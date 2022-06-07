By Wylie Marshall

June 7, 2022

I watched a movie the other night with my nine-year-old granddaughter, about these twins that had mental telepathy powers. They could tell what other people were thinking and could send their thoughts to the other twin. That would be awesome wouldn’t it to have that kind of power? You could tell what other people we really thinking about you!

I am not so sure it would be all that great to have that ability. Let us take it a step farther and try to imagine all the thoughts coming from the entire world’s population every day. Would they be mostly good thoughts or mostly bad thoughts? And what if you had to hear all those thoughts!

Judging from the condition of the world right now, I would have to say that most of the thoughts emanating from the world’s population would not be good thoughts.

Does God know what we are thinking? Does He know what our thoughts are every minute of the day or night?Let’s find out.

Gen 6:5 And the LORD saw that the wickedness of man was great on the earth, and every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually.

That is a good indication that God knows our every thought! When I woke up this morning, I “think” I was dreaming and it came into my mind that I needed to write my next article on what we think, because God knows what we are thinking all the time! That could be very embarrassing at times, because if you are like me, I have a hard time controlling my thoughts, and that is as far as I want to go with that!

This is something we all need to be aware of. We need to realize that God knows what we think, and when we think it! Here is another example.

Psalm94:11 The LORD knows the thoughts of man, that they are vanity.

Or how about this one:

Psalm139:2 You know my sitting down and my rising up; You understand my thoughts afar off. That was inspired to be written by King David, and in Acts 13:22 it is written that David was a man after God’s own heart! If you know anything at all about King David, you will know that David had problems with his thought process too! It cost him a lot!!!! You might want to check out what David lost because of his thoughts!

Have you ever thought about this before? I know it came as a wake-up call to me.I had never given it much thought before, but maybe we should think about it this way. If you developed the blueprints for an invention and it was a big hit and you sold millions of them and became very rich. You had the patent on the invention, you would know its every detail, inside and out. You would know what makes that invention tick or run as the case may be. The point is that you would know everything about your invention and would know if it was working properly or not.

Well, God knows everything about His creation, He even knows what we are thinking!But what does God think about our thinking?

Let us start with some background information about God. We know from the scriptures that Jesus Christ created all things:

Col 1:16 Because by Him were all things created the things in heaven and the things on earth, the visible and the invisible, whether they be thrones, or lordships, or principalities, or powers: all things were created by Him and for Him.

We also know that Jesus Christ is always the same:

Heb 13:8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, and today, and forever.

And we know that the Word Who became Jesus Christ is the Spokesman:

Heb 4:12 For the Word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the dividing asunder of both soul and spirit, and of both the joints and the marrow, and is able to discern the thoughts and intents of the heart.

We cannot even imagine that kind of power!

And we know that the Old and the New Testaments are the inspired writings of God!

2Ti 3:16 All Scripture is God-breathed and is profitable for doctrine, for conviction, for correction, for instruction in righteousness.

We also know Jesus Christ was the God of the Old Testament:

1Co 10:1 Now I do not wish you to be ignorant of this, brethren, that our fathers were all under the cloud, and all passed through the sea.

1Co 10:2 And all were baptized unto Moses in the cloud and in the sea.

1Co 10:3 And they all ate the same spiritual meat.

1Co 10:4 And they all drank of the same spiritual drink; for they drank from the spiritual Rock that followed them. And that Rock was Christ.

1Co 10:5 But with many of them God was not pleased, for their dead bodies were strewn in the wilderness.

We also know that the Family of God consist of two individual beings at the present time, God the Father and Jesus Christ:

Joh 14:16 And I will ask the Father, and He shall give you another Comforter, that it may be with you throughout the age:

Joh 14:17 Even the Spirit of the truth, which the world cannot receive because it perceives it not, nor knows it; but you know it because it dwells with you, and shall be within you.

Joh 14:26 But when the Comforter comes, even the Holy Spirit, which the Father will send in My name, that one shall teach you all things, and shall bring to your remembrance everything that I have told you.

Joh 15:26 But when the Comforter has come, which I will send to you from the Father, even the Spirit of the truth, which proceeds from the Father, that one shall bear witness of Me.

Joh 16:7 But I am telling you the truth. It is profitable for you that I go away because if I do not go away, the Comforter will not come to you. However, if I go, I will send it to you.

I know that I am going to get a lot of flak about these last scriptures. If you research the Koine Greek, in which the New Testament was written, you will find that all pronouns that reference the Holy Spirit are neuter in gender.

