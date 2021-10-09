By Bradlee Dean

“Growing up with a preacher as a father, Denzel Washington went to church every Sunday, he told GQ. He’s been going to the same church for 30 years, and he reads the Bible every day. In a 2015 commencement address, he told the grads of Dillard University to ‘put God first in everything you do’.”

Who has preached through his actions to the world as much as Denzel Washington, a self-professed Christian, as to how to commit adultery, fornication, murder-gun violence, lying, stealing, drinking, swearing, etc. (1 John 3:4)? And friends, Denzel is just the tip of this hypocrisy when it comes to the lot in Hollywood.

Chris Pratt, Tom Hanks, Mark Wahlberg, Brad Paisley, Dwayne Johnson, Charlie Sheen, Bono, Larry Flynt, Whitney Houston, Kevin Costner, etc… And the list of hypocrites goes on, and on, and on (Matthew 23:3).

Let’s get back to Denzel Washington and listen to what he had to say when preaching to the American church goers who just have not taken the time to read the Word of God for themselves (John 7:17). Anti-Christ Ben Shapiro’s Daily Wire reports

Denzel Washington Advises Crowd At Christian Event To ‘Stay On Your Knees,’ Says ‘Strength and Leadership’ Are Part Of God’s Role For Men

Denzel Washington has long been one of the rare outspoken Christians in Hollywood. On Saturday, he once again shared his faith in explicit terms.

As first reported in The Christian Post, the two-time Oscar winner was a featured speaker at the “Better Man Event” — a religious convention hosted by First Baptist Orlando in Florida. There he told the crowd of fathers, sons, and husbands, “The world has changed. What is our role as a man? The John Wayne formula is not quite a fit right now. But strength, leadership, power, authority, guidance, patience are God’s gift to us as men. We have to cherish that, not abuse it.”

Washington also shared some advice for men seeking success: “Stay on your knees. “Stay on your knees. Watch me but listen to God,” he said, adding, “I hope that the words in my mouth and the meditation of my heart are pleasing in God’s sight, but I’m human. I’m just like you. What I have will not keep me on this Earth for one more day.

Share what you know, inspire who you can, seek advice. If you want to talk to one someone, talk to the one that can do something about it. Constantly develop those habits.”

In conclusion: Denzel said. “Stay on your knees. Watch me but listen to God.” He add, “I hope that the words in my mouth and the meditation of my heart are pleasing in God’s sight, but I’m human.”

Watch me, but listen to God? If people were listening to God, they would not be watching Denzel or any others when it comes to these hypocrites (Titus 1:16).

These in Hollywood are exhibiting a lack of Christianity (1 John 2:4), and remember that no one rebuked the religious hypocrites more than Jesus Christ Himself (John 7:7)

What? Watch me but don’t do as I do? Jesus rebukes these hypocrites in Matthew 23:23, and so should you (2 Timothy 2:15)!

