Conservatives to the persecution of Jews under Hitler’s Nazi Party. How close are socialist Democrats to rising in power like the Third Reich of the 1930’s where the state and socialist ruling class hold absolute power? The similarities are indeed troubling, if not horrifying. Dismiss this possible reality at your own peril.

