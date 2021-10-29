What a Wonderful, Blessed Donated Surprise

By Devvy

As NWVs readers know, NewsWithViews depends on reader financial support.

Imagine Paul Walter’s surprise when a reader donated this stunning diamond ring! What he needs to do now, because the company providing hosting/serving and other expenses don’t accept diamonds for payment, is sell it.

NewsWithViews is looking for a serious buyer and what a great time to get your shopping done for that special woman in your life for Christmas or perhaps anniversary. Or, for yourself, ladies, for making it through a tough year!

The ring has been appraised by a licensed appraiser in San Antonio (Texas) at $14,000.00. That gorgeous ring is platinum. The center diamond is two carats; surrounding diamonds one carat. This is a first-class ring.

Paul really needs to convert diamonds into cash for operating expenses so he’s open to reasonable offers considerably lower than the appraisal. Heck of a good deal and no supply chain problem! If you are interested in making him an offer, he will require a cashier’s check up front.

Paul will then send the ring UPS overnight with a copy of the appraisal. If the buyer is completely satisfied, Paul will send along the original appraisal for insurance purposes. If the buyer is not satisfied, buyer can return the ring and Paul will send back the cashier’s check. But I don’t think that will happen because it is stunning.

So, if you are interested, give Paul a call at 1-800-955-0116 CST (Texas).

If you wish to help NWV you can donate here.

Devvy