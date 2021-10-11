By Frosty Wooldridge

America stands for free speech, freedom of job choice, freedom of education, freedom of spousal choice, freedom to make a decent living, freedom to eat what you want and live where you want, and just about every other freedom known to humanity.

Because of America’s freedoms, several billions of people around the planet, especially people of color, yearn, beg, wish and hope to migrate to America. Over 14 million apply for the “diversity visa” annually that allows lucky winners a free ride and free welfare for life in America. Many thousands of them come from countries like Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia, and Congo where no one has ever taken a shower or flushed a toilet.

Millions more arrive into America from India, China, Indochina, Mexico, Brazil and other overpopulated nightmare countries where basic sanitation, education and jobs cannot be secured.

Why then, do the likes of billionaire Oprah Winfrey, multi-millionaire Lebron James, and dozens of other minority millionaires blame every problem that people-of-color suffer—on white Americans?

Why is it that America features the most black billionaires , most athletic superstars, most bank presidents, most millionaire black women, most successful black people in the world, most black colleges and most successful human beings on Earth—but blame all their problems on white Americans?

Last week, Biden’s DOJ told the press that American citizens standing up at their school board meetings to speak their opinions on critical race theory were: domestic terrorists.

Why didn’t the DOJ say anything about the real domestic terrorists like Black Lives Matter who destroyed $2 billion in property from burning and looting last summer? What about the home grown terrorists Antifa thugs who rioted and smashed-burned everything they could get their torches to destroy?

What about Biden’s deliberate open borders policy inviting and facilitating MS-13 gangs into America loaded with fentanyl, meth, ecstasy and dozens of other drugs to poison our children? Aren’t they invited “domestic terrorists?” Why are they invited into America? Can you answer that Joe?

What about the 100,000 unvetted Muslim Afghan refugees that most certainly include Islamic terrorists who are dispersing around the country as you read this column?

When it comes to critical race theory, what country could/can

withstand a teaching of a “theory” that rips out the foundation of our Constitutional Republic? How can we survive a “theory” that pits one race against another? Pits one color of skin against another color of skin? Wouldn’t that be considered “domestic terrorism” on a national scale?

When it comes to racism, whose fault is it that 7 out of 10 African-American babies are born out of wedlock and subsist with a single mother on welfare? Who chose to procreate on someone else’s tax dollars? What kind of personal accountability is that?

What about racism as to African-Americans enjoying the Black Caucus in Congress? Miss Black America? All Black Colleges? “Blackish” on TV? Black Entertainment Television? Affirmative-action quotas that give jobs to unqualified people because of the color of their skin? Another 100 black racially exclusive organizations….

Why exactly are white Americans guilty of everyone else’s academic failures in school, or, making babies out of wedlock without any personal accountability, or, burning and looting with no solutions other than violence?

Why do white Americans become “domestic terrorists” when in fact, they work within the system, work within our laws, work to make America work? How did they become the perpetrators when all they are “perpetrating” is citizenship, community service and balance within the system?

Did you notice when Trump reached the presidency, several people screamed to “blow up the White House”, chief among them—Madonna. Another movie star woman urged all women to get “nasty” toward the President of the United States.

Notice that when President Joe Dementia reached the White House, there were no riots, no violence, no looting, no burning.

Who are the “domestic terrorists” in Washington DC who engineered the worst military defeat in the history of America? Who are the “domestic terrorists” that are facilitating a serious invasion of our country on our southern border with Mexico? How much longer and how many more invaders can our country withstand or survive?

By the end of 2021, demographers project at least 3,000,000 legal and illegal immigrants will have breached America’s borders. Can Biden allow another 5 or 10 or 50 million desperate people to enter the USA illegally? Will he stop the invasion? Or, will he encourage more illegal migrants from all over the world?

How many more migrants do you think we can handle? How many more of them do you think we can save? How many more Islamic refugees from the Middle East can we absorb?

You and all of us better start asking these questions. Why? Because at some point, there will be a tipping point where we will not be able to recover our country or our civilization…and that time is coming faster than anyone thinks.

What Are We Going To Do When We Can’t Solve Our Problems?

What are we Americans going to do when there are no solutions to all the problems that Congress and Biden heap upon us? At some point, when the numbers reach beyond sustainability, we will dissolve into the realm of irreversible and unsolvable problems. Once at that point, we are screwed.

Those 535 Congressional Critters trip, stumble and mumble into each day without a clue as to the long term ramification of what they are doing to us, the citizens of this country.

Is anyone in America thinking about these questions? Are we not galloping into America’s twilight years?

