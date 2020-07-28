A.M. Byrd

George Orwell is credited with the quote, “In a time of universal deceit, telling the Truth is a revolutionary act”, but the consensus is, it is unknown who actually said it. It really doesn’t matter; the fact is, it’s true. We are now experiencing that Truth, in it’s absolute fullness. First, some of my observations and opinions, then, some incredibly unsettling information. Please bear with me.

What IF everything you hear in the multi-faceted, snake haired Medusa media (TV, print, socially acceptable online content, etc) is nothing more than complete garbage; finely tuned, beguilingly styled provocative propaganda, exquisitely designed specifically to condition and manipulate the world population’s psyche. What IF there really WAS an elitist cabal that decided (long ago) that it didn’t like slavery being eradicated from the shores of the world’s most daring group of humans to ever form a national government, for the sole purpose of giving FREEDOM from tyranny to a country of people, so that The People could prosper and reach the heights God had said He wanted for His creation?

What IF the Adversary, Satan, took human form(s) to continue his wicked purposes of dividing Humans from their creator? With all the tricks he amassed in his bag, it wouldn’t be hard. Man fell under the mesmeric seduction of being “gods” themselves…and man fell HARD by the lust in his heart for superiority over the authority of God. It hasn’t gotten any better with the advancement of our so-called sophisticated civilization. Indeed, it’s gotten much, MUCH worse.

We are currently living in a time of complete emotional anarchy, brought to the “common people” by the unimaginable wickedness of unrepentant degenerate ‘leaders’ and financial manipulators who have taken up residence in the loftiest places on the planet…villas, estates, resorts, private islands, the rarefied air of the uber rich dwelling places; the most completely decadent form of human flesh the world has ever known, Nero and Caligula be damned. I used to think that prolific debauchery was a thing of ancient history…I was profoundly wrong. Even the complete absence of moral behavior in the ancient Greek, Roman and Bedouin worlds cannot compete with the unparalleled depravity of the current mutant livestock that currently inhabit the world’s finest mansions. Hedonism barely begins to describe the depths of their perversions. Dante failed to write about the deeper reaches of The Inferno, where these vulgar miscreants spring forth from. I think one of the doorways to this pit was found on Epstein’s island pedo-farm. We all know who visited there more than once.

Money = power = control. It’s just that simple. Human beings who believe they have self elevated themselves into the stratosphere of absolute power, have done so without the slightest restriction of any sort of conscience, whatsoever. None. Nil. Niente mai. They may have the human form, but they are utterly bereft of a human spirit or soul. They are given over to the Darkness completely and irrevocably. Sadistically so, it seems. They are collectively the embodiment of Geothe’s Faust…and they mean to destroy as many of us as they possibly can for their Utopian dialectic FANTASY, where they regain their godlike positions in Mount Olympus and fancy us as nothing more than tools, resources, assets, to PRODUCE for their enjoyment, whatever that may happen to be on any given day, or night.

What IF the ‘human beings’ I am alluding to are ones that you have heard their names, over and over and over again, in hundreds of articles, columns, reports and expose’ for years now? What IF you have become so used to seeing the same old report’s, time after time, that you have become inured to the vast meaning of their fiendish villainy? What IF you have become so desensitized to the horror of the Powerful and their designs for the rest of us, that it’s nothing more than white noise to you at this point?

The past 4 years has been a nightmare for a lot of us. We could see the handwriting on the wall for decades, but all our outrage and screaming from the mountain tops didn’t accomplish a single thing…and now we are all staring down the barrel of the Communist Gun, pointed right between our eyes. McCarthy was right, and no one listened.

