February 20, 2022

One of the things that I have noticed since I have begun to study the politics of America is the severe downgrade of the quality of character in the people we send to Washington to ‘represent’ us. They are all sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States and should always put America and the American people first. Most of the people that are in Washington do very little of either and mock the ones that do.

Most people pay no attention to what these elected officials do until what they’ve done affects their pocketbook. Usually, by then it’s too late. The damage is done and in Washington, it is very hard to undo anything. Ronald Reagan once said that the closest thing to eternal life on earth is a government program. To prove his point there was a half-cent tax that was implemented to pay the debt of WW I. That debt has long been paid but the tax is still there.

When we had elected officials that followed the Constitution our nation flourished. Now we have politicians that look out more for themselves ignoring their oath of office and the principles of the Constitution. A conversation between Representative Pete Stark (D) of California and a voter at a town hall meeting asked about government overreach concerning the failed Obamacare bill: “I think that there are very few constitutional limits that would prevent the federal government from rules that could affect your private life. The basis for that would be how would it affect other people.”

After the questioner asks what possible constitutional limits there are, then, if Obamacare can pass constitutional muster, Stark replies: “The federal government yes, can do most anything in this country.”

The questioner, outraged: “You, sir, and people like you are destroying this nation.”

Stark, smirking: “And I guess you’re here to save it. And that makes me very uncomfortable.”[1] What this member of the Democrat Party was insinuating was that the federal government had the right to govern every individual as it pleases them but our Constitution put serious restraints on the federal government because we have a representative government and that government only has the power that We the People give it. Patrick Henry stated: “The Constitution is not an instrument for the government to restrain the people, it is an instrument for the people to restrain the government – lest it come to dominate our lives and interests.” All this demanding that we get the ‘jab’ is, for all intents and purposes, bull! They do not have the constitutional authority to do it but if we let them they will go as far as they want.

We the people must stand up to this type of tyranny if we want to stay free. Look at Australia. People who exercise their right to determine what is put in their bodies are being arrested and put in internment camps. Their guns were taken away from them years ago. They have no form of defense so the government does what it wants. That is what the Democrats want to do here. They demand total control over our lives. Right now there are too many people that can and will stand up and say No! and can back it up with firepower. Thomas Jefferson stated: “What country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms.” I never want to see us get to the point where bloodshed is required but at the same time, I will not stand by and let the government dictate how I can live, where I can work, IF I can work, and what I have to do, healthwise, to keep them happy. That is not their job. Their number one job is to protect America and they are failing at that miserably.

When it comes to the Second Amendment there are members of Congress that don’t feel that we should support it and they want to eliminate it. The only reason is then they can do what they want just like the government is doing in Australia and what Hitler did in Germany in the 1930s. There are around 320 million guns in America that they know of. I think it is more around 500 million. Nations won’t attack American soil because they know that just the hunters in four states would constitute the largest standing army in the world. Not all gun owners hunt. Let that sink in.

Many members of Congress, virtually all of them Democrats, say that the Second Amendment is only for the militia, not the individual. This just shows the ignorance of these people concerning the great history of America. But that is what they want, an ignorant populace that is unaware of the rights that are being taken from them. Samuel Adams made a statement concerning the individual owning a gun: “The Constitution shall never be construed… to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” Richard Henry Lee a Founding Father, jurist, and member of the Continental Congress declared: “To preserve liberty, it is essential that the whole body of people always possess arms, and be taught alike, especially when young, how to use them…” It is hard to understand today’s politicians that feel that it is perfectly acceptable to just throw away a provision of our Constitution that is actually the glue that holds it all together. In my humble opinion that is exactly why they want to eliminate it.

If we allow this to happen, America is gone. I believe that there are too many that have and will continue to refuse to see this happen. We just need a leader that has the guts to stand up against the embedded tyranny. This is still God’s nation and as long as He has one person willing to take that stand, we will see America saved from the clutches of the enemy. Courage is contagious. One man with it will stiffen the spines of many others.

