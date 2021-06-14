By Cliff Kincaid

Racism against whites has become official government policy. Not only is Joe Biden directing federal agencies to discriminate against whites, black-run cities like Baltimore (over 63 percent of Baltimore’s population is black) are not protecting local businesses against violence and crime.

With homicides up more than 17 percent this year, businesses in the Baltimore area known as Fells Point have written to the black city leaders demanding action. They report:

There are individual vendors in Fells Point illegally selling large volumes of alcohol, marijuana, and a range of other illicit substances directly in front of our establishments with no consequences or penalties. These are not concealed, clandestine operations by sophisticated gangs with suppliers and lookouts. These are brazen individuals who conduct their business in plain sight because they know Baltimore City will do nothing to prevent or punish them.

Incredibly, these are considered “minor” crimes. The business owners note that prostitution, public urination and defecation, and the illegal sale and consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs on the streets, are not as serious as the carjackings, shootings, and homicides “that have become routine.”

Unless city leaders “do their job and to stand up for neighborhoods all across Baltimore,” they say they are “prepared to withhold our city taxes and minor privilege and permit fees and place those funds into an escrow account, which we will not release until and unless basic and essential municipal services are restored.”

In other words, they won’t pay their taxes. This threat suddenly got the city’s attention, as “increased security measures” and a strong police presence were quickly visible.

Perhaps white people ought to consider this approach in the matter of their federal taxes. After all, they are being targeted as racists who have to pay trillions of dollars in reparations.

Tax resistance on the federal level, if it’s massive in scope, could force politicians to stop blaming whitey for problems in the black community.

After marking 100 years since the “Tulsa Massacre,” which was actually a race riot with several dozen dead (not the 300 claimed by the media), China Joe Biden is coming close to officially calling for “reparations” to close the “racial wealth gap.” After more than half a million dead in a Civil War and $22 trillion spent on anti-poverty programs, some estimates for reparations go are as high as $14 trillion.

Carefully ignored is the massive breakdown in the black family, with out-of-wedlock birth rates reaching 70 percent.

Ironically, Back Lives Matter is dedicated to destroying what’s left of the black family. A statement about the destruction of the traditional family was deleted from the BLM website after it betrayed its true intention. The group was founded by three black women, Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi, two of whom identify as queer.” Cullors accepts the term “black weirdo” to describe herself.

The word “Queer” used to be derogatory. Now it’s acceptable.

Jared Taylor, author of White Identity, discussed the anti-white hysteria gripping the country on America’s Survival TV. He says whites are coming to the point, especially because of the impact of Critical Race Theory in schools, where they start searching the Internet for an honest look at the facts — and they find his website American Renaissance.

Taylor, who is moderate in tone, doesn’t blame Marxism for the rise in anti-white activities. Instead, he thinks a person like Patrisse Cullors of Black Lives Matter is motivated by money. She recently resigned one BLM organization after it was discovered she had 4 homes. Whatever the ultimate reason for the rise of anti-white hate, white people are waking up and taking action.

Meanwhile, there are some blacks who have had an awakening.

With Father’s Day approaching on Sunday, June 20, 2021, a former BLM leader by the name of Rashad Turner has noted the obvious – BLM doesn’t care about black families.

Statistics show that in 1965, 24 percent of black infants and 3.1 percent of white infants were born to single mothers. By 1990 the rates had risen to 64 percent for black infants, 18 percent for whites. By 2019, that percentage had risen to 28.2 for whites and 70 percent for blacks.

Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network is premiering the network’s first-ever Father’s Day special “Honoring Our Kings: OWN Celebrates Black Fatherhood” on Tuesday, June 15 at 9:00 p.m. “We want to honor the Black Kings who stand firm and proud in their role as a father, and celebrate the love and joy they bring to their families and communities,” Oprah said.

Those are nice sentiments, but what about the problem of illegitimacy in the black community?

Instead, an actual article first published in the Journal of the American Psychoanalytic Association, under the auspices of the Biden administration’s National Library of Medicine, was titled, “On Having Whiteness.” It calls for “effective treatment” consisting “of a combination of psychic and social-historical interventions,” adding, “Such interventions can reasonably aim only to reshape Whiteness’s infiltrated appetites-to reduce their intensity, redistribute their aims, and occasionally turn those aims toward the work of reparation.”

That means trillions.

But the backlash is coming. In response to a lawsuit from the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), U.S. District Judge William Griesbach issued a temporary restraining order halting payments in a $4 billion federal farmer loan forgiveness program that excludes whites.

An article from the establishment publication The Economist warns that, “As America becomes more multiracial, and whites lose the status of dominant group, their sense of racial solidarity may grow and the taboo against white pride may fade.”

White resistance, however, could benefit minorities as well, by forcing politicians to deal with real problems in the homes and on the streets.

So-called black “leaders” still have a lot to answer for.

Barack Hussein Obama, who just attacked critics of Critical Race Theory, should come forward and admit that his own administration was the most anti-family force in U.S. history by celebrating gay marriage and the spectacle of men becoming women through the phenomenon of “transgenderism.”

In response to Bruce Jenner, a biological father of six, declaring he was actually female, Obama said, “It takes courage to share your story.” Obama seemed to be endorsing genital mutilation as a way out of mental confusion or mental illness.

Republicans could step forward as well, lamenting that the Bruce/Catlyn Jenner “example” is a terrible thing and that he is not a Republican in any sense of the word.

Restoring the traditional family is a mammoth undertaking. Stopping the celebration of fatherless families is a good first step. As demonstrated in Baltimore, tax resistance when the government is destroying families and businesses is a good second step.

It seems the time is ripe for another Tea Party.