When the fraud named Barack Hussein Obama announced for the 2008 election, in which a president would be elected, I bought a book. It was by James R. Corsi, PhD, titled “The Obama Nation”. I knew it was a play on words, but I could not put it down. I read it in 36 hours. (I know, that’s slow to some people). Immediately I started doing some digging into Barry’s past. Then I started sharing the information with neighbors and friends. I got the usual remarks; racist, partisan, conspiracy nut; but I was unmovable on the fact that he was a Manchurian, and I didn’t give a flying crap about his color or lack thereof!! He was a fraud; he was not eligible; he was a litmus test as to how far the Powers That Be could push us, before WE slammed on the brakes, defending our nation and our blood-won freedoms. The Corporate Industrial Complex put that beast in the White House and our nation was doomed. 7 years later the same International Corporate Complex put forth the candidate that would seal the deal on the long desired, long advertised, long and incrementally built organization of individual power players to finally bring their deep state “New World Order” out from the shadows and into the bright sunlight for all to see and worship; and if you didn’t fall on your face and worship these flesh encased demons of Darkness, your name would be eradicated forever from the knowledge of men. Extraordinary Rendition??? You better believe it. They have no soul and no hesitation to destroy anything that stands in their way. G.H.W. Bush TOLD us that was what “They” wanted for the world…DOES IT GET ANY PLAINER???

As punishment for our resistance to and rejection of their Queen of the Sewer Dwellers, over the past 4 years now, they have been beating us with whips of propaganda, chains of political dysfunction and mischief, a roller coaster of financial fluctuations, and finally a hybrid, genetically manipulated triune virus that exists NOWHERE in nature. Their new sign of ownership and submission is a not a cattle brand; it’s a mask.

A mask not unlike the one The Imperial “They” all wear. They are NOT what they seem: they are far, FAR worse. Now we’ll get to it.

The barely human malevolent horror monster who financed the Usurper’s rise to the White House, is George Soros. He is nothing short of unambiguously diabolical; he has stated conclusively and repetitiously that he wants to destroy the United States because it stands in the way of a universal, single planetary government…a Marxist Socialist/Communist government. He (and others) pay for it’s implementation, no matter how they have to do it and how many people have to die to achieve it. He was an informant to the Nazi’s on Jewish residences/citizens in his youth; he therefore assisted in the culling of the Jewish people. Racist? Absolutely, 100%. Oh, and he’s WHITE!

He funds most of, if not all, the anarchist, radical leftist, Marxist socialist groups you see on your TV’s everywhere in the news (more conditioning)…He does it while keeping his hands “clean”. I will quote from a remarkable article I read just days ago at Neon Revolt:

“…Soros has been in the business of disrupting governments and nations for some time now. There have been a number of color revolutions around the world, and many of them have been both directly and indirectly funded by George Soros – which means, they’ve been funded by taxpayer dollars.

How does this work? Well, Soros, through his NGO, the Open Society Foundation, will take funds in, and then donate those funds to other radical leftist/neo-Marxist funds and activist groups. In truth, the term “color revolution” might be too limiting for what Soros funds these days. When the term is invoked, we might think of more “traditional” color revolutions such as Georgia’s Rose Revolution, or Serbia’s Bulldozer Revolution, where Soros ousted then-president Slobodan Milosevic by funding “pro-Democracy groups” (hint: they’re always “pro-Democracy” when it comes to Soros, and yes, that’s code for Commie queef grease) but the flow of money extends well beyond just opportunistically funding groups during times of chaos to cause the maximum amount of social chaos.”

Kelly Riddel, another extraordinary journalist wrote in the Washington Times in 2015, in reference to the Ferguson shooting of Michael Brown (“hands up don’t shoot”) “There’s a solitary man at the financial center of the Ferguson protest movement….it’s liberal billionaire George Soros, who has built a business empire that dominates across the ocean in Europe while forging a political machine powered by nonprofit foundations that impacts American politics and policy, not unlike what he did with MoveOn.org.

“Mr. Soros spurred the Ferguson protest movement through years of funding and mobilizing groups across the U.S., according to interviews with key players and financial records reviewed by The Washington Times. In all, Mr. Soros gave at least $33 million in one year to support already-established groups that emboldened the grass-roots, on-the-ground activists in Ferguson, according to the most recent tax filings of his nonprofit Open Society Foundations.

“The financial tether from Mr. Soros to the activist groups gave rise to a combustible protest movement that transformed a one-day criminal event in Missouri into a 24-hour-a-day national cause celebre.

“Our DNA includes a belief that having people participate in government is indispensable to living in a more just, inclusive, democratic society,” said Kenneth Zimmerman, director of Mr. Soros‘ Open Society Foundations’ U.S. programs, in an interview with The Washington Times. “Helping groups combine policy, research [and] data collection with community organizing feels very much the way our society becomes more accountable. (personal insert: my opinion? HORSE PUKEY)

“The plethora of organizations involved not only shared Mr. Soros‘ funding, but they also fed off each other, using content and buzzwords developed by one organization on another’s website, referencing each other’s news columns and by creating a social media echo chamber of Facebook “likes” and Twitter hashtags that dominated the mainstream media and personal online newsfeeds.