So, let us think a little about what has happened to the people of the earth since Adam and Eve. Satan was angry that God created man, so he, Satan went directly to work to destroy mankind. How did he do that? I mean Adam and Eve were in this beautiful garden, had everything they could ever need, and God was right there with them, but the serpent came into their lives to test them, and they failed the test! God had told them from the very get go that they could eat of every tree in the garden except from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. For in the day that you eat of it, in dying, you shall surely die! Now that is found in Genesis 2:17. And then along came the Devil in the form of a serpent and started right in on Eve. And the serpent said to Eve, “is it true that God has said, ‘You may freely eat of every tree in the garden?’”

Gen 3:2 And the woman said to the serpent, “We may freely eat the fruit of the trees of the garden,

Gen 3:3 But of the fruit of the tree, which is in the middle of the garden, God has indeed said, ‘You shall not eat of it, neither shall you touch it, lest you die.'”

Gen 3:4 And the serpent said to the woman, “In dying, you shall not surely die!

Gen 3:5 For God knows that in the day you eat of it, then your eyes shall be opened, and you shall be like God, deciding good and evil.”

At this point, if Eve had been created with the ability to read minds, she would have known right off that the Devil was lying to her and maybe she would not have eaten of the forbidden tree and also given to her husband Adam. But she could not, and sin entered the world because they broke God’s commandment!

Well, it went from bad to worse from there and the world became more and more evil to the point that God finally had to start over with Noah! Satan had worked his plan so well that God had to destroy everyone living except Noah and his family. Eight people!!!! Genesis 6: 11 Now the earth also was corrupt before God, and the earth was filled with violence.

Why do you think this happened? Well, I would have to guess that instead of having good thoughts and staying close to God, they let themselves become influenced by Satan to the point of destruction!

Does this sound familiar to you? Can you look at the world today and picture it any other way???? So, what happened next?

Gen 6:12 And God looked upon the earth, and behold, it was corrupt—for all flesh had corrupted its way upon the earth.

Gen 6:13 And God said to Noah, “The end of all flesh has come before Me, for the earth is filled with violence through them. And behold, I will destroy them with the earth.

Satan had succeeded in planting his thoughts into mankind to the point of destroying mankind, he thought! But Noah and his family were saved out of the flood that came upon the earth and God began again to create His family!!! But guess what! Satan never quits, and man forgets about Satan, because Satan likes to work in the background and make man think he is not real. There is that word “think” again. Yes, and after the flood, Satan started over again too! He is a spirit being and never tires. He can work night and day and he transmits his thoughts to us, because he does have the ability to put his thoughts in our mind, but only if we let him! He is always looking to see who he can influence to do his bidding and destroy!

1Pe 5:8 Be sober! Be vigilant! For your adversary the devil is prowling about as a roaring lion, seeking anyone he may devour.

And now look at the world we live in, I cannot imagine it much different from the world God had to destroy with the flood.

Mat 24:38 For as in the days that were before the Flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark.

So, what do you think God is thinking about what we are thinking about now? Has our thoughts brought us to the brink of destruction again???

Isa 55:8 “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor your ways My ways,” says the LORD.

Pro 12:5 The thoughts of the righteous are right; the counsels of the wicked are deceit.

Pro 15:26 The thoughts of the wicked are an abomination to the LORD, but the words of the pure are pleasant words.

I just wonder how many today have pure thoughts. Can you imagine the torment that God must go through to have to listen to our thoughts? Have you ever gotten an obscene phone call? Those things were very popular a few years ago and were quiet a novelty! Today I would think that the language of an obscene phone call of a few years ago, is pretty much the norm that is spoken today, judging from our movies and television shows that children, or anyone for that matter, should not watch!But it is not only our thoughts that God knows. He also hears every word we speak, because we will be held accountable for every word that proceeds from out of our mouth!

Mat 12:36 But I say to you, for every idle word that men may speak, they shall be held accountable in the day of judgment.

Did you ever stop and “think” about these things? I had never given it much thought until it hit me to draft this article. The reality of what this is saying, especially if you believe in God, must be something to stop and ponder. And then, question yourself about what you should do about it! Are you just going to continue to have the same thoughts you have been having for most of your life, if so, then you must be one of the few that have pure thoughts! But judging from the condition of the world, I would think that there are very few of those types! The rest of us need to consider what we need to do to improve.

I was having trouble understanding some scriptures a short time ago, so I asked a dear friend if he would help me with my understanding. The scriptures are these.

Isa 28:9 “Whom shall He teach knowledge? And whom shall He make to understand doctrine? Those who are weaned from the milk and drawn from the breasts,

Isa 28:10 For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, there a little;”

Isa 28:11 For with stammering lips and foreign tongue He will speak to this people.

Isa 28:12 To whom He said, “This is the rest He gives to the weary;” and “This is the refreshing,” yet they were not willing to hear.

Isa 28:13 So then the Word of the LORD was to them precept upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, there a little; that they might go, and fall backward, and be broken and snared and taken.

