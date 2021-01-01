By Rob Pue

I think it’s fair to say that I’m on “information overload,” with a stream of news stories I must read and research coming in 24/7. But I’m here to tell you the truth. Unlike the mainstream media, I have nothing to gain by spreading lies and propaganda. I’m here to tell you the truth of what’s really happening, as most of America slumbers. But most of America is in for a very rude awakening and it’s coming upon us faster than we realize.

If you don’t yet see where this is all heading, hopefully you will by the time I’m done. First, let me quote an article written by Mike Adams, titled: “Vaxssassination.” Adams writes, “It’s all now incredibly clear. Everything we’ve been watching over the last 20 months has been a globalist-led effort to convince billions of people to exterminate themselves without them knowing it.

“See, waging an open kinetic war on humanity would meet instant resistance. People tend to fight back when they’re being attacked and slaughtered with bullets and bombs. So globalists had to figure out a way to carry out mass slaughter on a planetary scale without alerting the masses to what they were doing. It’s a very difficult challenge, but they figured out how to achieve it in a few simple steps:

“First, build a toxic nanoparticle weapon system (the spike protein) and mass produce it in labs run by the Chinese and US military. Fake an outbreak in China along with ‘leaked’ scary videos of Chinese people falling over dead in mere seconds after breathing in the ‘virus.’ Cue media frenzy.

“Drop the toxic nanoparticles on NYC (and Northern Italy) to simulate a ‘viral outbreak,’while diagnosing people with ‘COVID’ via PCR tests that merely detect the presence of the toxic nanoparticles.

“Unleash mass media propaganda, claiming everybody will die unless they take vaccines.

Fill the vaccines with the exact same toxic nanoparticles you dropped on New York City in the first place.

“Unleash mass injections of the population with the spike protein bioweapons, fraudulently labeled ‘vaccines.’

“As people get injected with the bioweapons, they start shedding the toxic nanoparticles, making others sick around them. Frame this as a ‘worsening pandemic’ to spread more fear and drive more people into the spike protein injections.

“Censor anyone talking about vaccine injuries or deaths. Pay off hospital administrators to wildly exaggerate COVID numbers to keep the scamdemic going. In a nutshell, that’s how they did it. Notice there is no virus required to pull it off. All they needed was a spike protein nanoparticle weapon system combined with media collusion and Big Tech censorship.”

That’s how they did it. But remember, it also took huge amounts of bribery, which they called “incentives” to get people on board with the shots. “Vaccine lotteries,” free scholarships, free ice cream, free hamburgers, free beer. When the “incentives” quit working, Mr. Biden’s patience wore thin and then mandates were forced — take the jab or lose your job. Your choice. Oh — except for Congress, congressional staffers, the US Judicial branch, White House Staff, CDC employees, FDA employees, postal workers, NIAID employees, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson employees, FEMA workers and illegal aliens — they’re all exempt from the jab mandates. Those “mandates,” by the way, are NOT the law. No such “law” exists.

But once you’re seriously ill from these bio weapon injections, it’s off to the hospital where Fauci and company have prescribed another bio weapon drug — Remdesivir. This drug immediately causes upper respiratory distress, which is quickly followed by kidney failure and then the failure of all other internal organs, followed by death. Couple this with medications that actually work being banned in the US, and pharmacies refusing to fill prescriptions for these meds if one is able to find a doctor willing to risk his license by writing such a prescription, and you get a massive number of deaths. And the best part? You can use all these deaths to entice even more people to take the exact same course of action. It’s pure evil.

We should also remember when Bill Gates made the front page of a newspaper called the “Sovereign Independent” in 2011 with the headline: “Depopulation Through Forced Vaccination: The Zero Carbon Solution.” Just in case anyone has forgotten what the plan is here.

And this is world-wide. In the UK, a funeral director recently told what he knows. He stated, “I’m dealing with murder victims here. The ‘Delta Variant’ IS the vaccine.” Another report from the UK shows that more than 80% of COVID deaths there are among the fully vaccinated, with a 3000% increase in deaths following a record number of people there taking the jab. Meanwhile, more than 3,500 doctors and scientists from around the world have signed a declaration accusing COVID policy-makers of crimes against humanity. We should also take serious note of the fact that this entire “vaccination” program violates every single point of the Nuremburg Code. The atrocities committed by Nazi Germany were never to be repeated again. But here we are and this time it’s not just limited to a small area of Europe. This time it’s world-wide genocide.

While all this is going on, our southern border is a disaster, with hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants entering our country and taking full advantage of government handouts available only to illegals, not to American citizens, not even to our elderly or military veterans. The situation became so outrageous in September, the powers that be called on the FAA to ban the use of drones for taking aerial photos and video footage of the massive number of illegals crossing our border. Americans could not be allowed to see what’s really happening there, so photos and videos were forbidden.

