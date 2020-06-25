By Lee Duigon

The Bible tells us, “For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.” (1 Corinthians 1: 19)

This is the age of panic. The wise and prudent, turned into fools, and our entire ruling class—politicians, banks, big corporations, professional sports leagues, social media platforms, Hollywood, teachers’ unions, college professors—is stampeding to grovel at the feet of Only Far Left Black Lives Matter. They’re wiping out our culture. No more Aunt Jemima, no more Eskimo pies, no more statue of Theodore Roosevelt at the American Museum of Natural History, no more history. History has got to go, replaced by a national amnesia equivalent to a return to infancy. One wonders if they mean to ban everything. Where would they stop?

“For ye see your calling, brethren, how that not many wise men after the flesh, not many mighty, not many noble are called…” (v. 26)

The mighty and the noble and the wise have all rushed over to the Far Left side of the boat—a good way to make it capsize. There are none of them left on our side. The wise, the powerful, the highly-esteemed and influential, the rich and famous: they compete with each other, frantically, to see who can be the most servile, the most obsequious, the most woke. They compete to see who can most loudly denounce our country.

“But God hath chosen the foolish things of the world to confound the wise; and God hath chosen the weak things of the world to confound the things which are mighty; and base things of the world, and things which are despised hath God chosen, yea, and things which are not, to bring to naught things that are: that no flesh should glory in His presence.” (Verses 27-29)

So there’s no one left on our side but us. The little people, the nobodies, the deplorables. The ones they laugh at when they hunker down in Davos with their overpriced cocktails. The ones whose hard-earned money they take: no one goes home poor from Capitol Hill. The ones whose only function is to pay taxes and do what we’re told.

They despise us. They sneer at our religious faith. When they pray, they look into a mirror. The wise, the mighty, and the noble. They have no king but Caesar. Render unto Caesar… everything.

It is well within God’s power and authority to bring this era to a close, to bring down the curtain with a crash. He has told us the means by which He’ll do it: by things which are foolish, weak, despised, or even non-existent. Maybe even by us. However He chooses to proceed, it will be in such a way that no one will be able to attribute it to anyone or anything but God Himself. The Lord our God, strong to save. Who triumphs where all worldly solutions fail.

They call the preaching of the gospel foolishness, the message of salvation “hate”—because for them hate is love and love is hate. When they’re not laughing at us, they’re shopping for corrupt judges who will oblige them by silencing the gospel.

“Because the foolishness of God is wiser than men; and the weakness of God is stronger than men.” (v. 25)

There’s going to be a bad time for the wise, the mighty, and the noble, who have chosen the wrong side and expect to wind up on a throne. That is not where they will sit, and their visitation will not be infinitely postponed.