“Buses of activists from the Samuel Dewitt Proctor Conference in Chicago; from the Drug Policy Alliance, Make the Road New York and Equal Justice USA from New York; from Sojourners, the Advancement Project and Center for Community Change in Washington; and networks from the Gamaliel Foundation — all funded in part by Mr. Soros.” (all emphasis are mine)

This sickening wickedness is done through non-profits, which gives the groups tax exempt status…while YOU pay for the damage it does to your nation, your cities, your neighborhoods and your way of life. Are you sick of it yet? No?? because it gets even worse.

Where did the Usurper start out?? Alongside other notable Communists such as Frank Marshall Davis and domestic terrorist social anarchists, William Ayers and Bernadette Dorhn. Again from the above linked article, “…it should be noted that The Gamaliel Foundation, which is described as a “net-work of grassroots and interracial organizations,” is not only funded by George Soros, it was the Foundation where President Barack Obama began his career as a “community organizer” in Chicago.”

I sincerely urge you to go to this site and read about the deep rabbit hole of the Gamaliel Foundation. If you want to know how the Jesuit Catholics have wormed their way into the deep state of Washington DC’s hideous nefariousness, you can find it here; it will make you want to vomit. Oh and by the way, save your hate mail. I don’t read crap from those of you who adhere to the heresy of the Jesuits, or people who follow like blind sheep behind those soothsaying imposters of the faith that God warned me about, calling them seducers and sorcerers. WHAT IF you are wrong about everything??? Those of you who profess faith in Christ and belief in the Scriptures, need to read Matthew 24, 2 Thessalonians and Revelation a lot more. In the end times a decline into madness will arise from the “fullness of deception” that takes place on this earth. Everything will be corrupted…including the churches!!

This video is long (1hr 18mins) but will begin to open your eyes to the fact that everything you see and hear is complete BS, from The Powers That Be: from the sewers of Hollywood to the halls of Congress to the network stages where the actors become “news anchors”. They have an agenda and that agenda is to confine and control YOU! You are already wearing their masks like good little robots who dare not question a damn thing they say! They’re the experts you say? Yes. Experts at mind control, psychological reconditioning and behavior modification! They are moving right now to eliminate your snug little enclaves of suburbia, because “IT’S RACIST”. Doubt me? read the linked article above (confine and control YOU).

I don’t want to leave out the repulsively hideous William Gates, either. His absolute intention is to vaccinate every breathing human being on this planet. He’ll make gazillions, as he is a stake holder in several vaccine patents (along with Dr. Tony “the Twerp” Fauci, the lying Dr. Redfield, and Birx the Scarf Lady), the NIH, the UN and some other rather dubious “non-profits”. I want to know what is REALLY in those vaccines! Gates doesn’t have a very good record at this game. In fact, the vaccines he promotes and pays people for “taking” (sometimes involuntarily) end up causing ‘unforeseen’ negative consequences for the vaccine receivers.

For instance, “In December 2012, in the small village of Gouro, Chad, Africa, situated on the edge of the Sahara Desert, five hundred children were locked into their school and threatened that if they did not agree to being force-vaccinated with a meningitis A vaccine, they would receive no further education. These children were vaccinated without their parents’ knowledge. This vaccine was an unlicensed product still going through the third and fourth phases of testing.

Within hours, 106 children began to suffer from headaches, vomiting, severe uncontrollable convulsions and paralysis. The childrens wait for a doctor began. They had to wait one full week for a doctor to arrive while the team of vaccinators proceeded to vaccinate others in the village. When the doctor finally came, he could do nothing for the children. The team of vaccinators, upon seeing what had happened, fled the village in fear.

The original report was written in a small, local newspaper called La Voix. The newspaper stated that forty children were finally transferred to a hospital in Faya and later taken by plane to two hospitals in N’Djamena, the capital city of Chad. After being moved around several times, many of these sick children were finally taken back to their village without a diagnosis and each family was given an unconfirmed sum of £1000 by the government. No forms were signed and no documentation was seen. They were informed that their children had not suffered a vaccine injury.