Then there was the story of the thousands of Haitian refugees attempting to enter the US at our southern border. Estimates range from 15,000 to 35,000 people. But while Biden was content to allow hundreds of thousands move in from Mexico and South America freely, for some reason, he vowed to return all the Haitians to Haiti. As it turned out, most of them were ultimately allowed to freely enter the US in Del Rio, Texas. Only a handful, if any, were sent back to Haiti.

But very few people have asked the most obvious question about this: how did up to 35,000 refugees from HAITI get to the Mexican border to begin with? Haiti is an island 2,000 miles away from Del Rio. They certainly didn’t walk there and they certainly didn’t swim there either. So did they come by ship? Did they come by air? Who paid for them to get here? Who paid to feed so many people during that long trip? WHO brought them here? And why is nobody asking these obvious questions?

Then we have Afghanistan, where the Biden regime not only brought thousands of Afghan refugees to America for permanent resettlement, fast-tracking them to official citizenship here, but he also left thousands of Americans behind to be hunted, tortured and killed for sport by the Taliban, which he empowered with $85 billion dollars’ worth of high tech military equipment. Here in Wisconsin, at least two Afghanis have already been arrested — one for sexual abuse of a minor and one for attempting to strangle his wife. As we’ve seen with other Islamic refugees in other states, these two will likely get off with no prison time at all because such behavior is “just their culture,” or “just the way they do things where they’re from.” Yes, these are the excuses given by attorneys, and accepted by judges, and the perpetrators go free — sometimes arrested multiple times for multiple crimes before they actually kill someone. But the excuse is always the same: “it’s just their culture.”

And now, as if on cue, the Mockingbird Media has started to criticize Joe Biden. Some are calling for Biden to be removed from office. Even some Democrats are calling for his removal. My question is, what took them so long? As I’ve stated previously, I don’t believe it was ever anyone’s intention for Biden to remain in the Oval Office very long. But I would caution you against getting too excited about the prospect of Biden being removed. Because what happens then?

Harris, being an “anchor baby” is not technically eligible to be president. (Not that that really matters — after all, we’ve already had a non-citizen in the Oval Office four eight years). But assuming the Globalists decide against Harris this time,what does that leave us with? “President Pelosi?” I believe that’s been the plan all along.

You might also be interested to know that on September 25, the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act was passed by the House of Representatives in a 316-113 vote. One provision in this bill allows for military courts to confiscate guns from former members of the military. The military court would be able to issue a “protective order” which would make the owning of a firearm by a former military member illegal. 135 Republicans in the House voted in favor of this bill as well, which is now in the Senate. Gun Owners of America issued a statement saying, “If Nancy Pelosi gets this into the military code, then it becomes the precedent for enforcing gun confiscation against the rest of the population.”

This may seem outrageous and impossible — to forbid our former military members to own firearms. Our veterans who are perhaps the most highly trained of all of us, and who have served their country, forbidden from owning guns? But you see, it’s our veterans who are some of the most patriotic among us all — and to the New World Order Globalists, “patriots,” conservatives, and Christians are the most dangerous threat to the country now — “domestic terrorists,” in fact. By the way, you’re ALSO a terrorist now if you show up at a school board meeting to voice your opinion.

And in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the mass firing of unvaccinated healthcare workers, to be replaced with foreign workers, FEMA workers and National Guard troops. This sets a dangerous precedent that should concern you. All across this country, people are being given a choice between taking a deadly shot and losing their jobs. In many cases, these workers have invested years in intense specialized training, amassing large student loans in order to secure their degrees. Now, they’re losing everything for refusing to comply with the unlawful mandates of government and health officials.

And this is only the beginning of something that’s being replicated across the country, and across all sorts of industries, not just affecting healthcare. The same pattern of replacing civilian workers with military troops and “foreign workers” (whatever that may mean) will also include police officers, paramedics, fire fighters, truck drivers, factory workers and other areas of the economy that are quickly collapsing as Americans reject the jab and are fired or forced to quit for doing so.

And for months now we’ve been warned of coming shortages, as our supply chains have been increasingly disrupted — on purpose.

Things are not at all looking hopeful as we head into the dark winter months here in America. But remember, your Creator — God Himself — has placed you right where you are, right at this point in time in history for a purpose, for a reason. Now is the time for us all to prepare, mentally, physically and spiritually. We must prepare. For our own survival and so we can be ready to help and serve others in need, and prepare to meet our Savior at any time. Always be prepared for that. And remain strong in your faith through all of these trials. If you do that you will never fear, because faith and fair can never co-exist. Those who stand strong ‘til the end will be saved.

