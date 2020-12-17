By Frosty Wooldridge

Why would Mexico with all its natural resources, oil reserves and hardworking people be considered a “failed-country?” Why would it house the most violent drug cartels in the Western hemisphere? Why would 15-million of Mexico’s citizens illegally migrate into the United States? Why does Mexico’s elite do little to correct the inequitable wage norms, educational opportunities and systemic criminal enterprises in their country? Can systemic corruption be changed toward free enterprise, healthy markets and fairness to all citizens?

At this point with Biden’s leadership, he promised full amnesty to 25 million border violators, their children, DACA and increases in immigration. Do Americans understand “why” Mexicans flee northward? Answer: they allowed a corrupt ruling-elite where they have become victims. Ironically, they flee that situation only to create it over here in America. Mexican gangs distribute billions in drugs with MS-13 gangs, cheat our education and medical systems, drive illegally without insurance, birth babies on our tax dollars, use our welfare systems, undermine our tax systems with an underground economy, engage in rapes, shoplifting, and burglaries.

My friend Gary Gobel gave his thoughts on the “why” of Mexico. Give us an idea of what we face:

“I was in a discussion with a liberal friend of mine about illegal immigration,” said Gobel. “And she proclaimed there should be open borders!” “Oh,” I said, “Why’s that?” She said, “People should be free to go as they please and come to this country as they please.” “Really,” I said. “Well tell me…why do so many Mexicans want to come to the United States?” She said, “For a better economic future and a better place to live.” I said, “You mean it’s better here than Mexico?” She said, “Duh, of course it is.” “Okay,” I said. “Now tell me….why is that?”

“She was a little surprised for a second then she said, “Well, they have a bad economy, no jobs, violence……it’s full of slums.”

“I see,” I mulled that for a second then asked her, “Why is that?” She said, “I don’t know.” I said, “When you do, come and talk to me about open borders.”

Mexico is the neighbor of one of the most affluent countries in the world in a rich region. Mexico has two great oceans on either side, ports, natural resources, considerable population and tons of culture and history……yet it’s a sh*t hole.

“Why?” said Gobel. “How come there is no automobile industry, no airliners produced there, no vibrant maritime shipping industry, a stable government, a history of law and order…why? Well, look at the US, we have all that and while we have violence, criminal activity, corruption and a government that is involved all over the world in political adventurism with our military….we still are a better place to live.”

Mexico uses illegal immigration as an economic and social relief valve.

“By allowing the teaming masses of unemployed, disgruntled or illiterate Mexicans to migrate north, they relieve themselves of some of the political pressure to change. How much more successful would stopping illegal immigration be if our trading partner to the south helped to enforce the border from their side? What if those deported for violating immigration laws were incarcerated upon their return to Mexico for a short stay in jail rather than being immediately free to find another coyote to take them across the Rio Grande? Simple answer is, Mexico likes illegal immigration……a tribute and admission of their failed-state and indictment of their leadership. Why is that?

“Now let’s assume that through mass immigration and the power of the vote, Mexicans succeed through invasion-immigration in making the southern US into Norte Mexico? Do you think it would be the same successful region it is now? Look at the history of Latin countries. Do you see any of them being on a par with the United States? Answer is a resounding, NO!

“So, while Mexico remains the romantic homeland for many, it is in fact a failed-state, racked by violence, organized crime and a dismal economy for most of its people. So, open borders? Tell me why we would want it here. As for immigration being good for this country, a small trickle of educated, talented or skilled from around the world that bring something to the competition would be good but, we have all the non-assimilating, uneducated, unskilled and not affiliated migrants we could ever want.

“After World War Two, Truman deported several million Mexicans to make jobs for returning US veterans. Just like you don’t drink your mother’s milk anymore, the days of needing open immigration are gone. We are in a new world with over 330 million US Citizens and over 7.8 billion people on the planet. The immigration being good for this country argument is a flat-out lie.”

Now you know the “rest of the story.”

