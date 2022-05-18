By Bradlee Dean

“They are a serious embarrassment, as well as pathetic. At the end of the day, that reflects the American people.”

Do you realize that when crime is magnified by what we have been desensitized to believe is the Right (Matthew 5:13; Mark 8:15) without bringing forth judgment upon the heads of the guilty (Article II, Section 4; Article I, Section 3, Clause 7 U.S. Constitution), they are merely showing you that they are leaving off justice (Isaiah 26:9)?

At least we still have Greene, Boebert, Paul, Cruz, Jordan and other good conservatives to tell us what it is that they are not doing when it comes to the crimes of this current administration. Yet, that is all they are continuously doing: magnifying the crimes and not the law against their crimes (Psalm 9:16-17). This is known as controlled opposition.

They are worthless, to say the least. They are actors, appeasing those who keep their heads in the sand (Ephesians 4:14).

[Rumble Video]

In close pursuit are those who do not take the time to know the difference when it comes to our laws and how they have been violated by the repeat criminals that we have had in front of us for the last 20, 30 and, in some cases, 40 years.

Where is the justice that guards our liberties (Deuteronomy 4:6)?

The video below will show you that the only thing keeping us free is our willingness to deal with the corrupt because if we fail in the endeavor, all will be lost (1 Timothy 6:12).

[Rumble Video]