However, if this were true, why would their government award each family £1000 in what has been described by their parents as hush money? The groups behind this project were PATH (Program for Appropriate Technology for Health), the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and the Gates Foundation, and during Vactruth’s investigations, it was discovered that in fact the whole project was run by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.” It seems that Billy likes to prey on people of color in under-developed nations…(is HE racist too, with all his staggering white privilege?). After all, the volume of test subjects is almost limitless as there are SO MANY of them.

There is more chilling information coming out about this fall’s (pre-planned) “2nd surge” of Covid-19 (a total misnomer, if there ever was one).

“The CDC, and therefore the state, will recommend the flu vaccine followed by the Covid vaccine, and both will infect all recipients with multiple viruses and poisons at a time when the bulk of society is most vulnerable. This is by design.

The state’s scandalous pandemic response is the major part of this plan that can guarantee more sickness and death; sickness and death purposely sought by the perpetrators of this fraud in order to perpetuate great harm through the manipulated weakening of the immune systems of most all Americans.

After several months of lockdowns, a carrot was dangled for a brief period, with promises of reopening. That reopening never actually happened in full, as the restrictions remained during the pause, and then the stopgap plan of arranged fake racial strife, rioting, looting, and property destruction was allowed to continue until the next part of this plot could be released on the public.

The beginning strategy of this second phase was based on false case increases, enough to instill fear in an already beaten down populace that is once again being told to isolate, mask, distance, and lockdown.” See the article.

Masks are more detrimental to a person’s health than people are willing to confess. They trap biological toxins in the fibers of the masks, they inhibit the free flow of oxygen into the lungs, instead, bringing the moist, warm Co2 back into the body, which the body was trying to get rid of in the first place! Additionally, the SARSCovid20 virus is 0.1micron across, while the weave and fiber spacing in cotton, cotton blends, the cheap blue texture masks China is so generously is sending us and all the other home-made crap all the mommies and aunties keep making by the millions, are 20 microns wide. Think the virus is going to be stopped THAT WAY? Not on your life.

Additionally, Bill is a devoted disciple of Population Reduction to around 500M globally, like the Georgia Guidestones demand (…”sitting atop the structure is the basic message: “Let these be guidestones to an age of reason”, meaning eliminate faith in God and look to the Human Man as the ultimate arbitrator of what is right and wrong (considering the current stable of politicians and corporate whores, that is already a failed concept). The Elites consider the planet’s resources to be in serious jeopardy with 6 billion people all running around needing something to eat and someplace to sleep, after all. This is not the only case of devious testing on human beings Gates has been involved with…See this; It’s startling!!!

Moving on. This video, when I called it up, came with a warning: “The following content has been identified by the YouTube community as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences”. Even YouTube is attempting to control your thoughts! I don’t need need YouTube to protect me from anything that might cause me to think critically about a subject. I’m NOT stupid. I know how to THINK and use my critical reasoning skills. However, the Gods at YouTube believe they can implant the suggestion that TRUTH is dangerous to you. Not me, buckwheat. I WANT to hear the truth, especially when I can find support for it through my own eyes and ears! I’M NOT BUYING THEIR BRAND OF VODKA! I can see the result of the madness on the streets of our major cities that are being burned to the ground, while the “authorities” refuse to defend small business owners and citizens from the insanity of the riotous maniacs who defecate, urinate and perform other forms of violent lawlessness on the streets and in the surrounding neighborhoods, while killing innocent children and parents, simply trying to have a semi-normal day at a park with their babies!……….not to mention defending those same communities and small business owners from “the virus”, which is in reality a bio-weapon manufactured in a level 4 virology lab in Communist China! For God’s sake People wake the hell up!

What IF ‘re-imagining’ the role of police in our country included ‘re-directing’ resources to social workers, instead of crime fighting law enforcement officers, which is what the police are? What IF a couple of hoodlums break into your house in the middle of the night, brandish their illegal firearms and says “Choose: your money or your life?”, while they hold that firearm to your forehead, rape your wife and strangle your 5 year old? What the hell good is a 911 operator in that circumstance? What are they going to do? … send out a social worker to counsel the perps, while they sing Kumbiaya with you on the other end of the phone? This is complete insanity!

