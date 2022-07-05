By Kelleigh Nelson



July 5, 2022

Only a government that is afraid of its citizens tries to control them. —Thomas Jefferson

Government has within it a tendency to abuse its power. —John C. Calhoun

There is danger from all men. The only maxim of a free government ought to be to trust no man living with power to endanger the public liberty. —John Adams

The secret of freedom lies in educating people, whereas the secret of tyranny is in keeping them ignorant. —Maximilien Robespierre

Men would rather be starving and free than fed in bonds. —Pearl S. Buck

A large portion of America is suffering through extremely high temperatures and drought conditions destroying the ability of what’s left of our farming community to raise and harvest what is needed to feed us. The planned starvation of Americans is well on its way to becoming reality. And now, they’re using weather modification to make sure farmers endure another 1931 dust bowl.Tell the average American that our weather can be manipulated and they look at you with a “deer in the headlights” stare.

You don’t believe me? The Sirius Report gives us a list of 100 U.S. patents related to weather modification. The first patent listed was in 1891 and the patent numbers are included with each.Scroll through the list as some of the titles are really quite telling.

In Jerry Tyson’s 2017 article, Consider the Weather, on the Prophetic Observer website, he lists just a few of the weather modification patents from 1964 to 2010. Portions of the information below have been garnered from Tyson’s article. Even Bill Gates is involved in weather modification and that should not surprise us as it fits well into his genocidal plans for humanity.

One of the earliest listed patents was designed to manipulate weather via “cloud seeding” or the ability to produce more rain. Louis Gathmann of Chicago, Illinois is credited with the patent.

In August of 2013, a patent was granted to James M. Cordray for a “Rain-Maker” balloon able to produce rain at any given time, including during drought.

In 1951, Harvey M. Brandau of Wilton, Wisconsin filed his patent to modify weather. “Process for controlling weather” had some key items that are of interest. He said his process could dissipate clouds and fog by clearing the atmosphere of moisture particles. Mr. Brandau also said his invention could control weather by dissipating typhoons, hurricanes and other storm centers by the dissipation of clouds forming the weather phenomena, even controlling weather causing snow and sleet. He stated he could provide rain in designated areas and provide desirable weather.

By the 1970s, biologically active chemicals began to appear as well as “altering” precipitation by artificial means. And in the early 1990s, the Pentagon funded HAARP.

HAARP – High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program

Many of us have heard of Alaska’s HAARP. The Pentagon erected a powerful transmitter designed to beam more than a gigawatt of energy into the upper reaches of the atmosphere. The experiment involves the world’s largest “ionospheric heater,” a device designed to zap the skies hundreds of kilometers above the Earth with high-frequency radio waves.Their patent showed the “use of altering weather by transmitting electromagnet radiation from the earth’s surface through the region or regions to be altered.” This could also be “established at select locations for communication or other purposes.” The magnetic force lines that radiate from pole to pole are manipulated most effectively for these purposes.

HAARP – The Pentagon’s Ultimate Weapon, Whistleblowers Say written in August of 2021, states the following:

Ever since the existence of HAARP became public, a number of independent researchers have warned the operation has a secret agenda including:

– weather modification

– mind control

– hi-tech military experiments

– triggering of earthquakes

HAARP is the ultimate in geoengineering. Their patent proves weather manipulation is a reality, and since this is true, it’s no longer a conspiracy theory – it’s a conspiracy fact.

U.S. Patent 20100224696 A1 describes a space-based technology for generating and controlling hurricanes to weaken or dissipate the weather element. If they can weaken or dissipate it, they can also strengthen and direct it.

Some of the weather wars people are actually saying that the hurricanes are not generated wholly by artificial systems, but rather that they are steered or influenced in terms of their direction or intensity. Multiple patents obviously say it is factual and the U.S. patent office didn’t reject those patents.

Cutting Edge Ministries tells us about GWEN Towers— Ground Wave Emergency Network — These are huge towers that have as many as 100 copper wires fanning out at the base of the tower system underground. The Defense Department built these systems with the cover story that they would be useful for communication during and after a nuclear strike. But that story will not hold up when you understand that a thermonuclear blast at the right altitude will completely fry all communications equipment, and will render it impossible to communicate by radio at all for several hours.What GWEN towers really do is to work in conjunction with HAARP transmitters to create storms and alter weather patterns.

Weather Control as a Cold War Weapon

The Smithsonian Magazine’s Matt Novak related the history of a 1946 pilot. The article originally appeared in Collier Magazine in 1954.

“On November 13, 1946 pilot Curtis Talbot, working for the General Electric Research Laboratory, climbed to an altitude of 14,000 feet about 30 miles east of Schenectady, New York. Talbot, along with scientist Dr. Vincent J. Schaefer, released three pounds of dry ice (frozen carbon dioxide) into the clouds.As they turned south, Dr. Schaefer noted, ‘I looked toward the rear and was thrilled to see long streamers of snow falling from the base of the cloud through which we had just passed. I shouted to Curt to swing around, and as we did so we passed through a mass of glistening snow crystals! Needless to say, we were quite excited.’ They had created the world’s first human-made snowstorm.

“After the experiments of G.E.’s Research Laboratory, there was a feeling that humanity might finally be able to control one of the greatest variables of life on earth. And, as Cold War tensions heightened, weather control was seen by the United States as a potential weapon that could be even more devastating than nuclear warfare.”

Weather Weapons are real, they have a treaty to regulate them. In fact, Patent Number 4,686,605 of August 11, 1987 by inventor Bernard J. Eastland of Spring, Texas is titled, Method and Apparatus for Altering a Region in the Earth’s Atmosphere, Ionosphere, and or Magnetosphere.

