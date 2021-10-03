By Frosty Wooldridge

“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and moral, then it is not a political party. It is a conspiracy to seize power.” —President Dwight D. Eisenhower, March 6, 1956

Right now, in Washington DC, we the American people, no matter what our political persuasion, face a greater threat to our freedoms, our Constitutional Republic, and our way of life than ever before.

This president continues to break our laws. He ignores our Constitution. He refuses to enforce and/or secure our borders from invasion. Article IV, Section 4. He blindly, if not stupidly, or via his dementia, ignores what’s really going on in our country. Or, is he doing it on purpose?

As you read this column, Kenneth Moton of ABC News, Sunday October 3, 2021, reported that 60,000 new migrants continue slugging their way through Mexico to storm our borders. That’s on top of the 18,000 who just invaded Del Rio, Texas and are now being bussed all over the country. Biden allowed 1.4 million illegal migrants to invade our country in the past nine months. He supports and facilitates their lawlessness. But our welfare systems are paying for them on our tax dollars.

He’s drowning us in $3.5 trillion in debt with God-only-knows what kind of insane pork that inhabits his “build back better” bill.

Biden does not know how many unvetted jihadist terrorists he imported into our country with 100,000 Muslim refugees. He lacks any intellectual understanding of what kind of terrorist seeds he is sewing throughout our country. Even in Kabul yesterday, one of those suicide nut bombers blew up a mosque in the city. For the love of common sense, why did he just import 100,000 of those people and their violent religion? We already suffer dozens of Islamic Training Camps from New York to Michigan to Oregon to California. Biden feeds more terrorists into those camps.

We’ve got 25 million illegal aliens within our borders as documented by the Yale Report of 2018. We’ve got another 800,000 DACA illegals ready to be given citizenship. Then there’s the 100,000 Afghans that we know nothing about. It’s like Biden and Congress keep “seeding” our country with invaders…their cultures…their customs…their languages. Why? Is Biden an elected tyrant?

Does he have the right to force us to take injections of an experimental drug? Can he force foreigners into our country to displace us from our rights? Well, he’s doing just that!

Aristotle explains the ruthlessness of tyrants: “Another mark of a tyrant is that he likes foreigners better than citizens, and lives with them and invites them to his table; for the one are enemies, but the Others enter into no rivalry with him.”

At 330 million of us in this country, and roughly 50 million of us are foreign born…with another 30 or 40 million of their offspring…is it possible that Congress and the presidents—who have allowed this invasion over the past 40 years—want to destroy our country and our way of life?

Right now in France, one of the hottest politicians, Eric Zemmour, wrote a best seller: Le Suicide of France. He spoke of the onslaught of Muslims creating their own nations within France with 90 “no go zones” where no French people dare enter. He spoke about the thousands of Muslims raping French women at will. He spoke about Muslims filling French prisons at over 80 percent of prisoners. He’s on course to not only overtake Marine la Pen, but Zemmour is slated to beat President Macron in the next election. The French people are beginning to gel to the new movement: Identity Solidaire. They are sick of Muslims tearing their country apart.

With all those Haitians invading our country, are we ready for their religious rituals like Santeria where they take animals and cut them to bleed them out in parks and on beaches? And they bathe themselves in the blood! Can we allow that barbaric scene to be seen by our children? Can we support endless female genital mutilation and honor killings in our country? At what point do we too, sink into a barbaric third world country?

And exactly what are we going to do with the projected 100,000,000 (million) more people added to our country, net gain, within 29 years? Most of it caused by legal and illegal immigration, and their birth rates. You have any answers to that question?

What Are We Going To Do When We Can’t Solve Our Problems?

What are we Americans going to do when there are no solutions to all the problems that Congress and Biden heap upon us? At some point, when the numbers reach beyond sustainability, we will dissolve into the realm of irreversible and unsolvable problems. Once at that point, we are screwed.

Those 545 Congressional Critters trip, stumble and mumble into each day without a clue as to the long term ramification of what they are doing to us, the citizens of this country.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

