By Pastor Roger Anghis

February 27, 2022

The biggest problem I see in America today is the elected officials that do everything they can to override the Constitution. The Democrats have tried to pass laws that would take the right of the States to govern their elections and put it into the hands of the federal government. What this is doing is centralizing all power into Washington. Thomas Jefferson warned of the results of this when he stated: “When all government, domestic and foreign, in little as in great things, shall be drawn to Washington as the center of all power, it will render powerless the checks provided of one government on another.” We can see that being the result of the Democrat’s voting bill.

I’m not sure that this bill would survive the courts but Democrats don’t pay much attention to courts. After Biden lost his mandate for federal employees he told the departments to enforce the mandate anyway. These are not just unconstitutional directives from the White House they are forcing a person to choose between his right to determine what goes into his/her body or being able to feed his/her family. Noah Webster warned the government that we have a constitutional recourse for an action of this nature taken by the government: “The supreme power in America cannot enforce unjust laws by the sword; because the whole body of the people are armed, and constitute a force superior to any band of regular troops that can be, on any pretense, raised in the United States.” The Founders believed that the individual person had rights that government could not take away. Under British rule, they had privileges, not rights. The Crown could do whatever it wanted.

Our modern-day politicians have gotten to the point where they believe we are their subjects, not their employers. The politicians are supported by the mainstream media. One MSNBC host, Melissa Harris-Perry, stuck her foot in her mouth and in an attempt to increase spending on education backed up the communist notion Hillary wrote about in It Takes A Village and the is children belong to the state, not their parents. Her comment: “We have to break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents, or kids belong to their families, and recognize that kids belong to whole communities,” Harris-Perry said in the ad. “Once we recognize it’s everybody’s responsibility and not just the households, then we start making better investments.” [1] Democrats have been running the ‘education system’ for decades, which is why we have indoctrinated children instead of educated children. Our elected officials on both sides of the aisle don’t seem to want to do anything about this problem. The last available edition of the Nation’s Report Card, released in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, showed that only 37% of grade 12 students could be considered proficient readers, according to the Department of Education’s standard.

Now, a teacher at Patterson High School in Baltimore has informed a local news outlet that 77% of students there were reading at an elementary or even kindergarten level, indicating that the nation may see a precipitous drop in the reports for 2020 and 2021.[2]

Baltimore is as blue as you can get but in a very red state, we see a similar problem: A Texas Education Agency assessment for spring 2021 found that 36% of students in fourth grade met grade-level reading standards, while 45% of eighth-grade students met grade-level standards for reading. The agency said the numbers represented a decline from previous years.[3]

California, with some of the worst leadership in the country, suffer even worse: Students in California fared no better. The number of students who were reading above grade standard declined from 26% in 2019 to 21% in 2021, while the percentage of students near grade standards increased from 43% to 56%.[4]

Where are the politicians looking out for the future of our nation by ensuring that we have a well-educated generation? They are paying attention to the needs of their political donors. Notice all the great stock picks that Nancy Pelosi has had when she controls the legislation of the companies that fund her.

In a letter to Joseph Warren, Samuel Adams warned: “It is not possible that any state should long remain free, where Virtue is not supremely honored.” There is very little virtue in modern politics at the state level and especially in Washington. There is greed for money and greed for power. We have to resist these intrusions into our lives and our government. Ronald Reagan once said: “Recognize that government invasion of public power is eventually an assault upon your own business. If some among you fear taking a stand because you are afraid of reprisals from customers, clients, or even government, recognize that you are just feeding the crocodile hoping he’ll eat you last.” This invasion is exactly what the Democrats are attempting.

We have allowed unscrupulous men and women to take over our government. We’ve allowed it and it is ‘we’ that must stop it. We did it with votes and we must undo it with votes. If we don’t it will take much more violent means but our nation is worth it. The future for our children is worth it. Thomas Paine made this now-famous comment: “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of his country; but he that stands it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman.” And he also stated: “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace.” I want my children and grandchildren to live in the peace I grew up in. We must do what we must do and with God’s help, we will.

A final quote from Ronald Reagan: “Above all, we must realize that no arsenal, or no weapon in the arsenals of the world, is so formidable as the will and moral courage of free men and women. It is a weapon our adversaries in today’s world do not have.”

