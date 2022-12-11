By Pastor Roger Anghis

December 11, 2022

In my opinion, the last bit of sanity that America witnessed was during the JFK administration. Not that I’m a Democrat, as I once was, but because I have seen a massive shift from a God-fearing nation to a nation that wants nothing to do with God. Mistake. Big mistake. Anyone who has read my columns for any period of time knows that I believe beyond a shadow of a doubt that America was founded and made the greatest nation the world has ever seen because the Founders established our nation on God’s principles. They firmly believed what David wrote in Psalms 33:12 Blessed is the nation whose God is the LORD; and the people whom he hath chosen for his own inheritance. You can deny that fact till hell freezes over but facts are facts.

John Adams stated “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” His reference to ‘religious’ was a direct reference to Christianity. Remember there were 56 signers to the Declaration of Independence and 28 of them were ministers. Adams also mentioned his belief of how important adherence to Christian principles were to maintaining a decent society: “Without religion, this world would be something not fit to be mentioned in polite company: I mean hell.”

The character of a man was of upmost importance when it came to placing a person in a position of authority. This is confirmed by comments made by Samuel Adams: “Nothing is more essential to the establishment of manners in a State than that all persons employed in places of power and trust be men of unexceptional characters. The public cannot be too curious concerning the character of public men.” He confirmed this with this comment: “Religion and good morals are the only solid foundation of public liberty and happiness.” You have to ask yourself if our Founders believed that America was to be governed by anyone but Americans with American values. We have a political party that is doing all it can to bring America into a global society that is governed not by Americans but buy a global elite. Sam Adams gave us a warning: “The liberties of our country, the freedom of our Constitution, are worth defending at all hazards; and it is our duty to defend them against all attacks. It will bring an everlasting mark of infamy on the present generation, enlightened as it is, if we should suffer them to be wrested from us by violence without a struggle, or to be cheated out of them by the artifices of false and designing men.”

We are seeing this great nation slip away daily. Our elections are rife with fraud and the Republicans just kick the can down the road saying well solve that problem next election and the next election is even worse. I stand with Patrick Henry when he said: “Should I keep back my opinions at such a time, through fear of giving offense, I should consider myself as guilty of treason towards my country, and of an act of disloyalty toward the Majesty of Heaven, which I revere above all earthly kings…” I have not been quiet about what is happening. I’ve written letters to whom I believe need to be addressed about how the America people feel about having their country taken from them. A good friend of mine, Pastor Garret Lear, was famous for saying “I want my country back for I surely didn’t give it away!”

I have written recently about the ungodly World Economic Forum that has decided that it needs to run the world and believes that there are about seven billion “useless eaters” on the planet that need to be removed. Democrats have been pushing God out of American life since 1962. Taking prayer out of schools, then Bibles, the Ten Commandments, nativity scenes removed from public display on public buildings. In 2006 Nancy Pelosi stated: “We don’t need God anymore: you have us Democrats.” And now the Democrats are embracing the policies of the World Economic Forum (WEF) that have stated that by 2030 ‘you’ll own nothing and be happy.’

I’m sure that most of you have heard about the food shortages around the world. Well, the dirtbag that runs the WEF is the one behind it. The World Economic Forum (WEF) wants to drastically reduce the world’s population via orchestrated food shortages across the globe, which they will blame on ‘global warming.’

This coordinated attack on the world’s food supply was ramped up this week when the government of Germany ordered farmers to drastically reduce their use of fertilizers in an effort to comply with WEF’s agenda.

Last week the Dutch government, also acting under the orders of the WEF, shut down 3,000 farms to comply with the Klaus Schwab’s global warming goals.[1]

Notice they are still pushing the fake ‘climate change’. The only problem there is the Earth’s temperature has increased in the last 26 years: There is no statistically significant warming trend since November of 1996 in monthly surface temperature records compiled at the University of East Anglia. Do we now understand why there’s been no change in fourteen and a half years?

If you read the news stories surrounding a recent paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences by Boston University’s Robert Kaufmann and three colleagues, you’d say yes, indeed. It’s China’s fault. By dramatically increasing their combustion of coal, they have increased the concentration of fine particles in the atmosphere called sulphate aerosols, which reflect away solar radiation, countering the warming that should be occurring from increasing atmospheric carbon dioxide.[2]

The WEF not only want to starve people to death they demand to control everything we do. They have already decided which industries need to shut down and have begun the process of facilitating that. Some economists think the solution is to reengineer our economies completely. They make the case that what we should really be doing is weaning ourselves from the addiction to growth and shifting to a post-growth economy (later defined as liquidation of various industries. Instead of growing, WEF wants us to focus on what we “really need” (according to WEF) things like renewable energy, healthcare, and public transportation. To do that, economists think that rich countries should do something like guarantee living wages.[3]



Our means of transportation will be under the WEFs control as well: Under the guise of “going green” the WEF is pushing to eliminate private vehicle ownership altogether, claiming this is an effective way to reduce global reliance on critical metals.[4] Bill Gates is up to his eyebrows in the WEF. He has just received a patent that give him “exclusive rights” to computerize the human body and use them as local wireless networks. Which really should be science fiction, if you stop to think about it. Did anybody consult you about whether you are willing to hand over to Bill Gates the exclusive rights to your body?

Civil liberties groups have expressed outrage over Gates’s move to patent the human body. “Body parts, in this case skin, should not be in any way patentable,” said Jim Thomas of the ETC group, which monitors developments in technology. “There are big questions here about whether individuals will be able to refuse this technology if it is used in, for example, tracking devices.”

Klaus Schwab’s right hand man, Yuval Noah Harari, says there is no question that individuals will have no say whatsoever about refusing this technology . According to Harari, “The designer of life will no longer be god, the WEF are going to be the designers of the future of life .”[5] Remember that the WEF is serious about what they call the Great Reset. Klaus stated during the so-called pandemic: “The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world.”

This is the path we are on and this is only scratching the surface of what it will be like. The Holocaust will look like a cakewalk compared to what we will be forced to go through. As I have said many times, I do not believe that America will fall while the church is still here. For those of us who know Jesus, we will be taken out before this happens. I believe that our enemy, satan, is trying to speed things up. But he can’t. That doesn’t mean we don’t have to fight. Scripture says to no grow weary in well doing. We fight until we go home individually or until He takes us all out but fight, we must.

