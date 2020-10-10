By Art Robinson

Dear Friend,

Mark Twain advised “Never pick a fight with people who buy ink by the barrel.”

What do we do, however, when they pick a fight with us? What do we do when they promise to destroy our Constitutional Federal Republic and replace it with “socialism?”

What do we do when they promise to destroy our nation’s faith in the gospels, faith in the ethics, and faith in the responsibilities which we have from times past?

Our adversaries in this nearing election do not buy their ink by the barrel. They already own their “ink” – most of radio and television network news, most of print newspapers, and most of Internet communications. These people are confident that they can “fool all (or enough) of the people some of the time” wherein that time includes the American people during the next 25 days.

Grass roots Americans do not want socialism, and they do not want socialism enforced by government power (communism). And – they are fighting back. In their homes, in their neighborhoods, and in their workplaces, they are opposing this threat. And, they are giving campaign funds generously to candidates who oppose this madness. Astronaut Scott Carpenter recommended our work in this.

There are many battlefields – local, county, state and federal, and many principled candidates – all of whom need campaign funds.

The Robinson family is using its influence and skills to help many of these principled candidates and is running one of its own – Art Robinson for Oregon Senate. This Senate campaign, like the multitude of others, needs campaign funds. We have won our primary, and need funds to win in the general election.

We know you. We know that you hold very close to the ancient imperatives of our nation – to our Republic, to our faith, to our traditions, and to our way of life. We know that you are helping many candidates to win in this election. Please keep our candidacy in mind.

Thank you for your consideration!

Art Robinson

P.S. Oregon laws place no limits on the amounts of campaign funding from specific donors in Oregon state political races. Contributions to our campaign can be made here.