UN Treaty on Weather Modification

In this cover letter dated October 27, 1978, the United Nations Treaty was in effect. The name of the treaty is “Convention on the Prohibition of Military or any Other Hostile Use of Environmental Modification Techniques Approved by the General Assembly of the Assembly of the United Nations on 10 December 1976.”

So, what kind of weather modification could be used in military warfare? Floods, intense rains, droughts and lack of water, severe heat, volcano eruptions, tsunamis, earthquakes and even tornadoes…and more. You can examine the document here or here.

From the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs:

“In July 1974, USA and USSR agreed to hold bilateral discussions on measures to overcome the danger of the use of environmental modification techniques for military purposes and three subsequent rounds of discussions in 1974 and 1975. In August 1975, USA and USSR tabled identical draft texts of a convention at the Conference of the Committee on Disarmament (CCD), where intensive negotiations resulted in a modified text and understandings regarding four articles of this Convention in 1976.

“The Convention was approved by resolution 31/72 of the General Assembly of the United Nations on 10 December 1976, by 96 to 8 votes with 30 abstentions.”

This Treaty, or Convention, does not forbid political leaders from using these Weather Warfare weapons against their own people! The elitists in power, and we all know who they are by now… Blackrock and Vanguard who are controlling America’s food production technologies and will have nearly total control of our food supply in America, Bill Gates with his ownership of 242,000 acres of America’s farmland, the torching of over 100 food processing plants, 10,000 cattle mysteriously dying all at once in Kansas, ranchers destroyed by the Bureau of Land Management, (remember LaVoy Finicum’s death by the FBI). And of course, Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum (WEC) and his top advisor, Yuval Noah Harari.

Check out this map to see a small (500+) list of all the food and energy companies who have suffered serious problems in the past two years. Scroll down the list on the right.

Olive Tree Ministries states, Harari is praised by the Zuck, Bill Gates, Barack Obama, Klaus Schwab (founder of the WEC), and others. He suggests that after the Great Reset, we will enter what he describes as the “next industrial revolution,” in which we will produce, not machines, products, or services as we do now. Harari suggests we will produce “human bodies and minds.”

Dane Wigington of Geoengineeringwatch.org states, “Ionosphere heater-induced high-pressure heat domes are baking parts of the Northern Hemisphere while chemical ice nucleation cloud seeding operations cool-down parts of the Southern Hemisphere. Climate intervention operations continue to wreak havoc on ecosystems and populations all over the world. The global controllers are now more desperate than ever before, what cards will they play next?”

Fear

Manufactured fear has been used countless times throughout history to sway the masses into compliance and to surrender their God given freedoms for their “protection.”

The Nazi Party had Germans terrified that enemies were at the gates, and only a massive war, and the murder of millions of European Jews, Romany, dissidents and homosexuals could keep Germany safe. The evil desires of one man ultimately cost over 50 million lives, and left Germany in ruins.

The 1938 War of the Worlds radio drama by Orson Welles caused panic and massive fear among the listening audience.

The polio fears of 1949 to 1952 had everyone rushing to get the Salk vaccine and then in 1960, the Sabin sugar cube vaccine, both of which were tainted with SV-40 monkey virus causing soft tissue cancers.

The September 11, 2001 hijackings and attacks on the World Trade Center threw the nation into disbelief and yes, fear.

For two years, COVID was parroted as the worst killer pandemic to ever hit America, worse than the 2018 flu epidemic. Fear erupted throughout the nation, except for a few who kept their wits about them. Deadly virus causing and oxygen debilitating masks were donned even by toddlers, lockdowns destroyed a massive portion of small businesses and transferred trillions to gigantic corporations. Drug and alcohol use skyrocketed as did suicide rates.

Hospital protocols denied cheap, safe, lifesaving medications and the federal government paid for COVID diagnoses, for oxygen masks, for ventilators and ultimately for the patients’ deaths from the Wuhan virus. Fear was hyped…there is no cure…we must have a vaccine! Instead, Americans received a DNA changing, emergency use authorization, rat, monkey and cat trialed “Operation Warp Speed” messenger RNA injection that failed to protect anyone from the virus. Those injections have caused millions of deaths throughout the world, and adverse effects have destroyed the productive lives of millions more.

The virus was ultimately the culling of society’s elderly by five state governors who sent infected humanity into nursing homes, but the injections are now causing far more deaths than the actual virus itself. Now the FDA is promoting three injections for toddlers who don’t even get the virus. Should they manage to live through it, they’ll most likely be sterile or have Vaccine induced Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).

Food shortages are on the horizon, all planned and executed over the last several decades. Henry Kissinger allegedly stated, “Control the food and you’ll control the people.”

This brings us to the few corporate and family farms left in operation. The agricultural states are burning up with high temperatures and dry conditions. The bread basket of the world is being dismantled.

In 1891 the first patent was listed for weather modification. Imagine what they’re capable of 131 years later, another dust bowl and starvation.

Conclusion

In 1962, President Lyndon Baines Johnson said, “He who controls the weather will control the world.” The Great Reset, the New World Order, and ultimately United Nations Agenda 21/30 are one and the same thing, the godless control of humanity by Luciferian forces. Their goal is depopulation and the enslavement of remaining humanity.

Convincing Americans that our Industrial Civilization is so polluting the world that all of these unnatural storms, temperatures and disruptions are a natural result so that our citizens will be amenable to changing our civilization and moving into the already mapped out U.N. Biodiversity Areas is just part of the enslavement goal via the elites.

Starvation just may convince them.

We’ll then see how many, “Men would rather be starving and free than fed in bonds.”

