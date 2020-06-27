Bradlee Dean



“Lady Liberty is blindfolded.”

First off, I must start with the fact that Jesus did not come to save our skin, He came into the world to save us from our sins (1 John 3:4), in the saving our souls. Secondly, the Lord said long ago that all nations are one blood (Acts 17:26). So then, what is the issue?

The issue is that if you want to control a people, then you must divide the people so that the powers that are tolerated can then wield power over their subjects more easily.

“And if a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand.” -Mark 3:25

The way that this is done is to go to the un-educated (Hosea 4:6) and indoctrinate and propagandize them by dividing through skin color when color of skin has nothing to do with moral or lawful issues.

Martin Luther King Jr. rightly stated that men should “not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

[YouTubeVideo]

Furthermore, when Malcolm X said, “If you’re not careful, the newspapers will have you hating the people who are being oppressed, and loving the people who are doing the oppressing,” he was spot on.

Remember what William Randolph Hearst stated: “You furnish the pictures and I will furnish the war.” This is exactly what is being played out today in America.

You see, friends, the powers that are tolerated need such useful idiots that continuously and ignorantly feed on and spew out their divisive narratives. G. Edward Griffin explains how, since at least the 1920s, communists have had plans to use racial agitation, violence, & socialism for communist revolution in America

We have Colin Kaepernick (Wait until you see his story).

[YouTubeVideo]

We have FBI informant Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson (John 8:44) spewing out narratives that are found over and over to be unwarranted and unfounded.

[YouTubeVideo]

We see the politicians playing into the narrative in empowering the rioters and looters, not the peaceful protesters, only to overthrow the republican form of government we have on the behalf of their puppet masters to help implement a new form of global government. In other words, they are creating this to further divide the black people against the white people to incite them against one another.

Unity destroys their objectives (1 Peter 3:8).

By the way, aren’t these the same people advocating the murder of the innocent in the womb (Proverbs 6:17) which is aimed at the Blacks and Hispanics? Yes, they are!

[YouTubeVideo]

Friends, they are playing out verbatim what Mao Tse Tung did in overthrowing the Republic of China, using the younger to overthrow the older.

We have found for the last 7 decades in this country that the mainstream media has been illegally creating and fabricating stories beyond all measures in an attempt to deceive the people (Isaiah 5:20).

[YouTubeVideo]

We have recently found that RAZ from CHAZ – Black Lives Matters Warlord Is Supported by Dubai Government in hopes of an all-out war against white people.

Raz-Chaz has even been found handing out Ar-15s to locals with an all welcoming attitude when being filmed. Does he seem worried about the police?

[YouTubeVideo]

We know that the narrative of the George Floyd murder has been high jacked and this has been proven a hundred times since his death. The realization that the American people need to come to is that the powers that are tolerated; and it’s the corrupt politicians and the CIA-controlled mainstream media who are the ones that are fueling this narrative. Until these people are lawfully dealt with, nothing is going to change. The law applies to us, yes indeed, but it also applies to those who are to uphold the laws, for they are not above the law.

In conclusion, and with the nail that I keep pounding (Amos 5:15, 24), Americans need justice, for justice guards our liberties; and until we learn the Lady Liberty is blindfolded in pursuance of justice, which is an issue of law, not color (Deuteronomy 25:1), this will continue.

[YouTubeVideo]