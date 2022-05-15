by Wylie Marshall

What if the atheist are right, and there really is no God? Where does that leave us? Can you imagine a world that had no beginning, no creation, just is? How are we doing here without God? From the very sketchy history that has been preserved, can you see any improvement in the world, in man? Are we getting better or worse or staying the same?

Our histories have always been written by the victors of the wars and there have always been wars! So, we have never gotten the stories from those who lost! That means that we only have one side of every story! And could that side be bias and maybe slanted to put the victors in a favorable light? Have we been lied to? Have the good guys always won?

By the condition of our world, I would have to say that the bad guys have been winning all along! It really does not take a genius to see that this world is on the brink of total destruction.

But, if there is no God, then it does not matter, we destroy ourselves and that is it; right? Or maybe we do not destroy ourselves and the bad guys keep winning and all the others, those that survive, become totally enslaved to the bad guys. That appears to be where it is heading if we do not destroy everything. It also appears to be the kind of world most people want now, because no one is doing anything to stop it from happening!! I mean, just look at us, we all appear to have been given a sedative! We are lethargic! We go about our daily routine as if we are robots! We have no hope!!!!

I have seen reports about the WEF, (World Economic Forum), that we will soon “own nothing and be happy”!! I just read a list of Bills that are going to be voted on in the state of California in two weeks that will completely destroy your rights to your own children and yourself.

SB871 Adds CV19 inj. to list of immunizations for public/private school,regardless to FDA approval, no PBE, very rare ME (see 2098)

AB2098 Classifies anti-covid medical opinion as “unprofessional conduct” subject to discipline by the medical board.

SB866 Lowers the age of vax consent to 12 without parental consent or knowledge.

SB920 Authorizes the medical board to inspect a doctor’s office and medical records without patient’s consent.

SB1464 Requires Law Enforcement to enforce public health guidelines or lose their funding.

SB1479 Requires schools to create long term testing plans and report test results to CDPH.

SB1390 Prohibits any person/entity from making statements government deems untrue or misleading by any means including on internet/ads.

SB1184 Authorizes school health personnel to disclose child’s medical info without parents consent to a third party.

AB1797Creates an immunization tracking system giving all government agencies access to vax records of all persons.

AB1993 Requires proof of CV19 vax for all employees & independent contractors to work in California.

Would you like to live under these conditions and have your children subjected to these tyrants? Even destroys the oath that Doctors take when they become a doctor! Takes away a persons right to work if they have not been vax’d.

But then if there is no God, what does it matter. You would have no rights anyway, because all rights come from God, not man!!! Let that sink in! Man cannot grant unalienable rights! Only privileges.Our founding fathers declared that “all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness…”

Why do some men strive so hard to get ahead of other men, to the point of enslaving other men? Do you think it could be for money? Do you think it could be for power? I am going to tell you that it is not for either of these things. Look at the people that are trying to vax you right now. Look at the people that are trying so hard to control your very life. They have taxed you into poverty, you pay tax on everything, even the food you eat if you eat in a restaurant. And if you take a look at the Gates, Soros, the Rothschilds,the Rockefellers, etc., they have more money than they can count or ever spend and more power than they know what to do with. So, why do they keep messing with the rest of us? Why can’t they just enjoy their wealth and leave the rest of us alone?

Well, if there was no God, I would guess they probably would leave us alone. They would probably just be content to enjoy their wealth and not bother with us. But there is a God, and because there is a God, there is a Satan, an adversary. His only mission is to destroy mankind, even though he keeps that hidden from the world! The world thinks he is a joke or myth, and even though the Gates, Soros, Rothschilds, and the Rockefellers do not know it, he will destroy them too. They have let Satan influence them into being part of his plan. They think he is their friend, and he will always take care of them because he has given them the wealth and power they possess, but he is just using them to destroy all of mankind…he thinks. But they all forget that God is still in control!!.

I refer you to Luke 4:6 once more where the devil showed Jesus all the kingdoms of the world in a moment of time and told Jesus that all this power I will give thee, and all the glory of them; for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it!

The only requirement that the devil required was for Jesus to worship him. Of course, Jesus refused and reminded the devil that he is to worship the Lord thy God, and Him only shalt thou serve.

But a lot of folks have learned how to get ahead and have great power in this world by worshiping Satan. They just do not care or realized as the case may be where that wealth and power is taking them. To an extremely HOT Lake of Fire and Brimstone!

I found on You Tube one time where a fellow named Ron Wyatt had actually found Sodom and Gomorrah. He filmed his discovery, and you could see the actual shapes of the buildings and see where the windows or doors were in the buildings, and if you touched the form, it was pure ash. But the strange thing was that there were little holes in the ash with little balls in the holes. They dug the balls out of the holes and put one of them in a metal spoon and set it on fire and it burn so hot that it melted right through the metal spoon. They had the substance tested and it was pure white Sulfur, which is brimstone.That website may still be on You Tube, I do not know, but it was very interesting.