What IF this is all about destroying your nation, in favor of the complete takeover by a centralized, unaccountable, unelected bureaucracy of Performance Artists who only care about keeping you alive to till the fields, harvest the food, process it for their consumption and then give you rice and fish heads for supper? The Progressive actors claiming to be representatives of the People are determined to eliminate the Electoral College after the next election cycle, when they will install a feeble, dementia patient into the White House, not unlike hanging a picture on a wall…while the Socialist nightmare of Bernie Sanders and the glorified bartender cum Rep, The Mighty AOC and her gang of 3 want to defund police, remove our first in the world status as oil producers, and give 30Million illegal invaders free everything for life. That brings me to slavery.

Slavery goes back for eons. There were slaves in the Bible, slaves in Egypt under Pharoah, slaves in the Middle East, slaves in Greece, slaves in Northern Europe, slaves in the Orient, slaves throughout history somewhere, and everywhere. Slavery STILL exists in parts of the world today! North Korea and China come to mind!

The United States of America is the FIRST nation to unilaterally outlaw and cease slavery in its most vile form, with the 13th Amendment to the Constitution. Who were the ones who most wanted to eliminate slavery and the poverty that came with it for people of color? THE NORTHERNERS who formed the Republican Party (which came after the Whig Party had been decimated). Who wanted to keep slavery, as most of them were plantation owners? The confederacy and the DEMOCRATS. That is a long and tortured discussion so I will leave it at that for now; Where did the KKK come from? How about the Knights of the Golden Circle?

The 1619 ‘movement’ talks about slavery beginning in 1619. Not so. That is when the first ship carrying captured Angolan adults landed in Jamestown Virginia, a British colony at the time. The ship, The White Lion, traded some 20 adult black Angolan’s for food in Point Comfort, Virginia. These Angolans became indentured servants. Indentured servants usually had a contract of 4 to 7 years of service where they would be provided food, accommodation, clothing in return for labor. Upon the completion of their service most were given land, a cow, arms, clothes and a years supply of free corn. They were essentially not owned by land owners, instead entering a contract with the land owner in return for work and freedom. The first slave owner in the America’s was a black man, a former indentured servant himself, by the name of Anthony Johnson; He had arrived in 1621, having been captured by Arab traders in Angola; by 1635 he had completed his indentured contract; “by the late 1640’s he had acquired 250 acres of land. As a land owner he started using indentured servants himself, acquiring five. In 1654 one of his servants, a black man by the name of John Casor was due for release from his service. Johnson decided to extend his service and Casor left to work for Robert Parker who was a free white man. That year Johnson sued Parker in Northampton Court, and in 1655 the court ruled that Johnson could hold Cason indefinitely. The court gave sanction for blacks to hold slaves of their own race. This made Anthony Johnson the first American slave owner and John Cason the first slave in the American colonies. It was another 15 years before the colonial assembly granted free whites, blacks and Indians permission to own black slaves.”

I’m sick to the point of nausea of the incessant mantra that the White Privilege of current American’s is to blame for every sordid thing that has happened to minority people since time immemorial. It isn’t TRUE!

So. What IF, we just start telling the truth to each other? Isn’t that better than killing each other? OR, shall we allow Them to bring a new form of slavery to US and to this planet? I’m willing to bet they won’t be giving us any land, cattle or free corn.

It’s YOUR choice. November is coming quickly…and so is God.

[BIO: A.M. Byrd is the granddaughter of Italian and Dutch immigrants who came to love and revere this nation and it’s opportunities. She is the daughter of an USAF Lt Col (now deceased) and the mother of an honorably retired Army SSgt, 2 men who served this country with distinction. Coming of age in the 60’s, contributed by living in the nest of the anti-war fervor of the San Francisco Bay Area, Berkeley in particular, she is a first hand witness to the ravages of the Viet Nam war on her classmates and racial upheavals born in Oakland, Ca. with the Black Panthers.

Having worked in both the professional world and the medical field, she has come to see the vast unbalances between classes of people and the political pressures applied within those fields. A student of history with a particular interest in psychology, the events of the past 6 decades have left an indelible impression on her sense of honor and virtue. The darkness of such events has only strengthened her faith in God, that all things work together for the eventual supremacy of His will for this world. The Good wins.]

