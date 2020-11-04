By Ron Ewart

“The hope and change the Democrats have in mind is nothing more than a retread of the failed and discredited socialist policies that have been the enemy of freedom for centuries, all over the world. I fear America is teetering towards [socialism and eventually] tyranny.” Jim DeMint, U. S. Senator – Heritage Foundation President

At this point and possibly even several days after the election, no one really knows who is going to win the presidency in 2020, unless of course it is a landslide for one of the candidates. Like 2016, the race is too close to call. Election headquarters in several states could be counting ballots for many days, if not weeks, or even months because of several states changing over to mail-in ballots. The uncertainty of the election triggers deep anxiety in millions of Americans and brings unsettled volatility to the markets. National turmoil is the rule of the day, which could trigger more violence and riots.

But let’s just say for argument’s sake that Biden has won. What motive do the Democrat voters have for voting for Joe Biden and down ballot Democrat candidates? We’re going to have our moderator, “Echoes From The Past”, ask a typical Democrat why he voted as he did.

Echoes From the Past: “Why did you vote for all the Democrat candidates on the ballot?”

Democrat Voter: “Because I’m a Democrat. I’ve always been a Democrat and I’ll go on being a Democrat.”

Echoes: “Why are you a Democrat?”

Voter: “Because my father and mother are Democrats. My grandfather and grandmother were Democrats and as far as I know, all my relatives are Democrats.” (See: “Little Black Box Theory”)

Echoes:” Why did you vote for Joe Biden for president given that it has been proven that he is openly corrupt and ten cards short of a full deck?”

Voter: “Because he is a Democrat.”

Echoes: “Do you have any idea what federal policies Joe Biden and the Democrats are proposing to fundamentally change America? Are you aware that Biden wants to significantly raise your taxes? Doesn’t it bother you that he is hopelessly corrupt?”

Voter: “I know some of those policies but not all the ones that are in the Democrat platform. Biden has promised that any new taxes will only be raised on the rich. I’m not rich. And as far as Joe being corrupt, that is just Russian misinformation, according to all the news outlets.”

Echoes: “Do you agree with the policies that you do know and want the Democrats to implement those policies if Biden becomes president, like raising taxes?”

Voter: “Absolutely! The Democrats wouldn’t propose those policies unless they were good for America. Would they?”

Echoes: “Unfortunately, that is naïve on your part. The Democrats are also proposing the Green New Deal. Are you aware of what is in the Green New Deal?”

Voter: “Well sort of. I’m not familiar with all of the details.”

Echoes: “Are you aware that the Green New Deal calls for the elimination of all fossil fuels and that fossil fuels are to be replaced with wind and solar power. In fact the Green New Deal is much more than eliminating fossil fuels. It also has plans to address Climate Change and economic inequality. You should check it out. Nevertheless, implementing the Green New Deal will cost millions of jobs in the fossil fuel sector. Is your job safe? Are you aware of why the Democrats want to eliminate fossil fuels?”

Voter: “Well yes, but I don’t really know what the impact will be to eliminate fossil fuels. I do know that they want to eliminate fossil fuels to save the planet from man-caused global warming.” (See: “Back To the Future”)

Echoes: “Are you aware that over 80% of our energy comes from fossil fuels and that wind and solar cannot replace that 80%, without massive taxpayer subsidies in the trillions and millions of acres of land (an estimated 13.6 million acres or 20 Rhode Islands) being gobbled up for wind and solar? The impact of the Green New Deal will be devastating on the economy and people’s lives. Rolling black outs and brown outs will be common, just like California is now.

Are you aware that man-caused global warming is a fraud and that it was invented to enslave all the peoples of the earth by the socialist Democrats and the national and international socialist oligarchs and aristocrats?” (See: “Climate”)

Voter: “No, I can’t believe that. Climate change was taught to us in grade school, middle school, high school and college. Why would they teach it if it was a fraud?”

Echoes: “Because Democrats, the oligarchs and the aristocrats want to control you and then take your money and spread it around the planet. Climate Change is Democrat propaganda, mostly for the purpose of wealth re-distribution! It is naïve to think otherwise. They want everyone to be equal, live in small houses or apartments, get out of their cars and take mass transit, or their bicycle, or walk to work and willing comply, without question, with all the edicts and orders issued by the Democrats, oligarchs and aristocrats like good little compliant robots. You know, like forcing you to stay in your home, or keeping your mask on while eating. Ludicrous! They want to confiscate the wealth of the rich and spread it around to other countries, using the police power of the government to do it.”

Voter: “How do I know that you are telling me the truth?”

Echoes: “Because the Democrats, oligarchs and aristocrats, including Biden and Harris, have come out and openly said what they are going to do and their national and international policies mandate it. Take a look at the United Nations Agenda 21 policies. Read the manifestoes from the United Nations. Read the Democratic Party platform. Read all the socialist and environmental laws, local, state and federal. Then you will get an idea of just how draconian and freedom-robbing are their policies. They don’t even believe that private citizens should be allowed to own property, in direct conflict with the U. S. Constitution. Democrats don’t want you to be free. They want you in chains and they are using public school and college brainwashing to achieve compliancy.”

Voter: “That sounds ominous. But I find it hard to believe.”

Echoes: “Well you are hearing it now, probably for the first time because you are a Democrat and don’t listen to the facts. You are the victim of party blindness.

