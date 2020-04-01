Rob Pue

It’s been said that a lie can travel half-way around the world while the TRUTH is still putting on it’s shoes. We live in a time of great deception, like no other. Some are now coming to understand that, but others are still blind. Even though WE KNOW the government and our politicians lie to us about just about everything. And we know the mainstream media is nothing more than the indoctrination and propaganda arm of a giant octopus of globalists and New World Order elitists. Yet so many still believe that SOMEHOW, THIS TIME , the government, politicians and media are really telling us the truth and only have our best interests in mind regarding this coronavirus “pandemic.”

I don’t claim to know exactly what’s happening now. There are many theories. But clearly something’s not right here. You don’t shut down the engine and economy of the entire GLOBE, locking down the majority of citizens of Planet Earth because of a virus that has proven to be largely harmless to most of the people. Things are not as they’d have us believe.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW:

On October 18, 2019, The Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security in partnership with the World Economic Forum hosted “a high level pandemic exercise” in New York City called “Event 201.” This event included CEOs of major corporations, media and communications professionals, business, finance and economic leaders, health officials, UN officials and government leaders. Key players included New World Order Globalists and those pushing for global “population control.” This was a SIMULATION of a world-wide pandemic, to study how such a catastrophe would impact the world economically and socially. It was sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, the World Economic Forum, the Center for Disease Control, the United Nations Foundation, NBC broadcasting, the Bloomberg Foundation, and the Central Intelligence Agency — yes, the CIA. And the TYPE of pandemic that was studied was a CORONAVIRUS.

On the same day that Event 201 began, the World Military Games began in Wuhan, China. This was an “Olympic-type” sporting event for service members from around the world to compete in sporting events. And the United Nations had a very large presence at the World Military Games. Incidentally, the United States came in 35th place in awards out of 56 countries at the games. China came in first, and Russia second.

Also, for some reason, there was a mass exodus of CEOs resigning from their companies in 2019. In all, 1,480 CEOs resigned last year, and nearly 300 more quit between January and March of this year. It seems they knew something we didn’t know.

We also know that China has been busy building economic, diplomatic and military alliances with countries around the world, including Mexico and many Central and South American nations. There are Chinese army troops currently on the ground in many of these countries right now, training and financing their armed forces.

And did you know that 200 Italian businesses are now controlled by Chinese owners…. and Chinese investors and firms now own a majority of 2,400 US companies? Additionally, China owns 150,000 acres of prime farm land in the United States.

We hear the word “pandemic” a lot now. But just what, exactly, IS a “pandemic?” A ‘Pandemic’ is declared when the death-to-infection rate of a disease reaches more than 12%. Here are the current statistics on the Coronavirus:

In Europe, the death rate is 0.4%, except for Italy, which peaked at 6% and is now declining. According to the official reports, 99% of those who died in Italy — with their deaths attributed to the virus — were 80 years old or older and had other underlying illnesses already. China’s death rate from the virus peaked at 3% but is now reported to be less than 0.7%. On March 26th, Dr. Anthony Fauci HIMSELF wrote in the New England Journal of Medicine that the effects of the Coronavirus would be substantially less than that of the normal flu virus, with a mortality rate of less than 0.1% . So why, now, all the hysteria and over-reaction?

I’ve been researching all of this extensively, and I HAVE the numbers, but for the sake of space, I’ll leave it to you to do the research and math. But suffice to say that as of April 4th, worldwide deaths from the coronavirus have been less than 0.5% of those infected. What’s more, studies show that only 2% of people age 19 and younger contract COVID-19; 12% of middle-aged people get it and just 24% of people 80 years old or older catch it, MOST who are already sick with other illnesses.

SO WHAT HAS BEEN OUR RESPONSE TO THIS?

Millions of people worldwide have essentially been locked down. All businesses considered to be “non essential” have been forced to close. Here in America, draconian measures have been taken to assure “social distancing,” meaning that in most places now, it’s forbidden for ten or more people to gather, even outdoors. In some states, groups of two or more people are forbidden. Hotlines and websites have been set up for people to essentially “turn their neighbors in” to law enforcement if they feel they’re not following the rules.

In addition to professional sports, movie theaters, theme parks and concert arenas have been forced to close for the foreseeable future; 93% of churches in the United States are now closed. Bill DeBlasio, Mayor of New York, has stated that churches that disregard his order to close may be forced to close permanently. In China, they’re demolishing church buildings.

And here in our country, those who are considered to be “essential workers” are “allowed” to leave home, but they’ve been issued “travel papers” by their employers to prove to law enforcement they have a legitimate reason to be out on the streets if they’re stopped and questioned.

On March 27th, Trump signed an Executive Order allowing him to activate up to 1 million Individual Ready Reserves. These are retired military personnel, not regular “Reserve” troops. Currently, there are 12,500 National Guard members that have been mobilized, and countless numbers of heavy military vehicles have been seen being transported throughout the country.

On April 1st, Mike Pompeo ordered all American citizens who are currently in other countries to return home immediately.

