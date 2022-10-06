By Frosty Wooldridge

October 6, 2022

We’ve got a heck of a dichotomy going on right now on our southern border from California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. As a nation and as a people, we are being invaded by an endless line of refugees from all over the world. The major networks won’t cover it…and in fact, they cover it up.

Note: We already import 1,000,000 legal immigrants annually, more than the rest of the countries of the world, combined.

Joe Biden, totally out of his dementia-ridden mind, or, at least his handlers, are out of their minds, has invited over 2,000,000 illegals into our country in the past nine months. He invited 1,500,000 in 2021. And they are coming, too. They will keep coming because the world faces over 100,000,000 homeless refugees.

As per www.news.un.org : “Staggering record 100 million people forcibly displaced worldwide represents 1% of the global population and is equivalent to the 14th most populous country in the world. The number includes refugees and asylum seekers as well as the 53.2 million people displaced inside their borders by conflict. “The international response to people fleeing war in Ukraine has been overwhelming….”

Over five million people have fled war-torn Ukraine into adjacent countries like Poland and Moldova. Over 1.5 million refugees have fled Africa into Europe. Millions flee India and the Middle East. Starvation and famine cripple Afghanistan and Iraq.

They are flooding over America’s border to the tune of thousands daily.

Even former president Bill Clinton said, “There’s a limit as to how many we can take.” (October 2, 2022 speech)

So how many can we take? Could we support 100,000,000 homeless world refugees? Can we support 10,000,000?

What is the upper limit as to how many people American can sustain in the coming years?

Here’s another sickening fact: The United Nations tells us that 3,100,000 children under the age of 12 starve to death annually.

“A child dies from hunger every 10 seconds. Poor nutrition and hunger are responsible for the death of 3.1 million children a year. That’s nearly half of all deaths in children under the age of 5. The children die because their bodies lack basic nutrients. Globally, 822 million people suffer from undernourishment.” www.worldhunger.org

The reason I bring this nasty condition to your attention stems from the fact that NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, FOX, NPR and PBS won’t, don’t and flee from these harsh realities. It’s like they think we are immune to all the nasty realities of endless immigration into America. Unfortunately, we are not!

In a world of wealth, 9 million adults die every year from hunger, WFP Chief tells Food System Summit

NEW YORK – “The United Nations World Food Program Executive Director, David Beasley, has called on world leaders to make food security a reality for all and to build a stronger, healthier planet through better food systems.

“Now is the time to roll up our sleeves because, you know, children can’t eat empty promises. It’s up to us to deliver and make food security and nutrition a reality.”

“If we’re struggling today to reach the 7.9 billion people, imagine having 10, 11, 12 billion people on earth. It’s a lot cheaper to address root cause and give the people the resources they need to empower them, helping indigenous populations, empowering and inspiring the youth, all of this coming together to make this a stronger, a healthier, a better planet. Yet 1000 people per hour are dying from hunger.” (Source: www.worldfoodprogramme.org)

How will we feed 10 billion people by mid-century with dwindling crop lands, water shortages and catastrophic climate destabilization? What happens when gasoline runs out…and it will be exhausted by 2050 according to top experts: Blip: Humanity 300-Year Self-Terminating Experiment with Industrialism by Christopher O. Clugston.

What happens to our civilization and every citizen in America when we allow enough refugees into our country to add another 100 million people by 2050? Do you think we can feed, water, house, educate and provide work for them?

My late colleague said it best, ““Unlimited population growth cannot be sustained; you cannot sustain growth in the rates of consumption of resources. No species can overrun the carrying capacity of a finite land mass. This Law cannot be repealed and is not negotiable.” Dr. Albert Bartlett, www.albartlett.org , University of Colorado, USA.

At what point do we become a country that features starving, illiterate and homeless Americans into the endless millions? For a fact, if we remain on this course, we WILL become a nation of starving people with no solutions.

“Most Western elites continue urging the wealthy West not to stem the migrant tide [that adds 83 million net gain annually to the planet], but to absorb our global brothers and sisters until their horrid ordeal has been endured and shared by all—ten billion humans packed onto an ecologically devastated planet.” Dr. Otis Graham, Unguarded Gates

If we continue on Biden’s illegal immigration track, who will save us and what country can we escape to in order to save our families and ourselves?

Answer: nada, none, zero, zilch.

We need a national outcry to stop mass legal and illegal immigration into America. Otherwise, your children are screwed, and their lives totally ruined. If you are alive in 2050, you won’t like what happened to your country…the United States of America.

Make your voice heard. Write these addresses and demand they interview yours truly and dozens of other top voices on the greatest crisis facing America in the 21st century. Write Jesse Watters at FoxNews, watters@fox.com ; Martha McCallum at thestory@foxnews.com ; 60 Minutes, 60M@cbsnews.com ; Lester Holt, nightly@nbcuni.com ; Face the Nation ftn@cbsnews.com ; Terry Gross, npr.org/contact ; FoxFriends, foxfriends@foxnews.com ; Neil Cavuto, cavuto@foxsnews.com ; Anderson Cooper, www.cnn.com

Here’s what’s coming to America:

In a five minute astoundingly simple yet brilliant video, “Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls”, Roy Beck, director of NumbersUSA, graphically illustrates the impact of overpopulation. Take five minutes to see for yourself:

Video: Immigration, Poverty, and Gum Balls

“Immigration by the numbers-off the chart” by Roy Beck. This 10 minute demonstration shows Americans the results of unending mass immigration on the quality of life and sustainability for future generations: in a few words, “Mind boggling!”

Video: Immigration by the numbers-off the chart.

© 2022 Frosty Wooldridge – All Rights Reserved

E-Mail Frosty: frostyw@juno.com