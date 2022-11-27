By Rob Pue

There’s certainly no shortage of things that should concern us, and can cause us great anxiety in these days we’re living in. The daily news is never good, and even the usually-reliable alternative media now engages in speculation on doom and gloom predictions, giving us ever more things to worry and fret about.

Yes, we are under God’s judgment and things in our country and the world are definitely in a downward spiral, and the lies and deception of the Godless Leftists have many cowering in fear of the future. I’m here to tell you, no matter what happens, our great God and Savior, Jesus Christ, has promised never to leave us or forsake us. Yes, in this world we will have trials and tribulations, but as His people, we’ve been told NOT to fear. We should listen.

Yes, our actions do create consequences that we must deal with. Many now, are dealing with health concerns — some potentially life-threatening. Many have been forever injured or already killed by the COVID jabs — whether they were coerced into taking them against their will or they did so willingly. Either way, the warnings I, and many others, shouted from the rooftops all along went unheeded and ignored, but now the sad truth is coming out. But, for millions, it’s too late now.

Many now, are also in danger of losing their jobs as more and more businesses are falling prey to the Globalist agenda and the planned economic destruction of the USA. Homelessness in America today is greater than it was during the Great Depression. There are over 100 “tent cities” in Washington DC alone — filled with lost souls who have lost all hope. The same is true in all of our major cities and even our small towns are now scrambling for ways to house and feed the homeless in their areas.

Violent crime is also on the rise nationwide. The vandalism and violence of two years ago by the Marxist BLM and ANTIFA movements has led to unbridled lawlessness in communities large and small across the nation. Even in the ultra-liberal city of San Francisco, a majority of citizens there no longer feel safe and many carry baseball bats, knives, guns, pepper spray or some other form of personal protection, because there is now a 50% chance of being violently attacked when you’re out in public in that city.

Looters in California are now allowed to steal up to $1000 in merchandise of their choice from any store they like. Police won’t even bother to show up to file a report if the theft is under $1000. So now, we have “smash and grab” flash mobs overtaking retail stores — and they do so knowing there will be no punishment for their crimes.

Meanwhile the daily news continues to grow more ominous. The US purposely provoking war with Russia; more evidence that our election system is still rigged with thousands of ballots dumped in for counting — in areas where the Communists needed more so-called “votes” to “win.” With the mid-term elections, Nevada became the first state to pass a constitutional amendment protecting “transgenderism” and child grooming — and making it a crime for anyone to say a word against it.

Biden’s Orwellian so-called “Ministry of Truth” is back in action too. Now that all eyes are elsewhere, the Leftist’s “Disinformation Governance Board” is, once again, back online to silence all political and social dissent.

A few more recent headlines: “Wells Fargo braces for more layoffs as loan volumes collapse 90%.” “Truckers reporting NO diesel fuel.” “Ten-Foot wall put around Federal Reserve Bank in Washington on Sunday.” “Horrified West shudders as German-China-Russia axis begins forming.” “China president orders nation to ‘prepare for war.’” “Dr. Peter McCullough says the number of children suddenly dying is through the roof.” “California, Michigan and Vermont codify abortion rights in their constitutions.” “Recreational marijuana now legal in 22 states.” “US Patent describes ‘toxic mosquito aerial program’ to spread chemical and biological weapons.” “Montana votes to deny medical care for born-alive infants and let them die.”

We live in a wicked world, friends, and it’s getting darker every moment. Let us not forget about the J6 political prisoners still languishing in prison for crimes they didn’t commit — or the thousands of others on the FBI, CIA, DOJ and Homeland Security “hit lists” that have not yet had their front doors kicked in or been attacked by federal agents with guns drawn — for the crime of “wrong-think.” Make no mistake, this IS happening to innocent Christians, conservatives and patriotic Americans every day. It’s just taking some time to get to all those who need to be punished, re-educated and made examples of.

Yes, there’s much to be anxious about. Plenty to keep us busy worrying and fretting. Plenty to take to the Lord in prayer. But now, more than ever, we need to learn to stop focusing on the evil and turn our eyes upon Jesus. Draw close to God and He will draw close to you. Embrace the Holy Spirit and you will find peace. Learn from the words of Jesus in Matthew 6:

“…do not worry about your life, what you will eat [or drink], or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food and the body more than clothing? Look at the birds in the sky; they do not sow or reap, they gather nothing into barns, yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are not you more important than they? Can any of you by worrying add a single moment to your life-span? …But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things will be added unto you. Do not worry about tomorrow; tomorrow will take care of itself. Sufficient for a day is its own evil.”

Indeed, what good does it do for anyone to spend their lives worrying about things that MIGHT happen? Or even to worry about things that have already happened. What’s done is done. In some cases, there is good work you still can do — righteous work you can do — to reverse the evils thrust upon us, and by all means, you should be doing that good work.

