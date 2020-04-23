Dave Daubenmire

A lawless government requires that free-men become criminals.

Even a cursory study of history would give one the feeling that we have been here before. This is a dangerous time for liberty in America.

Let’s put aside the supposed dangers of the invisible Wuhan Flu that is creeping from business to business all across America and take a hard look at the government over-reach that is destroying our nation.

My entire life I have been told that we are a nation of laws and that no one is above the law. Both of those statements no longer ring true with the introduction of a soft martial law quietly imposed on law-abiding American citizens.

Attorney General William Barr recently called it “house arrest” in a rare candid statement from another non-elected public official. Have you ever stopped and considered how many “appointed” public servants were actually manipulating your life?

Who hired Anthony Fauci? Who voted Dr. Birx into office, and where in the name of Thomas Jefferson did they get the authority to destroy the financial lives of literally MILLIONS of law-abiding American citizens?

This debate is not about a virus. It is not even about whether or not it is a wise decision to wear a mask, shelter in place, wash your hands regularly, or socially distance. It is not about how your actions may or may not put a fellow citizen in a life-threatening situation. It is not about whether you love Trump or hate him, whether you support the donkey or the elephant, and it certainly is not about “choosing” which Americans live or die.

No, my friends, it is not about any of the arguments that you will hear in the media, all of which are designed to tweak your emotions. It is neither about how many will die nor my need to protect my fellow citizens. As much as they try to distract you the issue comes down to something as simple as the rule of law.

Does the government have the AUTHORITY to FORCE you to surrender your liberties?

Even today this same government that is so concerned about the “life” of others continues to turn a blind eye to the millions of unborn children whose lives are directly affected by the unhealthy and selfish decisions of their mothers.

Liberty requires risk. As much as do-good policy wonks pretend to have your best interests at heart when they order you to wear seat belts, or helmets when riding a motorcycle, or not suck on a Marlboro in a public setting, the nanny state is constantly restricting your rights under the guise of health and safety.

The irony is throat gagging.

Look folks, no government can guarantee a person’s safety. Risk is the Siamese twin of liberty. You cannot save the one without killing the other. The whole idea of liberty is that we are all free to make individual choices. Hopefully our laws go a long way in mitigating calamity, but there is no such thing as a guarantee of freedom from non-preventative risk.

Drunken driving laws did not eliminate drunken driving, laws against texting and driving did not prevent texting and driving, drug laws did not prevent drug use, and wearing masks did not prevent the spread of a virus. Laws simply PUNISH behavior, not prevent it.

The issue is not whether the draconian efforts to stop the spread of the virus is a good thing, but rather, does the government have the AUTHORITY to DEMAND the people comply. We are seeing citizens being arrested for simply violating a health order, even if there is no evidence that that person even HAD, let alone SPREAD, the virus to someone else.

What do we do when the government DEMANDS that you take a vaccine? Do they have the AUTHORITY to demand you inject that concoction into your arm? What if you can’t travel, or work, or leave your home without one? Whatever happened to MY BODY MY CHOICE? Are citizens required to obey such a clearly un-Constitutional order?

How about if the government decides that old people are spreading the disease? What if they demand all medication withheld from people over 60? Are we to follow that edict as well? Do we sacrifice Grandpa because some government hack determines it is the “right” thing to do?

It grieves me to see how few people are really able to think critically. I guess they called us sheep for a reason. In several states the sacred vote of the people is now being done by mail.

Forcing someone to “do the right thing” sounds like a good thing until we realize that not everyone operates off of the same set of values. The lunatic Governor of Michigan thinks Planned Parenthood is making America great, while going to church is a health risk. Values matter. That’s why we need laws.

The Constitution of the United States does not grant anyone rights. The Constitution clearly spells out the limitations specially used to chain down the AUTHORITY of government. “Congress shall make no law” is a harness on Congress, not a bounce-pass to the courts. Enumerated powers are restrictions on wanna-be tyrants masquerading as government officials.

Choosing between the death of innocent victims and the death of liberty is a Hobson’s choice. Liberty is risky. Freedom has consequences.

When it is all said and done the greatest tragedy of this whole escapade will be the realization of how willingly Americans bowed their knees to unlawful government.

“Good people do not need laws to tell them to act responsibly, while bad people will find a way around the laws.” Plato

The American government is lawless and no one seems to care. There is no nice way to say it.

What do you think we should do about that? “Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.”

© 2020 NWV – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Dave Daubenmire: ptsalt@gmail.com