Most people do not believe that there really is a God. I know, it hits very close to home. I cannot imagine why anyone would think that, for even nature teaches us that there had to be a creator. How can this earth set so perfectly in the universe to be able to support our species and there not be a creator? One degree off and we would all perish from either cold or heat! Everything has to be perfect for us to survive on this planet! And yet, most of the world will not believe!

Now why would I say that? I say that because if they really believed that God exist, they would be looking in their bibles to see what God has told them to do and they would be doing it!

What is the one thing in the bible that God personally told us to do? He told us with His own voice up close and with His own mouth!!! The only thing He ever spoke to all his people at the same time, and they all heard Him speak to them!!! What He spoke is found in Exodus 20 and they are called the Ten Commandments. They are very explicit, and you do not need God’s Holy Spirit to understand them.Moses explained how important they are in Deuteronomy 7:9 Know therefore that the LORD thy God, he is God, the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations.

I got to wondering how long that would be, so I googled how long a generation is, and google explained that a generation is considered to be from the birth of a parent to the birth of their child, or an average of 25 years. My first child was born when I was 26 years old. So, if a generation is 25 years, then God will keep His covenant and mercy with them that love Him and keep His commandments for 25,000 years!

You still think that God’s Law was ended at the death of Jesus Christ?Jesus paid our death penalty for us. That was what was nailed to the cross. It was not God’s Law! God’s Law will never end. That is how we show him we love Him. It does not save us, but it is very important to God! When Jesus died, the veil in the Temple was split from top to bottom opening access for us to God the Father. We can now pray directly to God the Father in the Name of Jesus Christ, removing the necessity of the Levitical Priesthood! Christ’s death also removed the need for anyone to mediate between you and the Father. There is no need for anyone to set themselves up as a mediator or in the place of Christ here on this earth! For Christ is our Mediator…1Ti 2:5 For there is one God, and one Mediator between God and men—the Man Christ Jesus, Mat 27:51 And, behold, the veil of the temple was rent in twain from the top to the bottom; and the earth did quake, and the rocks rent. Joh 16:23 And in that day ye shall ask me nothing. Verily, verily, I say unto you, Whatsoever ye shall ask the Father in my name, he will giveit you.

People, stop just reading over the word of God. Stop and think about what you are reading. Every word was God breathed!

Because of this nation’s unbelief, God does not know her and has given her unto her own lust! Jas 1:15 And after lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and sin, when it is completely finished, brings forth death.

How long will you refuse to look into the Law of Life and see the Love of God waiting patiently there for you. 2Pe 3:9 The Lord is not delaying the promise of His coming, as some in their own minds reckon delay; rather, He is long suffering toward us, not desiring that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.

God wants all of us to come to repentance. He does not want anyone to perish. What is it God is wanting us to repent of? Can anyone answer that? I have gotten a lot of flack about that since I have been drafting these articles. People keep telling me that we are no longer required to keep God’s Law! God’s Law is eternal and will never be done away! I have had people tell me that it was nailed to the cross, I have had people tell be that it was fulfilled by the death of Jesus Christ, and we are no longer required to keep it because Jesus did it all for us!

If Jesus did it all for us, then what do we need to repent of???? Did Jesus hit the home run and we just need to slide into home base? That is not what my bible tells me! Rom 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God. How do we know we have sinned? What tells us we are sinning, what is sin???? If we do not know what sin is what do we repent of?

Well, God is loving and kind enough to tell us what sin is also. 1 John 3:4 Everyone who practices sin is also practicing lawlessness, for sin is lawlessness.

Can it be made any clearer? We need to repent of breaking God’s Law!!!! That is what God is waiting on!!! For us to come to repentance of breaking His Law!!! Why would God go to the trouble of coming to this earth and personally speaking His Ten Commandments to approximately two million people all at the same time from the top of Mt. Sinai, when He could have just given them to Moses to give to the people on stone tablets. Of course, he did give them to Moses on Stone tablets so that we could remember what He said……But did we? No! God came in person and spoke the Ten Commandments to let us know how important they were and that we need to keep them for a thousand generations!! Mat 4:4 But He answered and said, “It is written, ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.'” That means that we cannot pick and choose which commandments we want to keep or which part of a commandment we want to keep, but every word of every commandment! How soon we forgot! And because we forgot and do not believe He really exist, we are hopeless, we act like we have been given a sedative, we are lethargic, and go about our lives as if we are robots, and remain in rebellion to God, and in sin to this very day!And in the judgment day He will tell us, Mat 7:23 And then I will confess to them, ‘I never knew you. Depart from Me, you who work lawlessness.’

