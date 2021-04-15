By Frosty Wooldridge

Over the last several years, a number of really stupid people have been stopped by the police, but then, resisted arrest. The local juvenile thug in St. Louis robbed a convenience store, got stopped by a cop, and then wrestled with the cop, only to escape, then turn to charge toward the cop with an intent to do bodily harm. Michael Brown proved to be one stupid kid. Black, White or Brown—don’t run from the law. It will end badly. Many cops are killed by such people. Cops kill such lawbreakers.

All in all, our country witnesses a breakdown in respect for the rule of law, personal accountability and personal responsibility. These kids fail to become law abiding, reasonable and productive citizens.

Last year, after a lifetime of crime, federal prison, drug addiction, abuse of women, carjacking’s, selling drugs, porno star and other more disgusting behaviors—George Floyd passed counterfeit bills in Minneapolis, MN for which he was arrested by cops. Instead of complying with officers, he resisted arrest. Right or wrong, he died for his actions. Had he complied with officers, he would be in jail today, and/or at least, he would be alive. And, he wouldn’t have caused $2 billion in looting, riots and burning of cities. But because of a lifetime of stupid, criminal choices, George Floyd put our country through hell. He’s been eulogized and canonized by Black America, when it fact, he was the worst example of a citizen you could find anywhere in this country. At least his family is $27 million richer for his life of crime.

This week, Daunte Wright, a 20 year old “hoodlum in the making,” resisted arrest on an outstanding warrant, drove off, got shot, and died. He bragged on his FB page with what looked like a .45 caliber handgun that he pointed at viewers that visited his site. I watched him dare anyone to mess with him before FB pulled it down. In other words, this kid modeled after Michael Brown, George Floyd and many other “thugs in the making.”

Come on…Wright is brandishing a .45 caliber handgun on his Facebook page! What would provoke such a violent trajectory? What was his mother doing to abet such behavior? Why didn’t his teachers take him to counseling? What else could happen with an absentee father?

At some point, we need to revamp parenting, school attendance, and respect for the rule of law. Obviously, Wright’s mother and father failed that child. While the mother cried at the injustice of Wright’s death, who would cry at the funeral of someone that Wright was destined to kill on his pathway through life as a thug and criminal? Why didn’t his school see his criminal behavior emerging. He never received wholesome attention from his peers, parents and relatives.

But The Larger Question Looms Across America

What in the daylights is going on with the way parents bring up their kids? Why is it “okay” to stomp on the American flag that represents their freedom of choice? Why isn’t there no “Pledge of Allegiance” before starting classes each day? Why would kids “hate” their country when it’s the most successful and free country with unlimited choices on this planet? Why did we allow wholesale anarchy last summer from BLM and Antifa—both terrorist and anarchist groups that need to sitting in jail to learn good citizenship?

What’s worse than the Wright case stems from the fact that Black on Black killings continue daily in Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore, LA and Atlanta as a matter of standard operating procedure. But you don’t see one BLM leader taking proactive action by creating after school classes, or meaningful after school sports, or community involvement. African-Americans need to choose to create better communities where education is the number one priority. Instead, who created that giant “death soup kitchen” in our major cities? Why haven’t they solved it?

You can only blame “White Privilege”, “Racism” and “White Supremacy” for so long. In the end, Black America needs to pull itself up and move forward with positive actions such as completing educational goals, solid parenting, dedicated employment and good citizenship.

Last month, near my home in Golden, a 21 year old Muslim immigrant killed 11 people via execution in Boulder, Colorado at a King Soopers grocery store. I’ve shopped there over the years. This kid enjoyed an incredible life of opportunity in America—only to choose death and mayhem that will see him living in jail for the rest of his life. In the meantime, he took away 11 peoples’ lives.

This country, you, me and our leaders need to ask ourselves how far down this multicultural and diversity ‘rabbit hole’ we want to drive our civilization. How much diversity can we survive?

Is it possible that we need to allow predominantly Black cities to hire only Black cops? Or, totally Hispanic cities to hire only Hispanic cops? Or, totally White cities to hire only White cops?

If we did, BLM wouldn’t have any more excuses to burn our cities down, loot our stores and create anarchy in our streets.

It’s something worth thinking about because what’s happening today: ain’t working!

