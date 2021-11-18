By Frosty Wooldridge

November 18, 2021

As the U.S. Border Patrol reports in November, Joe Biden invited 2,000,000 (million) illegal border jumpers into the United States in 2021. They walked, ran and/or swam across our southern border on an average of 200,000 monthly. During that time, Biden has airlifted, bussed, and Uber’ed those two million people into cities and communities across America.

All in violation of Article IV, Section 4 of the United States Constitution.

He invited them into the USA from the moment he took office on January 20, 2021. American taxpayers have paid out countless billions of dollars to house, feed, medicate, transport, clothe and educate them and their children. Biden has broken more laws and violated his oath of office more than any president in modern history…except Barack Obama and his crew of cronies.

As December advances upon us, caravans of tens of thousands make their way toward our borders. Additionally, thousands of pregnant women make their way toward our country in order to drop their baby onto our soil for instant citizenship and welfare for the next 18 years. All on your hard-earned taxpayer dollars!

Additionally, visa overstays into the thousands continue their onslaught of our country. All of them either work off the books or engage EBT and welfare to further their grip on America’s taxpaying citizens.

Biden also airlifted 120,000 Afghanistan refugees into our country in 2021. We are being forced to take care of them via welfare, housing, food and transportation.

But what if another 2,000,000 illegal border jumpers reach our country with Biden’s endless invitation in 2022?

If Biden continues to invite the third world into America, they will happily come to America on your dime…or should I say your millions of dollars?

But what else will that mean to you and to our country?

First of all, those illegals will work for lower wages, if they work at all, as they flood the labor market. Illegal employers are happy to make more profits while you pay the bills. That means our working poor will find themselves out on the streets to join the already 540,000 homeless in our country. It means our soup kitchens won’t be able to feed those kinds of numbers into the millions.

Second, with those border jumpers, you’ve got enormous amounts of drugs crossing the border with them. Last year, over 100,000 Americans died of drug overdoses? What do you think will happen in 2022 with another 2,000,000 border jumpers and commensurate drug mules bringing in heroin, meth, ecstasy, fentanyl and God only knows what other drugs they’ve dreamed up for our kids? Think of the billions of dollars exiting our country and billions spent on drug rehabilitation! We’re being financially bled to death by Biden.

Third, when you import third world people, you import “crime as a way of life” with them. You import shoplifters by the millions. Presently, Americans pay the difference in $52 billion worth of goods shoplifted annually in the USA. We’re talking gangs of shoplifters snatching food, clothing and everything else from grocery-drug stores across this country.

Fourth, we’re seeing our cities devolve into third world ghettoes. Just one look at Chicago’s daily nightmare of shootings, schools trashed, and hospitals overrun shows you the direct result of endless third world immigration. Mayor Lori Lightfoot stands eyeball deep in problems that she can’t solve, won’t solve and isn’t smart enough to solve. Given enough time and enough crime, Chicago and other cities like St. Louis will see an exit of the contributing and law-abiding citizens, much like the fall of Detroit, Michigan. Chicago will fall into anarchy, riots and loss of responsible citizens. In the end, it means we cannot solve our own problems.

Fifth, by allowing millions of illegals, Biden invites degradation of American citizenship to criminal-ship. That’s right! Did you notice that Kyle Rittenhouse’s only crime was self-defense, but BLM and Antifa burned down $2 billion in cars, homes, buildings and streets? Not a single one of them reached prison in those cities. In reality, the mayors and governors of those states should be standing trial.

Sixth, those third world people will send their kids to your schools without language abilities and intellectual abilities, but they will bring criminal abilities. As a teacher in the inner city myself, I watched entire classrooms turned to bullying, fights, racial conflict, language conflict…and guess what, there are no solutions.

Finally, Biden’s breaking the “Rule of Law” himself, sets a precedent of supported lawlessness. The mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Seattle and others all supported the riots last summer by doing NOTHING to stop them. Even VP Kamala Harris supported BLM’s rioting and started a fund to bail them out of jail. Biden invites more of the same. What do you think will come happen with another 2,000,000 border jumpers in 2022? What about another 2,000,000 of them in 2023? Into 2024?

At some point, if Biden is allowed to invite millions upon millions of illegal third world refugees, do you think anyone will be able to come up with solutions? Can we change that many people into educated, viable and contributing ‘citizens’? Can we build enough housing and infrastructure?

Will we survive this “invited invasion” of our country by the president of the United States? And why, pray tell, are 535 Congressional critters standing by…doing absolutely nothing? Is it possible that they all want to see this country go down in flames…and on purpose?

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