But to worry and fret about the wickedness and evil overtaking our land accomplishes nothing. So don’t worry about tomorrow — or what MIGHT or MIGHT NOT happen tomorrow. TODAY has plenty of troubles for you to deal with.

Fear can be paralyzing. It can cause us to hunker down, close our mouths, hide in our closets, and cover our lamps with a bushel basket. This is what the Globalists are counting on. They live to create fear, because fear is one of the best tools they have to control us. Fear also causes us to bury the talents God has given us to invest for the sake of His kingdom. In God’s plan for His people, fear equals failure. Cowardice equals unbelief and evil.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes, fear the Lord and turn away from evil. This will mean health for your flesh and vigor for your bones.” (Proverbs 3:5-8).

Psalm 46:10, “Be still and know that I am God. I will be exalted among the heathen, I will be exalted in the earth.” That may seem impossible in these dark days where the devil seems to win at every turn, but have some faith in your Creator. When things become all too overwhelming for you to cope with, just be still and KNOW that HE is God. He WILL be exalted among the heathen. Can you imagine that day? It’s coming! He WILL be exalted in the earth, and His faithful remnant will be vindicated in His righteous judgment. Every knee will bow — and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord. Imagine Bill Gates, Klous Schwab, Hillary Clinton, Anthony Fauci, Obama, Pelosi, Gavin Newsom, AOC — all kneeling before Almighty God, and confessing with their mouths that Jesus Christ IS Lord.

God’s Word promises that, folks. We need not doubt. Doubt is double-mindedness. Doubt is unbelief. James, chapter one: “My brethren, count it all joy when you fall into various trials…If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God, who gives to all liberally and without reproach, and it will be given to him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for he who doubts is like a wave of the sea, driven and tossed by the wind. For let not that man suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord; he is a double-minded man, unstable in all his ways.”

As God’s remnant few, we have NOT been given a spirit of fear, but of power, of love and a sound mind. (2 Timothy 1:7). Fear is from the enemy and meant to immobilize us, keep us ineffective for the work God has called us to. But God has given us POWER, LOVE and a SOUND MIND. 1 Corinthians 2: “What we have received is not the spirit of the world, but the Spirit who is from God, so that we may understand what God has freely given us. This is what we speak, not in words taught us by human wisdom but in words taught by the Spirit, explaining spiritual realities with Spirit-taught words. The person without the Spirit does not accept the things that come from the Spirit of God, but considers them foolishness, and cannot understand them because they are discerned only through the Spirit.”

Friends, if you’re truly born again, you’re a new creation in Christ and He’s given you His Holy Spirit. The very Spirit of God Himself lives inside you. This is why our world — and our country — is so divided today. Most do not have the Holy Spirit, therefore they CANNOT understand the things the Spirit reveals to God’s children. This is why they think we’re nuts. They see us as fools. It’s not that they don’t want to understand, but rather they CAN’T understand truth. We’re dealing with a spiritual battle here. We’re dealing with things that can only be spiritually discerned. Without the Spirit of God, the lost and perishing are incapable of understanding.

Certainly, some very real, very awful things are going to be happening to all of us. But you know what? We’re going to live through it. It won’t be pleasant. It won’t be pretty. But we’re going to live through it… we’re going to GO through it — and if we’re God’s children, then He will be with us through it all. He’s promised to never leave us or forsake us. So stop being paralyzed by fear. Stop letting it stop you. Step out into the battle, in the midst of the storm and stand up for Christ. Though the world hates you for being a Christ-follower, follow anyway. What’s the worst that could happen? You die? Ecclesiates reminds us that the day of one’s death is better than the day of one’s birth. To live is Christ; to die is gain. So why fear? Why worry?

Philippians 4: “Be anxious for nothing, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and the peace of God, which passes all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.”

Are you feeling helpless and hopeless today? Are you fearful or worried today about all we see coming upon the world, and all we have to deal with in our own personal lives? John chapter 16 can be a wonderful comfort to you, if you take time to read just even that one chapter of Scripture. These are the words of Jesus, and He closes that chapter with this message: “These things I have spoken to you, that in Me you may have peace. In the world, you will have tribulation, but be of good cheer. I have overcome the world.”

People need the Lord. He’s called us to do our best to introduce them to Him. While the rest of the world is paralyzed in fear, each of us should endure the trials we WILL face or are already facing, with courage, boldness and strength. With power, love and sound minds. And don’t forget to thank our Lord for His mercy and grace. Count your blessings. It’s hard to be fearful and filled with worry and anxiety when you’re busy counting your blessings. I think you’ll find that takes a while. May you have HIS peace in your heart — today and always.