“Have you paid any attention to what else your Democrat friends want to do? Are you aware for instance that the Democrats want to add more justices to the Supreme Court, do away with the Senate filibuster rule and make Washington DC and Puerto Rico the 51st and 52nd states to cement their permanent control over Congress and set in stone one-party rule? Are you aware that the Supreme Court is a judicial body, not a legislative body, like what the Democrats want it to be? The high court has had nine justices for 151 years and has worked well for those 151 years? Did you know that the filibuster rule protects Americans from having radical laws and legislation being shoved down their throats by rogue legislators or parties? Do you know why Democrats want to do this?”

Voter: “Well wouldn’t those be good things to do? It would give more control and power to Democrats.”

Echoes: “So you think one-party rule is a good thing? One-party rule is a country ruled by an oligarchy of arrogant men and women, controlling 100% of the means of production, just one step removed from a dictatorship. Do you want to live under a dictatorship?”

Voter: “No! Of course not! But the Democrats aren’t advocating for a dictatorship!”

Echoes: “Are you sure? But let’s move on. Are you aware that Democrats want to open our borders to anyone that wants to come to America? They also want to stop all deportations and dismantle the immigration enforcement division known as ICE? Do you know they also want to give free health care and other taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens? Do you have any idea how much this would cost over and above what we are already paying for illegal aliens? Americans are forking over $113 Billion per year in taxes now to support illegal aliens. (Source: Cato Institute) Can you image what that cost would be if Americans have to pay for the health care of illegal aliens? Do you know that the cost comes right out of your pocket in the form of the taxes you pay? Do you know why Democrats want to do this? Because Democrats want more future Democrat voters and they know illegal aliens will give it to them. Democrats know that illegal aliens come from socialist countries and the ignorant ones (most of them are ignorant) will vote Democrat every time. The Democrat’s goal is to finally take over America as the only party in power. Are you OK with this?”

Voter: “Well why not? I’m a Democrat. But I sure don’t like paying for illegal aliens. I don’t make that much money.”

Echoes: “While we are at it, are you aware that your Democrat friends want to take your private health insurance away from you and replace it with what Democrats call Medicare-For-All? Do you know what Medicare-For-All means? It means that a government bureaucracy runs all health care in America and can set what they will cover and charge whatever price they want to charge. It is a monopoly. They can determine what health care you get or whether you get any health care at all. The wait times under Medicare-For-All could be life threatening. The government can ration health care if there isn’t enough tax money, or sufficient doctors, nurses, hospitals and equipment to cover medical care. They can deny health care because you are too old because it doesn’t make economic sense (to them) to put money into a person at the end of their life. Old people will be the first to suffer.”

“Do you remember what happened with Obama Care? The Democrats said you could keep your doctor and your health care plan and your costs would go down by $2,500 per year. The Democrats purposely lied to get the legislation passed. Obama Care was the foot in the door to get Medicare-For-All (single-payer health care) passed. Under Obama Care, millions of Americans lost their doctor and their health care plan and their premiums, co-pays and deductibles more than doubled. That is what you can expect from Medicare-For-All, only worse!”

Voter: “Now wait a minute! I have a good health care plan with my employer. Are you saying the government could take away my employer plan under Medicare-For-All?”

Echoes: “Yes they can and they will if we have one-party rule. Do you still want to vote Democrat and push for one-party rule?”

Voter: “I don’t know. I’ll have to check it out.”

Echoes: “Were you aware of all those policies I mentioned before you voted and before we started this conversation?”

Voter: “I was aware of some of them but obviously I was not aware of all of them.”

Echoes: “Were you also aware that all of these Democrat policies I brought up are anti-American, anti-individual freedom and violate many principles contained in the U. S. Constitution? Are you further aware that they border on, if not parallel to, Karl Marx socialism, a failed government model? Do you want to live in a free country or a country ruled by men and women who think they are smarter than you and thus you have to obey them unquestionably or face dire consequences like fines, penalties and even jail time if you don’t comply? I strongly suggest before you answer that question, you take the time to read ‘Is the Future of America An Avalanche of Socialism.’ Perhaps then you will begin to understand what it means to be a Democrat and what Democrats are doing to rip apart or destroy a free America. There is even more I could relate to you but this is enough to get my point across.”

Voter: “I don’t know. Some of what you say rings true, but I have been a Democrat for so long, I’m not sure that I could ever change. My parents might shun me. My Democrat friends might abandon me and my grandfather and grandmother will roll over in their graves.”

Echoes: “This is why I say you are a victim of party blindness, where “my party, right or wrong, my party” holds more influence over you than facts or individual freedom. Once again, I recommend that you take a deep dive into the facts and find out why being a Democrat is way too much like shooting yourself in the foot, that is if you value your personal freedom. If you don’t, I can’t help you. We can only hope that Trump will be the victor in 2020, a year that will go down as one of the weirdest years in recent history. If Biden, a socialist Democrat, wins it will be the death of America by a thousand deep cuts to the Constitution, our freedom and our economy!

No, Republicans aren’t perfect by any means but they still believe in personal freedom, unalienable rights, self-reliance and individual responsibility. They don’t believe in servitude to a socialist oligarchy of arrogant men and women who think they are smarter than anyone else and if necessary may just decide to punctuate their belief with guns.”

