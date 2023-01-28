Andrew C. Wallace

January 28, 2023

Truth is the greatest enemy of this Communist government!

I refuse to watch arrogant media or government representatives who lie to my face! I don’t believe or trust ANYTHING from the Communist media or government! I refuse to accept them as a source for any information, because it is mostly lies!

The Parasitic Super-Rich Ruling Class (PSRRC) control the ‘woke’ corporations that in turn control our Communist government and most everything else.

It is estimated that about half of our population is brainwashed and under control of the PSRRC, ‘woke’ corporations and government. These are Lenin’s “Useful Idiots” who are ignorant (regardless of education) and will only learn the truth when they are starving. They believe the fairy tale of Communism which has always failed and expect to be supported for life without working!

Our rulers are students of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels, his Minister of Information, where they learned the art of the “Big Lie”, “False Flags” and “Projection”. Projection is the technique of accusing others of doing what you are in fact doing. This is a primary tool of the Democrat party.

If you tell a really big and outrageous lie, and repeat it often enough, people will believe it.

Most Big Lies are also “False Flags” because they are designed to blame others for the incident and justify a war or other punitive action.

Hitler burned the Reichstag Building as a False Flag so he could blame the Communists. Then he covertly attacked his own people (False Flag) and blamed it on Poland, which “justified” his invasion of Poland. This is just one example of a False Flag used to justify a war.

The PSRRC and our Military Flag Officers have not won a war in 75 years, but as students of Adolf Hitler, they killed millions of innocent people and destroyed entire countries (no wonder we are hated around the world!). Their objective was to share in trillions of dollars of taxpayer money spent on no-win wars. All of the killing and money-laundering was possible by justifying one war after the other with False Flags and Big Lies.

Some other examples are in order.

“ The Gulf Of Tonkin ” false flag justified our massive involvement in Viet Nam which murdered over 3 million Vietnamese, killed 57,539 Americans and made the PSRRC richer. Viet Nam was never a threat to the United States; it was all for profit. The same can be said for all of our Wars-for-Profit by the PSRRC in the last 75 years.

“ Nine-Eleven ” was the false flag that got us into the 20-year Afghanistan war, all for nothing but money for the PSRRC and their Military Flag Officers. What a disgrace!

“ Weapons Of Mass Destruction in Iraq ” was the false flag used to invade Iraq. Millions were killed for the profits of the PSRRC. Iraq was never a threat to the United States, nor were there any weapons of mass destruction!

“ Covid Pandemic and Faux Vaccine ” was a Big Lie and False Flag. It was also the most heinous, comprehensive and destructive crime ever committed against humanity. Millions have died and been injured. it is predicted that many more millions (perhaps billions!) will die, and much infrastructure was destroyed. The Big Lie was that Covid was an accident and that the faux vaccine (a bioweapon of depopulation) would protect you. It was a “Big Lie” and “False Flag” to control, depopulate, and destroy the world. The PSRRC in conjunction with the government and a corrupt medical profession withheld proven life-saving drugs and protocols. Hospitals were paid a bonus to cause and report Covid deaths. May the perpetrators burn in hell for eternity! This proves without doubt that the PSRRC, ‘woke’ corporations, government and many in the medical profession have no respect for the lives of our citizens.

“ January 6 ” False Flag was based upon the Big Lie that there was an insurrection. There was not! But the FBI and Democrats promoted it as such with active and undercover agents. The purpose was to destroy the Republican party, cover up the crooked election and keep Trump from running again. This Democrat Jan. 6 False Flag resulting in deprivation of rights, torture and conviction in “kangaroo courts” of innocent citizens will forever remain a dark stain on our history.

“The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy” was the most dastardly of all “False Flags”. Jacob G. Hornberger states that JFK’s different direction for America got him killed “Our federal government had been converted from a limited-government republic to a national-security state. That’s when the federal government — or, to be more precise — the national-security branch of the government — acquired omnipotent, totalitarian-like powers, such as assassination, torture, and indefinite detention. The Pentagon, the CIA, and the NSA are the principal parts of the national-security establishment.

President Kennedy challenged the existing paradigm which infuriated the national-security establishment”

President Kennedy paid the price with his life for daring to question the PSRRC and their associates in the National Security Establishment. President Kennedy tried to return us to a Constitutional Republic based upon peace and prosperity. This is only a taste of the Hornberger article which will really enlighten you.

My readers and other writers that I know are most concerned about what patriots can do to defeat the traitorous usurpers of our Republic short of Civil War . There is no easy way without risk because power and billions of dollars are at stake and the PSRRC and their minions will kill to protect it, as history shows.

Patriots who are at risk of losing everything because they violated one of the unconstitutional laws not based on the Enumerated Powers can take action with legal help. There is still great risk because the traitors in the courts and justice system are compromised and ignore the Constitution.

We must realize that 50% of the population is supported by income and health care from the government and they fear losing it. Citizens must learn that it is ECONOMICALLY IMPOSSIBLE for the government to continue these programs in the manner they are now functioning.

The only viable solution is to return to our Constitutional Government before everything is destroyed as planned. This means pegging the dollar to a specific weight in gold, replacing income taxes with tariffs, closing borders and deporting invaders (destined to be mostly criminals or those on welfare), terminating FBI and CIA, returning to energy independence, terminating all unconstitutional federal laws not in accordance with Enumerated Powers (the majority of them), terminating green energy and climate-change scams, terminating the unconstitutional private Federal Reserve Bank, and terminating foreign aid and support of invaders, which is unconstitutional.

Our choice is simple now, resist in a lawful Constitutional manner and subject to penalties of pain and suffering by the usurpers, or fight and starve later when everything is destroyed and people requiring medical care will just die.

God Bless Our Constitutional Republic

