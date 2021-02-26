By Ron Edwards

The great apostle Peter wrote to those suffering brutal treatment at the hands of the Roman Empire.

The Religious leaders and other assorted hate filled individuals. Apostle Peter wrote many words of encouragement to his fellow believers in Christ including that they should persevere for the person and message of Jesus Christ. Peter provided the people with a divine perspective on their many trials so that they could endure them without wavering in their faith. Having been born again (meaning accepting Jesus Christ as one’s Lord and Savior) to a living hope, they are to imitate the Holy one who suffered and rely on His strong presence when they suffer.

As commander of the allied Forces in Europe during World War II and later president of the United times. He said, “The spirit of man is more important than mere physical strength, and the spiritual fiber of a nation than it’s wealth. The Bible is endorsed by the ages. Our civilization is built upon it’s words. In no other book is there such a collection of inspired wisdom, reality and hope.” In the biblical book of James 1:2-4 are the comforting words, my brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials, knowing that the testing of your faith produces patience. But let patience have it’s perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.

Today our republic is facing probably the greatest and most challenging times in it’s illustrious history. In every other major violent challenge, ranging from the Revolutionary war to the 9-11 attacks that wiped out the World Trade Center, caused a horrific jet crash in Pennsylvania and the punched holes in the Pentagon, there were concerted efforts to legally combat against those tragedies. The riots of the 1960s, including the 1968 riot at the Democrat party convention in Chicago, strong measures were taken by the Chicago police force to stop the madness. Today, college students are conned by their leftist professors into believing that the National Guard take down of students who were pelting police officers and national Guardsmen with bricks and urine fill glass bottles should not have been shot. But that strong action stopped destructive student campus riots for decades. Things changed once leftist activists realized that nothing would be done, if they destroy property and beat up people who do not think like they do.

I believe that our national trials, with the exception of poor education standards and much less Jedeo/Christian Ethics instruction for the most part are no greater than many struggles and traumatic events of the past. One glaring difference though is the apparent lack of Biblical and Torah influences. As our republic was systematically torn away from the good Biblical and Torah instruction, not only did our moral threshold diminish, but our collective moral standards and wisdom have become miniscule in comparison to prior decades.

When moral depravity is the norm, followed by dwindling wisdom, then the will to confront evil evaporates. Before you know it, far too many Americans would rather watch their cities burn and businesses lost along with opportunities than to witness against and defeat evil doers pretending to care about justice. When nearly a mile of Euclid Avenue businesses in downtown Cleveland were literally looted for sport because of the tragic rogue cop murder of George Floyd hundreds of miles away in Minneapolis, I concluded that most Americans today were never properly instructed on the difference between true Liberty and anarchy. That applies to the mayors and governors throughout the United States who literally permitted the cretin destruction of property and murder of police officers, business owners and people just walking down the street.

So now what could be a full throttle reopening of our economy with people going back to work, others opening new businesses and more new construction, has been reduced to a much smaller level of opportunities at least temporarily. Now many businesses are rebuilding and will not be fully operational until who knows when, because leftist democrats and republicans have been allowed to shut down our economy over the corona china virus. In Columbus Ohio, a city once known for it’s Christian leanings, low crime and a reasonably comfortable lifestyle has grown to almost 900,000 residents in the city proper. When I was a little boy visiting annually for the great Ohio State Fair and relatives, there were projections of massive growth for that city. Most people went to church and prayed for Columbus to grow and prosper. She did grow and is still expanding population wise and prospering. But along the way after the elderly folks of my youth died off, the prayers stopped and the good Judeo/Christian ethical standards withered away. In their place has arisen an anti American, anti Judeo/Christian culture as well as a growing sense of a preference of lawlessness over civility. The large and growing population of misguided indoctrinated, Antifa and Black Lives Matter cretins are also contributing to a rapidly growing criminal culture. Then add in the current lack of wisdom in the Biden administration decision to open up our southern border. Old mixed up 46 welcomes all illegal walk ins in order to allow for harm our national cohesiveness.

I could go on forever listing the festering problems that are consuming our republic because far too many people prefer uncomfortable crime infested neighborhoods over peace, tranquility and prosperity. If our republic is to recover and return to her mantle of greatness, then “We the People” must humble ourselves and seek forgiveness for the subculture allowed to manifest and cause so much suffering. Then seek Providential guidance as did the Founding Fathers and be willing to challenge evil doers head on and defeat them. If not, our republic will never be that shining city on a hill nation again and our suffering will have been in vain. Remember to check out The Ron Edwards American Experience talk show, every Sunday through Friday via Mojo50.com and weekends on Kstartalkradio.com and Mondays on americamatters.us God bless you God bless America and may America bless God.

