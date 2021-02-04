By Frosty Wooldridge

On social media, you might have seen Captain Jean Luc Picard shaking his head in disgust while uttering, “We spent $738 billion in defense in 2020, but the Capitol Building on January 6th was taken over by the Duck Dynasty and a guy in a deer skin bikini with horns for a hat.”

Now, the people who give out the Nobel Peace Prize want to give the 2021 award to Black Lives Matter organizers and the entire movement. Notwithstanding, those folks burned, looted and destroyed in excess of $2 billion in property, jobs destroyed, and businesses obliterated in major cities across the country. In reality, they proved themselves anarchists, terrorists and mindless thugs.

Nonetheless, BLM and Antifa continue their anarchy in Seattle and Chicago. Where they already burned everything down to the ground, well, they leave those places alone as mementoes of their auspicious work. But none of the elected officials will stand their ground for the “rule of law” or the U.S. Constitution. The mayors of Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, NYC, Detroit and others—show utter incompetence and cowardice.

The historian Victor Davis Hanson, whom I’ve met in DC, and who wrote the book Mexifornia, which deals with the deformation of California into Mexico el Norte, spoke last night in an interview about the fact that Hillary Clinton, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and Charles Schumer want to change history by changing the facts to meet their popular needs. While only 200 to 300 criminals stormed the Capitol, they blamed the other 200,000 peaceful demonstrators as “the enemies within America.”

The Black CNN host Don Lemon said, “The real terrorists in America are white men.”

I mean, come on, that makes half the citizens of America who voted for their president, “The enemies within”? That’s right out of George Orwell’s book: 1984. It’s called “newspeak.” It’s about making up history today in order to push for their own agenda tomorrow.

The notorious Nazi Herman Goering (I think it was him) said, “If you tell a lie often enough, it becomes the truth.”

During the interview, Hanson discussed how liberal talk show hosts hammer at the dastardliness of the conservative voting block of white racists and white supremacists. Scarborough, Jake Tapper and Chuck Todd are as guilty as pig poo. They condemn everyone on the ‘right’ as suffering from ‘white privilege’.

That’s ironic when hundreds of millions of “people of color” around the globe dream about coming to America to live, work and prosper.

Good God! Where do they get this stuff? I’m a pretty rational, reasonable and a decent human being. I’ve taught in the inner city. I’ve worked with every race, creed and color in my dozen jobs in my lifetime from trucking with United Van Lines to working as a medical tech in a hospital to teaching in the inner city. I didn’t downgrade any of my co-workers for their race, creed or color. All of my columns over the past 30 years focused on illegal immigration, and overpopulation.

For that integrity, I am an enemy within…and I’m the r-word, too white and enjoy white privilege. Except for one reality, I worked hard all my life to make a living. I’ve been condemned by the Southern Poverty Law Center for ‘hate’, when in fact, I’ve always written with the facts as presented.

Yet, the SPLC gets to spew their ‘hate’ and ‘disinformation’ so much so, that I got my head taken off by a guy named Neal Bashor in Golden this past week because I asked all the residents to vote down a new 150 apartment complex because it is SO detrimental to the small city of Golden. Developers are turning the once small City of Golden into a “City of Cement.” They are bribing the city council or the planning commission until they’ve got concrete covering every foot of the city.

And that Bashor character got a hold of the SPLC’s hit stuff on me, and ripped me a new one for all my neighbors to see. Yes, I decried his insults and his bigotry, but I got my rear-end handed to me on a platter. When in fact, I have respected, and I continue to respect all races, colors and ethnic groups because I’ve discovered that everyone on this planet attempts to live a decent and good life. But trolls like Bashor just love to inflict pain. Of course, he won’t accuse me face to face because he’s a coward and it’s easy to be ‘brave’ on the Internet where you can bash someone and be safe from responses. I only hope consummate Karma visits him.

So, there you have it! We’re becoming a nation being misled, misinformed and totally cannot find a decent news outlet that tells the truth. How is that?

In the Denver Post this week, they wrote a hit job on ‘hate groups’, and condemned one in Colorado www.CAIRCO.org . (Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform.) I write for CAIRCO, and I challenged the editors of the DP:

Your article, “17 hate groups operated in Colorado in 2020, Southern Poverty Law Center reports”, February 1, 2021, mistakenly reports Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform as a hate group. It seems that the author didn’t read About Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform or CAIRCO’s website introductory statement before publishing the disinformation. Here is the introductory statement:

“Immigration is the overarching issue that determines every other issue. Colorado Alliance for Immigration Reform (CAIRCO.org) is pro-legal immigrant and pro-legal immigration but at numbers consistent with cultural assimilation and sustainability. CAIRCO upholds America’s Constitutional Republic and the sovereignty of our American nation.”

While you may wish to malign organizations that support enforcement of our immigration laws, journalistic standards would dictate that you present the complete, accurate, and balanced story.

I said that kind of disinformation in the Denver Post sees multiplication factors all over the country in papers like the LA Times, NY Times, Boston Globe, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post and the list grows.

When the editors lie and misinform so blatantly, how are we supposed trust them or hope to remain an educated public? Answer: we can’t.

I invited the DP to interview me, but I said I will record the interview so I cannot be misquoted. What are your bets that they will take me up on it?

So, what is going on in America? For certain, you can’t trust the new president. He’s lied so many times in his life; and now, he can’t even remember or cover his own lies because of his onset dementia. You can’t trust most members of Congress. You can’t even trust your elected state and city officials. If you could, they would have solved all our problems. Instead, you can’t or won’t, and they stand as the reasons for all our problems.

That’s why we need “term limits.” A-men!

Do I make sense? Do I ask the right questions? Am I being fair? Are you feeling the same feelings that I’m expressing? Are you as disillusioned as I am?

As to what these videos report, do you want your children to face this kind of a future? If you don’t, it’s time to speak up across this great country of ours.

