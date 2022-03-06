By Roger Anghis

March 6, 2022

I have not seen a democrat since JFK worthy of a vote from the American people. Lyndon Baines Johnson was a racist POC and escalated the Viet Nam war for, I believe, his personal benefit. Jimmy Carter hated Israel and was not capable of understanding how an economy works, not that any democrat that I have seen does. Clinton was and is a lowlife womanizer, Obama wasn’t even eligible to be president because both parents have to be citizens at the time of his birth and his father never became a citizen. This fact was not challenged by the democrats for obvious reasons but the Republicans didn’t challenge it either.

The character of our elected officials has become worse and worse over the last hundred years. Woodrow Wilson was a racist and re-segregated our military which had been integrated since the Civil War. FDR tried to nationalize everything and kept us in the Great Depression for ten years longer than we should have been because of his ineffective economic policies of tax and spend. Biden actually believes we can spend our way out of debt. He stated so during the last economic recession that started in 2008. That quote has been mysteriously scrubbed for the net.

In the modern era, we have primarily democrats that have exhibited the worst character that I have ever seen. The former governor of New York during the COVID attack actually put COVID-infected people in nursing homes with the most vulnerable people, the elderly with underlying conditions, and we ended up with massive deaths. To do what Cuomo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf[1] did should be a crime but because they are Democrats, they got off scot-free.[2] About one-third of all COVID deaths happened in nursing homes.[3] In a nation of laws, this should not happen. In a nation run by a dictator, this is normal.

The vast majority of these infractions are by members of the Democrat Party but there is little to no opposition from Republicans, they are just as guilty. They have threatened to ‘investigate’ this kind of stuff if they get the majority back in 2022 but they had the majority in 2016 and did nothing about the fake sassier, the deleted 20,000 emails, the foreign funding of Hillary’s campaign, John Kerry’s secret negotiations with Iran in violation of the Logan Act, and they didn’t do squat about Hunter Biden’s dealings with Ukraine, the Communist Chinese Party, and all the other things he’s been involved with. I have little faith that the present members of the Republican party will do anything about any of this when they get back in power.

The mandates that have been put into place by Biden are not legal. They violate the Constitution and even override the Nuremberg Code of forcing medical procedures on people without their consent. Not many Republicans are opposing these overreaches. Unless we replace the vast majority of the people in Congress, we will not see the action we need to turn all of this around. The Democrats have gone full-blown communist and the Republicans are full of RINOs, Lindsey Graham, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, just to name a few and not many of the rest have the backbone to oppose the Democrats.

My only hope is there are a handful of trustworthy prophets that have called the last couple of years to a tee. And they say that God is going to do a reset, not the Democrats. His reset will set this nation back on track. He is not done with America. They have also declared that those that have worked to steal the election, and it was stolen, will be exposed and brought down. All the corruption that has been exposed will be brought to light and the party behind it will be decimated.

When Trump took out the ISIS leader al-baghdadi Nacy Pelosi had a fit because Trump didn’t notify congressional leadership of the raid. There might have been a real good reason for that like al-baghdadi being tipped off of the raid. Remember John Kerry’s daughter is married to a muslim. Well, the fake president Biden takes out a top ISIS leader al-Qurayshi in Syria and it turns out that the top congressional leadership was not informed of that raid either. I guess we should be expecting an apology from Pelosi real soon. Don’t hold your breath on that one.

As I mentioned a few paragraphs ago John Kerry’s negotiations with Iran without the approval of Trump was a violation of the Logan Act. Kerry, in my opinion, has been a traitor to America since the Viet Nam War. His involvement with the dirtbag George Soros is another indication he’s a traitor. In an article from August of 2015 concerning the Iranian nuclear deal he negotiated we see this: Kerry’s family connection to Iran is no secret, and in the melting pot that is the United States, it is not entirely surprising. What is significant is that as part of the wedding preparations, Kerry went to a dinner party hosted by George Soros at his Manhattan penthouse. He undoubtedly met the best man Mahdi Zarif, and also met his father, Mohammad Javad Zarif, current Iranian Foreign Minister, who acted as the chief negotiator during nuclear talks, across the table from Kerry. This revelation was made by former Congressman Allen West on his website on July 28.

On Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry “strongly rejected” the claim, calling it a “sheer lie and ‘news fabrication,” as reported by Fars News Agency. “Some media outlets that lack credit [sic] fabricate such news in pursuit of special objectives, including finding more viewer [sic],” the foreign ministry claimed.

Though no formal accusations have been made, neither have any inquiries or investigations been conducted. The accusation and the refutation stand on their own merits. Kerry’s close family connection was not mentioned in his confirmation hearings before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.[4]

It is time we started sending people to Washington who love America not our enemies. 2022 would be a good time to start.

