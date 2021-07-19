By Frosty Wooldridge

Wednesday night on national news, one of the top broadcasters noted that a United States Border Patrol official reported that 1.0 million, that’s 1,000,000 illegal migrants have passed into the United States since Biden took office. That’s ONE MILLION illegal entries.

Guess what, Biden buses them and/or he’s flying them into cities around the country in our own military airplanes. What he’s doing stands in violation of Article IV Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution.

“The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the legislature, or of the Executive against domestic violence.” Article IV, Section 4 of U.S. Constitution

Additionally, Biden stands in violation of U.S. Code 8, Sections 1324 and 1325. “It is in violation of Federal Law to transport, house or employ an illegal alien within the borders of the United States…further fines of $2,000.00 per illegal and up to 5 years in prison.”

Biden’s actions stand in direct violation of our laws. He is liable for impeachment. He has broken our laws.

“A person, including a group of person, business, organization, or local government, commits a federal felony when she or he: assists an illegal alien she/he should reasonably know is illegally in the United States or who lacks employment authorization, by transporting, shelter, or assisting him or her to obtain employment, or encourages that illegal alien to remain in the U.S. buy referring him or her to an employer or by acting as employer or agent for an employer or agent for an employer in any way, or knowingly assists illegal aliens due to personal convictions.” Federal Law, U.S. Code 8, Section 1324 (a) (1)(A) (iv) (b) (iii)

In other words, Joe Biden knowingly breaks our sacred laws that were passed to protect every citizen within our country.

My question: what happens if another 1,000,000 illegals enter the country in the second six months of this year? What exactly are we doing to do with THAT many people? How about next year and the next? Because if you know they will continue!

Additionally, we import another 1,000,000 legal immigrants annually that we can’t handle, already.

Why in the name of common sense and standards of law are 535 Congressional Critters standing by and watching a sitting president break our laws without a whisper.

What if this situation continues for the next 3.5 years of Biden’s term? What about our welfare systems that those millions upon millions of immigrants will be siphoning off?

What about our schools? What about our rule of law? What about our future with unending illegal and legal immigration via Biden’s lawlessness?

You need to start speaking up. We stand eyeball deep in a Constitutional crisis that could tear our country apart and/or simply break it down into a broken financial system, or collapse our laws into what transpires in Somalia or any other failed state. God help us, but we’re being led my man suffer from dementia and stupidity.

Dear fellow American citizen: WE ARE IN TROUBLE!

