On February 7, 2022, the Washington Post editorial board wrote one of the most absurd, if not completely senseless, editorials to come out of that paper in the past 20 years. It’s titled: “The U.S. Needs More Immigrants and More Babies.”

Mind you, these are all college graduates. They have written about every environmental crisis known to man in the pages of their newspaper. They look out daily at those consequences in Washington DC with their horrific gridlock, air pollution, congestion, crime, climate change, et al…yet write such a stupid editorial that they think Americans will buy into. Here’s what they want you to swallow:

At 334 million Americans in 2022, and we grew by 5.0 million more Americans, net gain, in 2021. Thanks to Biden allowing 2,000,000 illegal migrants to jump our borders—in addition to their burgeoning birth rates! We are the third most populated country in the world and we are the third fastest growing country in the world behind India and China.

Ironically, the American people heeded Earth Day in 1970 averaging 2.03 children per woman since that time. Our Congress didn’t take the warnings of Earth Day. They passed the Immigration Reform bill that has continually dumped over 1,000,000 immigrants into our country annually. That’s from a pool of 83,000,000 new babies, added, net gain, to the world every year since 1970. Even in the face of accelerating environmental nightmares, they have opened the doors to the world…and the world is pouring through those open doors—into America.

Why? Because the third world didn’t take note of Earth Day.

The third world jumped the world population from 3.5 billion in 1970 to its current 7.9 billion in 2022 and headed for 10 billion by mid-century.

Because of our enormous numbers of 334 million, we face every kind of environmental catastrophe from Global Climate Change, to air polluted skies over our cities, to endless traffic gridlock, to 5.25 trillion pieces of plastic inundating our oceans, to the “6th Extinction Session” where we’re losing 100 species to extinction 24/7, to our poisoned rivers such as the Mississippi River where it dumps thousands of chemicals into the Gulf of Mexico forming a 10,000 square mile “dead zone”, butterflies going extinct, bee colony collapses, 1,000,000 road kills on our nation’s highways 24/7…and the list of devastating ecological problems accelerates with every added person to the USA.

Here in the West, we endure the sixth year of an “Exceptional Drought.” That’s the reason for the wildfires that have scorched millions of acres in the past three years…all West of the Rockies. And yet, the Washington Post editors urge more immigration, babies and people.

“Unlimited population growth cannot be sustained; you cannot sustain growth in the rates of consumption of resources. No species can overrun the carrying capacity of a finite land mass. This Law cannot be repealed and is not negotiable.” Dr. Albert Bartlett, www.albartlett.org , University of Colorado, USA.

At some point, if we remain on this current growth path, we will collapse our civilization. It could be 10 years or 20 years or 30 years…but it’s in process as you read this column, and it’s not going to be pretty.

What’s astounding to me stems from the fact that the Washington Post editors look at the nightmare of India’s 1.3 billion and China’s 1.4 billion people—and they want our country to follow into those overpopulated realities that I’ve witnessed firsthand.

If you jump off the environmental wagon, you find yourself stuck in the “quicksand” of our accelerating sociological problems. We see 38,000,000 Americans subsisting on food stamps. They are wards of your State Tax Dollars. We endure 580,000 homeless. We pay for over 124,000 new refugees living on military bases that are costing us endless billions. We’re $30 trillion in national debt. We see 7 out of 10 African-American babies without fathers and mothers living on welfare. We watch news casts of inner-city Chicago black youths murdering each other by the hundreds in gun fights weekly.

It’s getting so bad that entire cities face problems they can’t solve. Example: San Francisco suffers 35,000 homeless junkies. Another 66,000 homeless junkies shoplift, steal and rob trains in Los Angeles.

So the question looms for the Washington Post editorial board: “How will adding another 100 million immigrants by 2050 solve any of our problems?” I ask. “Do you have an answer to that question?”

Martin Luther King grasped with great clarity that one of the key driving causes of global poverty and misery is overpopulation. In 1966 he said, “There is no human circumstance more tragic than the persisting existence of a harmful condition for which a remedy is readily available. Family planning, to relate population to world resources, is possible, practical and necessary. Unlike plagues of the dark ages or contemporary diseases we do not yet understand, the modern plague of overpopulation is solvable by means we have discovered and with resources we possess. What is lacking is not sufficient knowledge of the solution but universal consciousness of the gravity of the problem and education of billions who are its victims.”

How can the Washington Post editorial board fly in the face of reality? Since we can’t and/or haven’t solved our problems today, but in fact they are worsening exponentially, how do you expect us to survive another 20 or 50 or 100 million more people that you want immigrated into America?

These numbers are in serious progression today with horrific consequences to our children in 2050.

I’d love to see your “Solutions to Our Overpopulation Crisis” in the pages of the Washington Post.

Why won’t we see such an editorial? Answer: because solutions extend beyond our grasp. Well there is one solution: it’s called “The Darwin Solution.” And that solution proves really, really ugly.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