And here’s something you won’t see on the evening news: The Pentagon and NORAD is now sending high-level staffers — and some of the most critical US senior military commanders and nuclear and special operations forces to the Cheyenne Mountain bunker facility in Colorado — 2000 feet underground — to ensure that in the event of a sudden security crisis, including any potential nuclear mission, there will be enough healthy troops and leaders to carry out orders.

Social distancing rules are becoming more and more strict in public, even now at Walmart stores, where only a certain number of people are being allowed in the building at a time, and aisles have been cordoned off so customers must move single file, all in one direction while inside the stores. Several states have ordered that IF people must leave their homes to obtain essential supplies, only one family member is allowed to make the trip. Even outdoor facilities, like playgrounds and parks have closed down.

Still, as we see every day when President Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force hold press conferences, THEY are NOT ‘social distancing,’ but rather, standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Likewise, the MEDIA at these press conferences are sitting right next to one another in the audience. Curious.

The media has been reporting that hospitals across the country are being ‘overwhelmed’ with patients coming to be tested and hospitalized with the virus. Hospitals across the country have set up tents outside to accommodate overflow patients and for virus testing. Refrigerated semi-trucks have been brought in to serve as overflow “morgue” space for deceased patients. HOWEVER, citizen reporters have checked on this: in city after city, ordinary citizens have visited their local hospitals — including hospitals in New York City — and posted videos online showing hospitals that are completely empty, totally void of people. Empty emergency rooms, empty tents, no people anywhere. Videos are circulating all over the internet showing the same thing: in MOST cities across the country, there ARE NO COVID-19 patients, no overwhelmed hospitals or hospital workers. In New York harbor, the 1000-bed hospital ship “Comfort” has a total of three patients. In Los Angeles, the hospital ship “Mercy” has 15.

SO WHAT’S REALLY GOING ON HERE?

I don’t believe the entire world has been shut down because of a virus that has been PROVEN to be much less serious and much less devastating than the annual flu bug. There IS a Coronavirus and it DOES make people sick, but it’s not an airborne virus — you can only catch it through direct contact with bodily fluids from an infected person. And, as studies have repeatedly shown, even among the most vulnerable people in the population — those over 80 years old — only 24% contract the virus. What’s more, unless one is very elderly and suffering from other ailments already, most people recover at home within a few days or a couple of weeks.

Many people — even Christians — believe in the mysterious figure on the internet known as “Q-Anon.” “Q” has been predicting a lot of things for a lot of years, but I have yet to see even one of those predictions come to pass. The current theory from “Q” is that while everyone around the world is “locked down” the “good guys” will be arresting the “bad guys,” including members of the “deep state,” “shadow government,” pedophile celebrities and traitors. That would be great if it were true, but I don’t believe it is.

A theory that I find much more plausible is a coming global financial reset — as the world economy is destroyed under the guise of a deadly “pandemic.” This seems like an opportune time for the implementation of a new, one-world currency. Debt would be erased, the slate wiped clean and the world would start over with this new currency, which would, of course, be a DIGITAL currency. In fact, during the stimulus package negotiations in Congress, Nancy Pelosi even floated the idea of a “digital wallet” which would be mandatory for all.

This also lines up with the UN agenda for what they call “ID 2020.” (It IS the year 2020, after all, so this is right on schedule). “ID 2020” is a UN plan that uses a VACCINATION as a platform for a digital form of identification. Your digital ID would include everything about you, including health and vaccine records, assets, credit and debt, and could could also TRACK everyone in the world digitally — for our own “safety” and “protection,” of course. Imagine: no more missing children, no more identity theft or stolen credit cards. And now that the media has pretty much the whole world frightened out of their wits over this coronavirus “pandemic,” it seems millions would eagerly line up now to get the vaccine, which would, at the same time, wipe out their debts as we start over, and even include “free money” in the “digital accounts” — something millions will actually need, having lost everything after months of no income. And what could be easier than an implanted microchip in one’s hand or forehead that’s simply scanned wherever you go, for whatever you may need?

Incidentally, Bill Gates and other world “elites” and globalilsts have been big supporters of “ID 2020” as they seek to bring about a one world government, a New World Order and a One World Economic System. We’ve already been told we’re on the “fast track” now for a coronavirus vaccine, and what would normally take a year or more to develop could come in just a few months.

There’s yet one more theory as to why the world has suddenly become a prison planet, which I believe is very plausible as well, but space does not allow me to elaborate here. Maybe next time I will speak on that. In the meantime, let us pray together that the plans of the evil ones are thwarted. We also need to prepare, as true Christ-followers for the persecution that God’s Word TELLS US is coming. And it IS coming, and it’s out of our control . But friends, remember, it is NOT out of GOD’S control. We may not escape persecution or perilous times, but as we read in Revelation, we WILL overcome the enemy, “by the blood of the Lamb, the word of our testimony, and loving not our own lives, even unto death.” Let us be faithful to our Lord and Savior and stand strong ‘til the end — no matter what comes — and regarding the work He has called us all to, no matter what comes upon us, may we all finish well, KNOWING that He will work all things together for good for those that love Him and are called according to His purpose.