My friend explained to me that those who read the word of God and search the scriptures, for precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, there a little. Those are the ones that have been weaned from the milk and drawn from the breast, they have God’s Holy Spirit and understand what they are reading.

But those who have not been weaned from the milk and drawn from the breast can read the same scriptures and will not understand, because they do not have God’s Holy Spirit and they might go, and fall backward, and be broken and snared and taken.

I have given this a lot of thought and have wondered what then can the milk and the breast represent if you must have God’s Holy Spirit to understand His scriptures? What has God given us that does not require the Holy Spirit to understand? Of course, there are a lot of things in the Bible that one can understand without God’s Holy Spirit, but to put together Precept upon Precept, Precept upon Precept; Line upon Line, Line upon Line; Here a little, there a little that can be really understood!!! Only one thing popped out at me, because God gave it! It was the only thing God gave to His people personally by His very mouth! That was the Ten Commandments, given from the top of Mt. Sinai to approximately two million people all at the same time. Scared them so bad that they asked Moses to not let God speak to them anymore lest they die!!! My point is that it does not take God’s Holy Spirit to understand the Ten Commandments so that might be what the Milk and the Breast are!! You keep the Milk and the Breast; God will teach you knowledge and to understand doctrine, as in John 6: 44 and 45.

Joh 6:44 No one can come to Me unless the Father, Who sent Me, draws him; and I will raise him up at the last day.

Joh 6:45 It is written in the prophets, ‘And they shall all be taught by God.’ Therefore, everyone who has heard from the Father, and has learned, comes to Me.

How many people do you know today that keep the Ten Commandments? That is right! Almost none, and if they keep them, they only keep parts of them, the parts they like or the parts that take no effort to keep. But that fourth one, they just shoot themselves in the foot with that one! They want to believe that the Sabbath was changed to Sunday, but it was the Catholic Church that did that, not God! You might want to Read “Rome’s Challenge to the Protestants” written under the authority of Cardinal Gibbons. The Catholic Mirror was the official organ of Cardinal Gibbons and the Papacy in the United States. The article was published in that paper and appeared on September 2, 9, 16, and 23, 1893. You can find the article on the internet.

My article is not to try to convert anyone one way or the other. I want you to “think” about these things. Think about what you think about and what you need to do.

Can “thinking” save this nation? Well maybe if you “think” about the right things. But first, you need to repent of not having thoughts about the right things and ask God’s forgiveness. Our thoughts as we have seen are very powerful. They can be a blessing…or they can be a curse! And I for one believe that this nation is cursed, and we do not have much time left! We have been purposely removed from God by Satan, just as he did before the flood, to the point that we no longer know we are sinning. Just a reminder of what sin is, 1 John 3:4 Everyone who practices sin is also practicing lawlessness, for sin is lawlessness.

Breaking God’s Law is sin. And that is the one thing God gave us that we do not need God’s Holy Spirit to understand. The Ten Commandments!!

And what did Jesus tell us?

Mat 7:23 And then I will confess to them, ‘I never knew you. Depart from Me, you who work lawlessness.’

God did not put us here to perish. He gave us a Law that we can understand and keep and if we keep that Law, it can only bring us blessings! He made it as simple as possible for us. He also gave us free moral agency, to see who would keep His Law and who would not! He will not force anyone!!! It is strictly up to us!

But on the other side of that coin is the curse and we have no excuse for bringing the curse on ourselves and on our nation. It is all about stupid pride and stubbornness. That is why the children of Israel went into captivity and lost their identity. Just because they did not want God telling them what to do!!! And we have not changed one bit!!!! Listen up! God created us! He is our Creator! He holds the patent on us!!! He knows what we think and what we say! We have no right to worship anything or anyone other than the one true God! We must Obey His voice! Or……we perish!!!!!!!!!! But it is our choice!

Psalm 46:10 “Be still and know that I am God! I will be exalted among the nations; I will be exalted in the earth.”

[BIO: Wylie Marshall graduated from the Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas in 1972 with a bachelor’s degree. He was employed for 30 years by a large Chemical Company and worked in the Engineering field as a Project Cost Estimator. After retirement in 2007, he continued to work in the Project Estimating field for several engineering companies and firms in a contracting capacity until 2015. He is a Vietnam veteran and served aboard the USS Richmond K. Turner, DLG-20 which was a “double-ended”guided missile destroyer.He is married to his wonderful wife,he loves playing music with his sons, studying history, and for the last 37 years has had a love for the study of God’s word, and has learned that God’s love is for all of mankind and is without prejudice and man must live by every word that proceeds from the mouth of God. The Old and the New Testaments are God breathed and God created man on this earth to learn of God and His ways, so that one day we could have eternal life in the family of God as spirit beings.]

© 2022 Wylie Marshall – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Wylie Marshall: sirwylecoyote@yahoo.com